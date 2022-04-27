Rice Rice Baby: The best congee in Hong Kong

There’s no denying the magical comfort of a warm bowl of freshly made congee. Here are some of the best in Hong Kong.

The main component of a bowl of congee is the rice, but don’t be mistaken, it doesn’t mean it’s a dish reserved exclusively for lunch and dinner. Congee in Hong Kong is also a beloved breakfast food, a hearty afternoon snack on a cold’s winter day or, as some on this list will show, a fitting appetiser to prelude an indulgent meal. A humble serve that’s slowly simmered, then, generously flavoured with a handful of ingredients — shredded chicken, century egg, chunks of squid — the warm, soupy delicacy, with the satisfying chew of gently cooked-down grains, often recalls the nostalgic memory of a home-cooked (or sick day!) meal.

It’s fair to say that in a list set out to name the “best”, mum’s perfect recipe will always rate the highest. But hopefully, your accommodating “best congee” list will have room for a couple more, say these names from our MMMs Awards winners (special shoutout to our exclusive sponsor foodpanda). They won’t be as heartwarming as your family’s own tried-and-true recipe, but they will — as age-old recipes often do — evoke that same sense of comfort that only Hong Kong’s best congee can offer.

Where to get the best congee in Hong Kong

Ser Wong Fun

MMMs Awards Eaters’ Choice Winner

Currently run by the fourth generation of the Ser Wong Fun family, this practically historical restaurant is famed for their warming, double-boiled soups, snake dishes, classic Cantonese fare and, of course, congee.

Ser Wong Fun, various locations including G/F, 30 Cochrane Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2543 1032

order on foodpanda

Greater China Club

MMMs Awards Winner

Opened in 2015, Greater China Club is helmed by chef Chan Wai-Teng, one of Hong Kong’s most accomplished chefs in Chinese cuisine. From dim sum to epicurean chef menus to premium hotpots, you’ll have your pick of options from the different rooms in the venue.

Greater China Club, Unit A, 10/F, D2 Place One, 9 Cheung Yee Street, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2743 8055

order on foodpanda

Hansik Goo

MMMs Awards Winner

Bold, diverse and innovative, Hansik Goo presents a modern spin on Korean cuisine, offering authentic flavours with just a little somethin’ somethin’ extra that will keep you returning every season. They do a refined edition of the authentic Korean-style congee (or Juk, “죽”) that opens the meal, warming bellies as your make your way through the menu.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8768

Pak Loh Chiu Chow (百樂潮州)

MMMs Awards Winner

Since their first opening in 1967, Pak Loh Chiu Chow has expanded into multiple branches across Asia while also retaining their persistently high standard of serving humble, traditional and award-winning dishes. Signatures include their goose platter, chilled crab and — our personal favourite — a Chiu Chow-style baby oyster and minced pork congee.

Pak Loh Chiu Chow, various locations including Shop 1002, 10/F, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2577 1163

order on foodpanda

Megan’s Kitchen

MMMs Awards Winner

Conveniently located in the heart of Wan Chai, Megan’s Kitchen is famed for their homemade hot pot soup bases. What’s lesser-known but equally delicious are their congee options; think a decadent lobster-base, or chicken and clams, or even the classic sliced garoupa congee. Mmm!

Megan’s Kitchen, 5/F, Lucky Centre, 165-171 Wan Chai Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2866 8305

order on foodpanda

The Chairman

MMMs Awards Winner

Asia’s number one restaurant needs little introduction. Vibrant, ingredient-driven and skilfully executed by the kitchen team, The Chairman offers rotating daily specials alongside local produce-forward signature dishes.

The Chairman, 18 Kau U Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2555 2202

More congee favourites we love:

Sang Kee Congee Shop (生記粥品專家) : Sang Kee has been around since the ’70s and this congee shop is most well known for their fish belly congee, previously named by CNN as the top 40 must-try dishes in Hong Kong.

: Sang Kee has been around since the ’70s and this congee shop is most well known for their fish belly congee, previously named by CNN as the top 40 must-try dishes in Hong Kong. China Tang : You didn’t expect the availability of congee in the glamorous dining rooms of China Tang. But, they’re here, they exist! In a different variety of makes including chicken, abalone and conpoy, too.

You didn’t expect the availability of congee in the glamorous dining rooms of China Tang. But, they’re here, they exist! In a different variety of makes including chicken, abalone and conpoy, too. Mui Kee Congee (妹記生滾粥品) : No fancy interiors here! Mui Kee’s humble location at Mong Kok food centre has been passed on for over three generations. The long-running congee stall has won fans o ver with its signature congee , made with raw rice grains pressed into mashed century egg and prepared in a handmade copper pot.

ver , Trusty Congee King (靠得住粥麵小館) : As the first-ever congee restaurant recognised by the Michelin Bib Gourmand — a list dedicated to good-for-value establishments — Trusty Congee King is a place that you can, well, trust. Good prices met with equally good congee, come for a taste of the signature fish broth base made with various types of dace fish.

: As the first-ever congee restaurant recognised by the Michelin Bib Gourmand — a list dedicated to good-for-value establishments — Trusty Congee King is a place that you can, well, trust. Good prices met with equally good congee, come for a taste of the signature fish broth base made with various types of dace fish. Ho Hung Kee Congee & Noodle (何洪記粥麵專家) : All you need to know is that the smooth, creamy bowls of congee at Ho Hung Kee are part of the menu at one of Hong Kong’s first one-Michelin star-recognised congee eatery.

: All you need to know is that the smooth, creamy bowls of congee at Ho Hung Kee are part of the menu at one of Hong Kong’s first one-Michelin star-recognised congee eatery. Good Hope Noodle (好旺角粥麵專家) : A name mentioned alongside other time-honoured Hong Kong greats like Mak’s Noodles and Tsim Chai Kee, Good Hope Noodle not only serves up a slurping-good bowl of wonton noodles , but their congee is n ot too shabby either.

, but ot too shabby either. Sun Kee Chicken Congee (新記雞粥) : What you’ll likely come — and queue — for at Sun Kee is the chicken congee. Carefully braised with tender chunks of chicken that’ll end up in your piping hot bowl , t he congee here is a testament to the restaurant’s long-time reputation as one of Yuen Long’s best.

The above list was compiled by Nathan Erickson, Sandra Kwong, Joey Wong and Lorria Sahmet.

For more delicious food, see all the winners of Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong’s The MMMs Awards.

Header and featured images courtesy of Hansik Goo