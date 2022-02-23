Stuck indoors? Order from the best food delivery services in Hong Kong

Bookmark this for a rainy day. Or a lazy day. Or just any day you’d rather just hibernate indoors.

There are always those moments; the ones where you can’t be bothered to cook and you really, really don’t want to get dressed to go out. In the time you patter back-and-forth in serious contemplation of what would be the better choice, get online and tap, tap, tap away for an easy takeaway, chances are you’ll find a fix for whatever it is you’re currently craving within minutes.

Hong Kong as a city has warmly embraced the world of food delivery, where, according to Deliveroo’s recent “Share of Stomach” survey revealed that 60 percent of the city now agrees that food delivery is a necessity and here to stay. But I didn’t have to tell you that; you already have an order set in place for lunch this afternoon. For more than just pizza — and there’s plenty of that — here are some food delivery services offering many of those favourite restaurants you love and miss.

Your Order Is On The Way! The Best Food Delivery Options in Hong Kong:

Black Sheep GO

GO is the in-house delivery arm over at Black Sheep Restaurants. What you can expect to find, then, is a list of names you’re probably already very familiar with. It’s not the entirety of the Black Sheep portfolio, but a good 17 of their restaurants are currently available for free delivery with a minimum spend of either HK$300 or HK$500 — La Vache’s steak, Fukuro’s butter corn and Motorino’s beautifully spotted-dotted pies included. With an expanding network of drivers, GO covers most areas on the island, from Pok Fu Lam to Quarry Bay (including The Peak), and promises a delivery time of within one hour.

A recently introduced Supper Cult series is currently also in rotation; Black Sheep Restaurants’ own meal plan service. It supplies a weekly changing set menu for either three- or five-day schedules featuring dishes from different outlets.

JIA Everywhere

JIA Group is home to all the fabulous eateries you already know and love — Bibi & Baba’s Singaporean chilli crab, Duddell’s dim sum, Louise’s famous roasted yellow chicken and the list rolls on forever. And JIA Everywhere is the group’s own delivery platform for all the above mentioned eats for you to enjoy, well, everywhere. Currently, nine venues are available for delivery with a minimum spend of HK$800 and each restaurant does their own selection of sharing menus topped with venue signatures to à la carte specials, pairing wines, desserts and all the itty-bitty extras to recreate the full JIA experience at home.

A 10 percent discount is currently on offer for orders over HK$2,000 with “OVER2000” applied at checkout. Orders within the island will be free, HK$200 additional charge for Kowloon and HK$300 for New Territories addresses.

LKF Elite

You’ll typically know you’re at a Lan Kwai Fong Group restaurant just by where you’re headed: California Tower, right at the corner of LKF and home to most of the group’s eateries (with the exception of Tokio Joe, just a little further up the slope). Ths list of venues can now be found at home, too, via LKF Elite, the dedicated delivery site of the group. It offers set menus and à la carte from all six of the group’s signature restaurants, with seasonal discounts (20 percent off all Chow Ciao pizzas) and special multi-course menus (“Faccio Io” Italian omakase from Aria). All you have to do is meet the delivery minimum of HK$500, but that’s the easy part.

Free delivery for over HK$1,000 within 5km, anything between 6-10km will require a minimum spend of HK$2,000 with an additional HK$300 and for 11-20km, minimum spend HK$3,000 with additional HK$500.

ZS Delivery

The delicate plating and careful attention to detail — of Whey; of Hansik Goo; of Miss Lee — and honest preparation of ingredients — of Ying Jee Club — is not lost from ZS Hospitality Group’s delivery wing, ZS Delivery. In fact, it’s brought forward with careful and meticulous packaging that includes some air-tight vacuum packs and recyclable boxes that separate sauces and condiments and lone garnishes. The group offers a bevy of á la carte add-ons to sharing sets that features a fully stocked menu of iconic favourites. A good time to be sampling menus from newly minted one-Michelin Hansik Goo (try chef Mingoo Kang‘s Korean fried chicken bucket!) and Whey (grilled sambal black cod from chef Barry Quek!) and skip the long waitlists — now you’ll just have to beat out avid orderers online.

Delivery is available only between Kennedy Town and Happy Valley with a delivery charge of HK$100 per restaurant.

