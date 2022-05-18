Where to find the best egg tarts in Hong Kong

There’s no passing up on this classic Hong Kong snack: the gloriously golden egg tart.

You can’t flip through a Hong Kong guide without spotting some kind of passage dedicated to the egg tart, a palm-sized, miniature pastry that’s enjoyed endlessly in the city. The egg tart sits high above the list of other HK pastry greats: pineapple bun, winter melon paste Wife’s Biscuit and cocktail bun — just to name a few — and is said to originate during the 1940s as a revamped take on the western custard tart by Chinese bakeries.

It’s an simple judge for the archetypal egg tart: a silky, creamy, custardy centre with a golden, crisp shell — be it the crumbly shortcrust or the flaky puff pastry — that’s at once sweet with a hint of buttery savouriness. Here in Hong Kong, there’s always a bakery or bing sutt or local cha chaan teng serving some version of the egg tart, from inexpensive HK$2 bakes to more indulgent ones upwards of HK$10. Either way, you’ll find them to be a scrumptious little treat while out and about in the city.

Here are Hong Kong’s Best Egg Tarts:

Bakehouse

Bakehouse’s little sourdough egg tarts are a well-known citywide favourite — the long, unending queues are solid proof. Swiss baker-founder Grégoire Michaud tweaks the classic recipe with a sourdough crust, the same dough used to make their croissants, to add an additional tang to your usual bite. There’s no need for introduction or explanation, but should you wish to be reminded of these tasty treasures: they’re flaky and buttery with the silkiest, smoothest, caramelised centre. Hurry, Google the nearest Bakehouse near you now.

Bakehouse, various locations including 14 Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Tai Cheong Bakery

There are currently nine locations of Tai Cheong Bakery across Hong Kong, which is also a proven testament to their success which began 60 years ago around 1954. Self-described as the creator of the shortcrust pastry egg tart, their golden-yellow treats are sweet with a buttery, crumbly exterior. Get a side of their Chinese doughnut, or “sha yung” (沙翁) while you’re here, also a reputed favourite of the venue.

Tai Cheong Bakery, 35 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong, +852 8300 8301

Door Door Bakery (多多餅店)

Homegrown bakery Door Door has been in the neighbourhood for over 40 years, and are enthusiastically loved for their wide rota of baked goods, including nougats, cookies, coconut tarts and especially the egg tarts. Made in both traditional and Portuguese-style, you can always count on a freshly baked batch at Door Door considering their speedy sell-outs. When you get your hands on one however, expect a warm, creamy yolk-yellow centre and extra flakiness around the edges.

Door Door Bakery, G/F, 65 Broadway, Mei Foo, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2370 3880

Honolulu Coffee Shop (檀島咖啡餅店)

Puff pastry enthusiasts will maintain that the puff pastry egg tart is the superior version of the lot, and will go ahead to say that the best puff pastry egg tart you will find in Hong Kong belongs to Honolulu Coffee Shop, a nostalgic, 1940s-founded traditional western-style cafe. Best known for egg tarts that are made with 192 layers of puff pastry, it cradles a sweet, smooth egg custard within its flaky casing for a perfectly satisfying bite.

Honolulu Coffee Shop, 176-178 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2575 1823

Sing Fat Bakery (勝發餅家)

An unassuming shop tucked away in the backstreets of Yuen Long, Sing Fat Bakery is ran by seasoned pastry maker, Choi, for the last 60 years. His nostalgic Hong Kong-style cream cones are what people come for, but his exceptional baking skills also extend to making shortcrust egg tarts that use local ingredients and follow a traditional recipe that he has taken years to perfect.

Sing Fat Bakery, 215A Kam Tin Road, Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, +852 2476 4740

Queen Sophie (酥妃皇后)

With a name like Queen Sophie, you can count on the egg tarts here to be a royally indulgent bite. This is also credited to the talented on-site pastry chef who insists on a premium list of ingredients which includes local flour and French butter. The egg tarts here are handmade fresh daily, following traditional baking techniques originating from the ’70s which involves rolling, folding and stretching 368 layers of puff pastry dough for an extra flaky, extra buttery shell.

Queen Sophie, 24 Hau Wong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2683 1811

Hoover Cake Shop (豪華餅店)

There’s a secret to Hoover Cake Shop’s beautifully golden egg tarts: they’re made with duck eggs for an extra smooth, extra flavourful centre. Baked in two serves, either puff pastry or a crumbly shortcrust cookie base, the egg tarts by the traditional Chinese bakery claims to be one of HK’s best, so head to Kowloon City for a taste of your own — if you can make it past the queues, that is.

Hoover Cake Shop, 136 Nga Tsin Wai Road, Kowloon City, Hong Kong, +852 2382 0383

Sun Wah Cafe (新華茶餐廳)

The detour to Cheung Sha Wan will be all worth it when it involves a pit-stop at Sun Wah Cafe, a traditional cha chaan teng that been cooking up all the HK classics like satay beef instant noodles and soupy macaroni for the last 50 years. Just adjacent to the storefront is their in-house bakery, aka where the golden trays of egg tarts make their grand appearance: sweet creamy filling with a crisp shell famously made with 192 layers of flaky puff pastry. They only make 100 tarts daily, so arrive before 11am to avoid disappointment.

Sun Wah Cafe, 330-334 Castle Peak Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2387 3698

KFC

It’s not a complete list of egg tarts without the glorious creation that is KFC’s Portuguese Egg Tarts. I said what I said. Don’t expect these to be your artisan, fresh-out-of-the-oven bakes, rolled out following traditional recipes and endless layers of puff pastry. But, they do offer the same satisfying bite of smooth eggy sweetness. The perfect kind that you pick up while on-the-go should cravings hit wherever you are in the city.

KFC, various locations including Shop 4&5, A&B, G/F & 1/F, 112 Johnston Road, Wan Chai Hong Kong, +852 2521 0115

Lead image courtesy of Queen Sophie