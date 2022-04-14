Easter Weekend Eats: La Rambla, Pici, The Peninsula Hong Kong and more

Dear last minute planner: Still searching for Easter brunch options? This list can help.

Okay, there are still two days until Easter Sunday. Have you ordered your hot cross buns? Your chocolate Easter eggs? Now, for the next item on your long Easter weekend checklist: brunch. Luckily this city will never pass up on an excuse for a celebration and your Easter options are aplenty, whether it be something casual or something indulgent, or just something different than the weekend usual. And why not treat yourself with consecutive brunches (free-flow, of course) on both Saturday and Sunday — Monday’s a public holiday, too!

Happy Easter! Where To Eat This Long Weekend:

La Rambla

Now that chef Rafa Gil is back in the La Rambla kitchen, it’s high time you get yourself booked in for the restaurant’s beloved Sunday brunch. Start with their Easter special scheduled for this weekend: a carving station at the outdoors terrace serving dry-aged bone-in US Prime Rib and La Rambla’s signature Segovian-style roasted suckling pig. The Catalan-inspired tapas are also on the menu; the truffle bikini and croquetas de jamón are especially delicious companions to the endless stream of G&T and bubbly.

La Rambla, Shop 3071-73, Level 3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2661 1161

Ask for Alonzo

You can choose to go for a typical brunch at any of the four Ask For Alonzo locations across the island, but before you do, have a browse of their special Easter selection that includes an extended selection of their hearty, homemade Italian comforts: chicken broth stracciatella with parma ham tortellini, braised spring lamb shank with red wine confit shallots and butter-roasted potatoes and Oliver’s Potato Salad with picked eggs. Free-flow is an additional HK$198 for a two-hours stream of house wines and beers, and mixed drinks.

For some Easter activity fun, the Happy Valley branch will be hosting an egg painting competition, hosted by Alonzo himself. The best egg will win the grand prize of a HK$888 voucher. Free gelato and an Easter egg hunt will also be set up for kids under 12. If interested, you know who to ask for.

Ask for Alonzo, various locations including 18 Bridges Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 8489 7874

Bedu

If it’s a next-level Easter feast you’re after, Middle-Eastern eatery Bedu has prepared a special Easter set menu featuring seven sharing-style mezze plates ranging from old signature (smokey hummus and flatbread) as well as tempting new-joiners (the crispy chickpeas and tahini marinated cucumbers). They are followed by a choice of family-style mains including the salmon tarator, glazed lamb rack and white bean-stuffed eggplant and ends with chef Corey and Richard’s original take on the classic carrot cake, zhuzhed up with a thick layer of sweet labneh and golden carrot top caramel.

Bedu, 40 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong

Salisterra

Over at The Upper House’s sky-high Mediterranean destination, Salisterra, the traditional Easter brunch has taken on the restaurant’s preference for bright colours and light flavours. The Easter special roast set comes included with two starters, two desserts and, what you definitely should look out for, a roasted rack of lamb served alongside spiced couscous and a bowl of Salisterra’s signature crispy FOMO potatoes. For free flow, choose from either mimosas or Kir Royale or upgrade to endless bubbles, rosé and house wine.

Salisterra, Level 49, The Upper House, Pacific Place 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 3968 1105

The Lobby

Dress up in your Sunday best and head to The Peninsula Hong Kong’s The Lobby. Chef de cuisine Anton Ho has put together an elegant four-course Easter set lunch for sophisticated celebrations. A menu highlight among the two appetisers and two mains is very on-theme crispy Taiyouran egg served with a green vegetable tartare and pesto and holiday-special surprise egg dessert of pandan cream, mango compote, almond crumble and pabana sorbet.

The Lobby, Lobby Level, The Peninsula Hong Kong, 22 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6772

Pici

Sure, Pici may be just your neighbourhood pasta bar, but it’s the perfect choice for last-minute planners — no pre-bookings. For Easter, three new exclusives join the regular weekend brunch: Flan di Pasqua, a custardy dish of spinach, artichokes and a saffron taleggio fondue drizzle; Girasoli Paglia e Fieno, a dish of green and yellow ravioli with asparagus, ricotta, runny egg yolk and black truffle butter, named after “sunflower, stray and hay”; and the Pici Surprise of a chocolate egg dessert. For those who’s yet to make a plan — and there will be some — Pici is an easy go-to.

Pici, 24-26 Aberdeen Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2755 5233

New Punjab Club

One Michelin star tandoor grillhouse New Punjab Club introduces an indulgent Easter feast created especially for the long weekend. The Easter Nashta (translating to “breakfast snack” in Hindi) highlights a delicious menu of Punjabi breakfast favourites prepared by chef Palash Mitra. It includes the refreshing serves of seasonal Fruit Chaat with roasted cumin and mint and Masala Cheese Omelette, alongside long-time favourites from the restaurant: Tandoori Groupa, Mogewala Paneer Tikka and Rogani Naan. Round off the meal with the included free-flow of Masala chai and orange juice.

New Punjab Club, G/F, World Wide Commercial Building, 34 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2368 1223

Rajasthan Rifles

With weather forecasts set for sunny blue skies, Easter celebrations should very well be carried forth outdoors, under the glorious sun. And no better way than a picnic spread all prepped and ready to go, like the hamper at Rajasthan Rifles. Even better yet, the Anglo-Indian Mess Hall encourages you to take the path up Victoria Peak Garden for an afternoon of lazing while you tuck into their signatures: chicken tikka and samosas served with chutney, and roast beef sandwiches. Sparkling wine come included!

The picnic hamper can be reserved for three hours, it will include blankets, flatware and a flask.

Rajasthan Rifles, G/F, The Peak Galleria, The Peak, Hong Kong, +852 2388 8874‬

ARGO

Four Seasons’ ARGO is not just a trendy spot for innovative cocktails shaken up by bar manager Lorenzo Antinori, but as this Easter long weekend will prove, it is also a destination for a satisfying Easter buffet lunch. The glitzy interiors of the hotel’s lobby level bar is transformed into an exciting buffet bar with a full caving station, sumptuously stocked with slow-roasted apricot-harissa leg of lamb and Okinawa black sugar glazed gammon ham. On the side are a selection of tasty Easter favourites: devilled eggs, Easter macarons dipped in a pretty pastel and hot cross buns.

ARGO, G/F, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Zuma

If a quiet Easter at home is what you prefer, don’t miss out on the notion of a full holiday feast. Get yourself an order of Zuma’s takeaway tasing menu curated especially for Easter. The set of two will include restaurant favourites including miso black cod, spicy fried tofu and baby lamb cutlets. But the true highlight of the set will have to be this Easter-themed Hokkaido ichigo cheesecake, decorated with pastel florals, mini chocolate eggs and adorable Easter characters.

Order can be place at info@zumarestaurant.com.hk

Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, +852 3657 6388

Lead image courtesy of Bedu