9 luxurious Easter Eggs to celebrate Easter 2022

From classic chocolate eggs to all types of various sorts that are suited for Easter celebrations. Scotch egg included!

Maybe you’ve grown out of the age bracket for the egg hunt at the neighbourhood park, but that doesn’t mean you’re barred from an Easter celebration of endless chocolate eggs and Lindt bunnies. You could, instead, take part in Pirata Group’s Egg Hunt which involves a 7kg, 72cm-tall chocolate egg as the main prize.

But for the rest of us left to anticipate Easter with our own, regulation-sized egg means, here are some fancy chocolate eggs from luxurious chocolatiers and beyond to fill our self-decorated baskets with (including the savoury Scotch egg) when the long Easter weekend eventually rolls around — just two more weeks! In this wonderful weather, you might even be compelled to host an egg hunt of your own. And if you do, these eggs will be the ones worth running left, right and out of breath for.