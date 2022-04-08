Hooked on a Filling: Where to find the best dumplings in Hong Kong

Fried or steamed, there’s no wrong way to enjoy this delicacy. Here are the best dumplings in Hong Kong.

Dumplings: The universal food. Sure, they may go by different names — pierogis, kubbeh, wontons, khinkali, momos, gyoza, XLB, even ravioli — and come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but take a closer look. As divided as we may be, across borders and cultures and languages, one thing we can all seemingly agree on is that dough wrappers with a delicious filling inside are always welcome. And maybe that’s a good thing to remind ourselves of, at least once in a while.

Maybe you like yours steamed; maybe I prefer mine fried. Some come in soup, some come with soup inside. Either way, we all win — especially so in Hong Kong, a place with so many different types of dumplings to dive into.

While this list is by no means exhaustive, we scoured the town for these little pouches of goodness to pick out our favourites, from Korean to Nepalese to homegrown. With our MMMs Awards winners (special shoutout to our exclusive sponsor foodpanda) leading the way, these are the best spots to get your dumpling fix in Hong Kong.

Where to find the best dumplings in Hong Kong

Megan’s Kitchen

MMMs Awards Eaters’ Choice Winner

Conveniently located in the heart of Wan Chai, Megan’s Kitchen is famed for their homemade hot pot soup bases. And what else makes a good hot pot? Dumplings. Their signature platter is a must-have, while other a la carte options include cheese and beef tongue dumplings, peking duck dumplings, and the classic chives and pork — all equally delicious.

Megan’s Kitchen, 5/F Lucky Centre, HK Hong Kong Island, 165-171 Wan Chai Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2866 8305

Din Tai Fung

MMMs Awards Winner

Our overusage of ‘Are you DTF?’ can be traced back to our routine pilgrimage of this — dare we say? — iconic Taiwanese franchise. Perfect for sharing or greedily, selfishly consumed alone.

Din Tai Fung, (various locations), Shop G3-11, G/F, 68 Yee Wo St., Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3160 8998

Little Bao

MMMs Awards Winner

More than just a bao-spot, definitely cop their short-rib pan fried dumplings when you’re next there. A little bougie? Maybe. Utterly delicious? Definitely.

Little Bao, (various locations), Opposite Victoria Park, Shop H1, G/F 9 Kingston Street, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0600

OBP

MMMs Awards Winner

Tucked away behind Old Bailey Street in Central, OBP describes themselves as a ‘Korean drinking establishment’ with, we might add, all the trappings of a good night out, including signature go-tos like their spicy rice cake, slow cooked pork belly and their wagyu and prawn galbi dumplings.

OBP, LG/F, 3-5 Old Bailey St, Central, Hong Kong

Momoz

MMMs Awards Winner

We’ll admit it — Nepalese dumplings are a godsend, especially after a big night out. We love the explosive (literally) flavours at Momoz, including some fun ones like the Hainanese Chicken Momo and their Fire-In-The-Hole Lamb Momos (spicy!).

Momoz, (various locations), 6 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2898 3129

Northern Dumpling Yuan

MMMs Awards Winner

If you’re in the area, it’s a common sight to see our motley crew rock up to the Wan Chai branch of Northern Dumpling Yuan — starving and, often, salivating. Upon entering, you’ll be able to spot one of the kitchen team skillfully wrapping away in the corner of the restaurant. Go for the mutton and green onion option if you’re craving something gamier; the classic leek and pork if you’re new, or even the abalone and asparagus option if you’re feeling a little decadent.

Northern Dumpling Yuan, (various locations), 259 Queen’s Rd E, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2838 8436

More dumpling destinations we love:

Ho Lee Fook: Black Sheep’s funkiest Chinese resto reopened to much fanfare in December 2021 with new chef ArChan Chan, and we thank our lucky stars cats it did. Get the pork jowl & cabbage dumplings.

cats it did. Get the pork jowl & cabbage dumplings. Nom Nom: You’ll find plenty of classic dumpling flavours at Nom Nom’s multiple locations — steamed, fried or order them ready to take and make at home.

Dacha: For an Eastern European twist on the dish, Dacha’s handmade pierogi dumplings with ingredients like pork, dill and plenty of butter are not to be missed.

Cheung Hing Kee Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns: All you need to know is shengjianbao. You’re welcome.

Mashi No Mashi: From the energetic Japanese masters at Wagyumafia, Mashi No Mashi’s dumplings are a “secret family gyoza recipe” — what’s not a secret is they’re damn good, every single time.

Mak Kee: With extra props from the Michelin guide, lines go into the street at Mak Kee, where all manner of Chinese dumplings are served up hot and juicy on the spot.

SoupDay: In addition to having a fantastic name, SoupDay offers delicious dumplings that are often made with fresh and healthy ingredients, from the wrapper to the filling.

Home Dumpling: With new specials daily, Home Dumpling serves up heartwarming and affordable dumplings that feel like, well, home.

Dim Sum Library: Once you’ve had a Dan Dan Xiaolongbao, your life will never be the same.

The above list was compiled by Nathan Erickson, Sandra Kwong, Joey Wong and Lorria Sahmet.