Alfred’s

Not just a food delivery service, Alfred’s is made more intuitive; more hospitable. It’s a concierge service ideated by Leading Nation and thus offers an array of experiences and takeaway from Leading Nation’s extensive roster including Margo, Yakinikumafia, La Rambla and Sushi Mamoru amongst others. You can either choose to leave the heavy lifting to the series of very talented chefs and order from already prepared menus, or you can take the challenge into your own hands (and kitchen) with Alfred’s grocery of premium ingredients that are already used in their restaurant’s kitchens: wagyu gyozas, 3XL Carabineros and a beautifully marbled slab of steak that’ll rival Yakinikumafia’s signature wagyu sando. Everything can be delivered directly, even if you decide upon mixing-and-matching chef Mario of Margo’s Bee Sting Cake, an extra pack of jamón ham to go with chef Rafa of La Rambla’s at-home tapas and cocktails from The Diplomat.

HK$80 delivery charge for Hong Kong island locations; HK$180 for Kowloon and Southside.

WPGourmet

From Woolly Pig, which count the likes of Hue Dining, Grain and MAJO Tapas Bar among its lineup, there’s WPGourmet. There isn’t a dedicated list of dishes and specific takeaway menus from each of the group’s seven restaurants, but in its place is a rotating selection of à la carte and sharing sets that’s representative of Woolly Pig’s casual, home-style serves. Think smoked chicken, salmon Wellington, homemade pie and ox cheek lasagne — they’ll make for a spectacular addition to mundane weeknight dinners at home.

Free delivery for orders over HK$1,000, available across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and Tseung Kwan O.

Le Comptoir

Now, Le Comptoir’s selection is the kind you’d want to tap through for on evenings that warrant something a little more grandeur, a little more special — they’ve got two-Michelin starred Écriture in the mix! A premium selection of refined options, the delivery menu varies between one-off sides to full tasting menus from the group’s four leading venues: Umi, Écriture, Poem and Silencio. Depending on what you get, some are pick-up only (like Umi’s Chirashi box or Écriture’s caviar tart) to make sure it is kept fresh and intact, but most takeaway options can be delivered to your doorstep at no minimum spend.

Free delivery for Central, Sheung Wan and Admiralty. Locations along the Hong Kong Island MTR Line will be charged an addition HK$100, HK$150 for Southside, HK$150 for Kowloon destinations and HK$250 for New Territories and beyond.

Meraki at Home

Frequent patrons of Uma Nota and Bedu will know all about Meraki Hospitality Group. Meraki at Home, then, is the very warm and very inviting delivery extension of the brother-and-sister — Alexis and Laura Offe — founded group. Made for the mobile savvy, Meraki at Home is designed for swift, easy transactions — no need to fuss over credit card details and fumble over websites. They do everything over WhatsApp and PayMe. Just text your order to the Meraki WhatsApp Business account (+852 6825 1137) click the PayMe link for payment and that Bedu hummus bowl or Uma Nota Ceviche Nikkei (or both! Meraki at Home accept multi-restaurant orders) is well on its way to your dinner table — you’ll get a text.

Minimum order of HK$300 for Central and Sai Ying Pun locations; HK$750 for other locations on the Hong Kong Island Line (Southside not included).

foodpanda

You know foodpanda. You know your order before you even click open the app. You know how to time it so it arrives when you want it. And you know, it’s always going to be good. While you’re waiting out these fifth-wave days at home, be adventurous in your lunch order, try out that new toastie from the cafe that’s just opened around the block, or knife-cut noodles with the perpetually long queue — your foodpanda location ring is your oyster. Take the time to support those local, family-run mom-and-pops, too, there’s a few hidden around your end of the MTR line, I’m sure.

Deliveroo

And of course, Deliveroo is no stranger. It’s a Best Friend; a Close Confidente who knows all your midday to midnight cravings. It won’t judge you for that second pizza you’ve ordered even when you’ve sworn to Eat Better. And it definitely owns a permanent spot under the “Suggested Apps” panel on your phone. Deliveroo will encourage you to source out all those hidden gems around your neighbourhood — it’s good like that. And don’t skip out on the delivery platform’s “Featured” tab instead of bee-lining for another pizza pie; you might find yourself scrolling upon some seriously good-value dinners.

