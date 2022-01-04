Welcome the Year of the Tiger in Hong Kong with these Chinese New Year puddings

The Lunar Chinese New Year is nearly upon us! Are you ready for the Year of the Tiger? In China, the mighty feline has always been viewed as an animal of strength and power; it bodes well for the year ahead. And on the Chinese New Year, one of the most important festivals, there’s no better way to mark the occasion than with good food — and lots of it.

Turnip puddings (also called radish cakes) are traditional Chinese dim sum snacks, commonly served in Cantonese yum cha. Don’t underestimate the immortal energy of this small dish: Their name in Cantonese (“leen-goh” or “Loh Bak Goh”) is a homophone for “year higher”, ushering in new heights of prosperity for the coming year. Naturally, it’s a favourite during Chinese New Year to ensure good tidings for the days and months ahead.

To celebrate new beginnings and a new year, we’ve compiled the best CNY pudding offerings for you and your loved ones to properly welcome the Year of the Tiger.

Where to get the Best Chinese New Year Puddings in Hong Kong

KiKi Noodle Bar

Tired of Cantonese turnip cakes? Try a Taiwanese offering at KiKi Noodle Bar / KiKi Tea in two different styles, sweet and savoury. The sweet KiKi Taiwan Dried Longan and Brown Sugar Pudding (HK$118 / Early Bird: HK$108) is produced by an ancient roasting technique — all the sweet taste comes from the Taiwan dark brown sugar, free of artificial colouring and considered much healthier than traditional cane sugar. The savoury KiKi Taiwan Dried Sakura Shrimp Turnip Pudding (HK$118 / Early Bird: HK$108) is crafted from a trio of prized Asian ingredients: delicate sun-dried sakura shrimp from Taiwan, preserved local lean Chinese sausage and turnip. Plus, the special “Early Bird” offers are available for orders made between 15 December 2021 to 24 January 2022, with a combined festive offering of both sweet and savoury delicacies for HK$208 (normal price: HK$228).

KiKi Noodle Bar, various locations around Hong Kong

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel

Perhaps the most authentic offering this CNY, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel serves up three classic puddings from traditional recipes, including savoury Chinese Turnip Cake with Conpoy made from Chinese sausage and Jinhua ham, sweet Coconut Pudding with Gold Leaf decorated with golden leaf glutinous rice and coconut milk, and Water Chestnut Cake filled with crunchy water chestnut pieces. To echo the spirit of the Year of Tiger, each pudding is beautifully designed with a tiger’s face, symbolising power and vigor.

You can also taste homemade XO Chilli Sauce in the festive puddings package. Each gift box, including three puddings and the homemade sauce, is priced at HK$218 (Early Bird: HK$168 per box). If you are looking for a true-to-tradition version this holiday, you must taste the pudding offerings from Marco Polo HongKong Hotels.

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2118 7283

Yat Tung Heen

One-Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen, led by the celebrated Chef Tam Tung, brings back its sought-after signature Turnip Pudding (HK$238), classic Chinese New Year Pudding (HK$218) and Yat Tung Heen’s Signature Gift Box (HK$388 / Early Bird: 15% off) including housemade premium XO sauce, candied walnuts and hand-selected Ginseng Oolong tea leaves. To minimise the environmental impact of the gifting season, each pudding from Yat Tung Heen is thoughtfully packaged in a 100% recyclable eco-friendly paper box and fitted with an easy-to-carry handle. Decorated with a chic cloud and coin design, the sophisticated gifts are sure to usher in a prosperous Year of the Tiger.

Yat Tung Heen, Level B2, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2710 1093

The Peninsula Boutique & Café

One of the most representative and lovely traditional elements of the Year of Tiger is the tiger head. The tradition of young children wearing tiger head shoes and hats is still popular in contemporary China, which symbolises strength and good health. Inspired by Tiger head apparel, the Peninsula Boutique celebrates the new beginnings with the Robust Tiger Gift Set (HK$998) featuring an array of seasonal treats from cookies to candies, chocolate to tea, plus a premium embroidered gift box that can be hung as a delightful Chinese New Year decoration. Also included: a savoury turnip pudding filled with a whole South African abalone and The Peninsula’s signature XO chilli sauce have been added in the Chinese New Years Puddings (HK$208-HK$668) set this year. Finally, to complete each exquisite gift box, you get Pen Bear in a tiger costume! What’s not to love?

