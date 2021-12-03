Christmas dinner can be quite the tedious task, so why not let someone else cook for you. It’s been a very long year, so sit back and enjoy the holidays without lifting a finger.

Here are, then, one dozen of the best festive feasts in Hong Kong to book now.

12 Restaurants for Christmas Dinner in Hong Kong

CHAAT

This Christmas, Chaat at The Rosewood Hong Kong is offering a vibrant holiday menu that celebrates the aromas and spices that characterise its elevated comfort food. The selection features Chef Manav’s clever spins on traditional Indian street-style bites and is accompanied by sharing-style dishes such as Turkey Gilafi Seekh with bell pepper coated seekh kebab; Saffron Pulao with caramelised onions and garam masala; and Christmas Pudding Kulfi.

CHAAT, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 5239 9220

Roganic

A ten-day-aged local goose with trimmings; pine cured salmon with caviar and whipped cod roe, and 70 percent chocolate fondant with kumquat can be enjoyed as part of Roganic’s Modern European Christmas menu created by head chef Ashley Salmon.

Roganic, UG08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, +852 2817 8383

Lobster Bar and Grill

To celebrate Shangri-La’s 50th Christmas in style, the Island Shangri-La has introduced a programme of Enchanted Wonders. For a memorable dining experience, the timeless Lobster Bar and Grill offers a three-course Christmas Day Roast with choices such as Lobster Bisque, a Seafood Platter and Prawn Cocktail to share. In addition, to get into the spirit, the Lobster Bar’s acclaimed mixologists have created special cocktails: a classic Mulled Wine with warm wine and whisky; a creamy Brandy Eggnog with whisky, vanilla, milk and nutmeg; and an aromatic Gingerbread Martini featuring Absolute Elyx vodka, rose syrup and ginger bread.

Lobster Bar and Grill at Island Shangri-La, Level 56, Pacific Place, Supreme Ct Rd, Central, +852 2820 8560

LPM

Niçoise restaurant LPM has launched a series of special dishes inspired by the French Riviera to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with elegance and freshness. Seasonal specials include Celeriac, Pears and Capers Remoulade Salad; Scallop Tartare with in-season Granny Smith apples; Gratinated Oysters with Provençal-inspired butter; and Grilled “Black Onyx” Sirloin Steak with mini Girolle mushrooms. The limited-edition menus and cocktails can be enjoyed in a glamorous and festive atmosphere at the bar and in the main dining room.

LPM, 23-29 Stanley Street Shop 1, 1/F, H, Queen’s, Central, +852 2887 1113

Gaddi’s

First opened in 1953 and now located where The Peninsula’s famed ballroom once was, one-Michelin-star Gaddi’s offers the perfect setting for a grand celebration. This year, the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner by chef Albin Gobil includes delicacies that include Wild French Turbot with Champagne Beurre Blanc, Clams and Root Vegetables; Miéral Quail with Chestnuts, Smoked Pork Belly and Black Truffle; and Bitter Orange Jam with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramelised Almonds.

Gaddi’s, 1/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 2696 6763

Rajasthan Rifles

For an Anglo-Indian dining experience atop The Peak, chefs Palash Mitra and Kumaran Balaji of Rajasthan Rifles present a sharing-style family feast like no other. The selection includes Diwali favourites such as the made-to-order Chaat Counter and exciting new additions like Slow-cooked Lamb Shank Korma and a live raan and charga chicken counter. Convivial atmosphere, bold flavours and an unmatched view of Hong Kong can certainly make for a unique Christmas Eve.

Rajasthan Rifles, The Peak Galleria, Shop G01 G/F, 118 Peak Rd, Central, +852 2388 8874

La Rambla

Catalan restaurant La Rambla is bringing to Hong Kong a series of traditional family dishes to enjoy for brunch and dinner over the festive season. Highlights include Pollastre Rostit (roasted spring chicken with seasonal mushrooms); Tronc de Nadal (traditional Catalan Christmas cake with chocolate); and Sarsuela de Rap (an earthy stew of monkfish, Boston lobster, clams and mussels). Evoking the cheerful spirit of Barcelona, the restaurant also offers the option of free-flow drinks.

La Rambla, 3071-73 Level 3, ifc mall, Central, +852 2661 1161

Holt’s Café

Holt’s Café at Rosewood Hong Kong, the go-to destination for the ultimate East-meets-West experience, is offering a new array of indulgent and upscale dishes to enjoy throughout this month. Celebrated for mastering both local classics and international favourites, this year the culinary team offers a Seafood PlatterHalf featuring Boston lobster, oysters, king crab, king prawns, lemon mignonette and cocktail sauce; pumpkin risotto with aged balsamic and parmesan; soy-sauce chicken with ginger and scallion sauce; and braised abalone and goose feet. A selection of the hotel’s famous dessert will also be available to end the celebratory meal.

Holt’s Café, Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, +852 3891 8732

Honjokko

Recently-opened Honjokko celebrates its first holiday season with a gourmet feast featuring Japanese ingredients and international influences. Menu highlights include Madai Truffle Kombu with cured sea bream and black truffle soy; Wagyu Beef Tataki with shishito pepper, chorizo oil and toasted rice; and a festive Sushi Platter with nigiri, gunkan, maki and Scottish Rock oysters.

Honjokko, The Sixteenth, 2/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, +852 2788 1996

CIAK – In the Kitchen

CIAK – In The Kitchen is bringing the best of Italian festive traditions to Hong Kong with a selection of comforting dishes. Highlights include the classic Veal Tortellini with Chicken and Beef Broth and Turbot Charcoal Grilled with Mix Herbs, Lemon and Sautéed Spinach. For dessert, the Christmas king itself, Panettone, will make a special appearance and will be accompanied by a decadent Sabayon Foam and Hot Chocolate. CIAK – All Day Italian in Taikoo will also be serving an array of Italian seasonal delicacies.

CIAK – In The Kitchen, Shop 327-333 Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, +852 2522 8869

Mott 32

This festive season, award-winning restaurant Mott 32 is offering a Christmas set dinner that includes modern Chinese delicacies and Mott 32 signatures such as South Australian Lobster Har Gow with Yunnan Ham; Drunken Abalone with Hua Tiao; and Mott 32’s famed Apple Wood Roasted 42 Days Peking Duck.

Mott 32, Standard Chartered Bank Building, Des Voeux Rd Central, Central, +852 2885 8688

Zest by Konishi

One-Michelin-star French-Japanese restaurant Zest by Konishi has curated an elegant festive menu that embodies chef Mitsuru Konishi’s food philosophy. The selection includes Wild Duck and Pigeon Pie with Rouennaise Sauce; Hokkaido Hairy Crab, Eggplant, Hokkaido Uni and Oscietra Caviar; and ends with an aromatic Chestnut and Soy Panna Cotta with Miso and Rum Raisin Ice Cream.

Zest by Konishi, 28 & 29/F, 18 On Lan St, Central, +852 2715 0878