The Peninsula Boutique & Café, The Peninsula Arcade, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6969

Ming Court

Located inside the artistic 5-star hotel Cordis Hong Kong, Michelin-starred Ming Court offers an array of festive treats to ring in the Lunar New Year. Executive Chef Li Yuet Faat prepared three auspicious puddings including the Coconut Chinese New Year Pudding (HK$268 / Early Bird: HK$228); Abalone, Conpoy, Air-Dried Preserved Meat & Turnip Pudding (HK$328 / Early Bird: HK$278) and Red Date & Coconut Pudding (HK$368 / Early Bird: HK$298). Ming Court’s elegant dining room offers an inviting space combining modern luxury and contemporary Chinese art, and your dining experience here will be the perfect complement to a new year.

Ming Court, Level 6, 555 Shanghai Street, Cordis, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3552 3301

Ying Jee Club

13/12/21

If you are a Cantonese pastry lover, prepare your appetite for two delectable homemade Chinese New Year puddings from two-Michelin-starred Ying Jee Club. In the spirit of the traditional new year diet, Ying Jee Club combined the savoury Turnip Pudding with Conpoy and Air Dried Meat (HK$298 per box) and sweet Coconut Milk Pudding with Red Bean and Ceylon Tea (HK$238 per box). Both are handcrafted daily by executive chef Siu Hin-Chi, who has amassed 20 Michelin stars over the past decade alone. In both texture and flavour, chef’s preservative-free puddings epitomise the highest standard of Cantonese cuisine.

Ying Jee Club, Shop G05, 107 & 108, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, +852 2801 6882

Green Common

If you’ve gone the veggie or vegan route, you can still embrace the new year with plant-based and cruelty-free treats at Green Common. Using zero-cholesterol OmniPork Mince, this OmniPork Vegan XO Sauce Red Quinoa Turnip Cake (HK$138) combines radish and red quinoa for a light-yet-nutrition-packed alternative with Cantonese fare. The well-received Pumpkin Rice Cake with Red Quinoa, Turmeric & Oatmilk (HK$128) completes a time-honoured tradition with a modern and vegan twist, containing higher calcium content and low saturated fat — perfect to satisfy a sweet tooth this season.

Green Common, Unit 1006, 10/F, Capital Centre, 151 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 6450 7605 (WhatsApp only)

Rosewood Hong Kong

In the spirit of giving, Rosewood Hong Kong’s Online Shop offers an array of Chinese New Year treats for gifting to clients, friends and family. Various options are available, including the Harvest Hamper (HK$9,988), Fortune Hamper (HK$3,388), Joy Hamper (HK$2,288) and Rosewood Chinese New Year Candy Box (HK$488), containing different items ranging from traditional puddings, homemade XO sauce, festive candies, afternoon tea sets and more. Also, for every hamper purchased, Rosewood will donate 5% of the proceeds to support ImpactHK and their work to support those experiencing homelessness in Hong Kong.

Place your orders from the Rosewood Hong Kong Online Shop here.

Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

Little Bao

In Chinese culture, red is a symbol of good luck. Using fresh beetroot to replace turnip, the natural bold red cake from Little Bao will light your festive spirit. Sourcing the best ingredients including Sam Hing Lung rose wine sausages, Japanese dried food, Thai dried shrimp and natural seasoning for extra-healthy eating, the Beetroot Turnip Cake (HK$268) perfectly echoes the good fortune of Chinese New Year.

Little Bao, 1-3 Shin Hing St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6794 8414

Veggie Kingdom

Unlike many contemporary vegetarian restaurants, Veggie Kingdom opts for more natural ingredients, not mass-produced meat substitutes, to prepare four traditional festive puddings, including both sweet and savoury picks: Red Date Pudding (HK$168), Osmanthus Water Chestnut Cake (HK$108), Turnip Cake with Shiitake Mushrooms (HK$118) and Five-spice Taro Cake (HK$118). These delightful puddings are perfect to gift or share with your loved ones on this joyous occasion. Plus, from 1 January to 16 January 2022, early gift voucher purchasers can enjoy a 12% discount.

Veggie Kingdom, 7th Floor, V.i.p. Commercial Centre, 120 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2366 3233

Lead image courtesy of The Peninsula, featured image courtesy of Ming Court