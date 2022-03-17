Love Me Tender: The best fried chicken in Hong Kong

From Kentucky to Korea, you just can’t go wrong with fried chicken. Here’s where to find the best in Hong Kong.

Wings! Nuggets! Drumsticks! What is it about fried chicken that makes it so… perfect? Whether you’re in the heart of the American south, celebrating Christmas in Japan or at a backyard BBQ in the Dominican Republic, you’ll discover that fried chicken may be the one thing that, for all our differences, we can almost universally agree upon; a tie that binds. But there’s no one way to do it: Do you take yours well-seasoned? Heavy on the dip? How about the coating? Even “KFC” means different things in different places. And that’s a beautiful thing.

With so many different possibilities, we did the legwork (and thighwork, and so on) to determine exactly whose fried chicken was the best in town. With our MMMs Awards Winners (special shoutout to our exclusive sponsor foodpanda) leading the way, these are the best spots to get your fried chicken fix in Hong Kong.

The best fried chicken restaurants in Hong Kong

Honky Tonks Tavern (MMMs Awards Eaters’ Choice Awards Winner)

From the people behind Peel Street favourite Shady Acres comes Honky Tonks — probably the only dive bar with a weekly oyster special. Chef Andy mast is a magician when it comes to frying up a good bird, from a Harlem-style chicken and waffles plate to the tenderest tenders in town.

Honky Tonks Tavern, Man Hing Ln, Central, Hong Kong

MOYO (MMMs Awards Winner)

MOYO offers modern Korean dining with an Italian touch — a nod to founder Francesco Lee’s Milanese upbringing — but the fried chicken is all Korea. With a variety of sauces for dipping, it’s Seoul food for the soul.

MOYO, 36 Aberdeen St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2858 2777

The Last Resort (MMMs Awards Winner)

A little piece of Canada in Hong Kong, the Last Resort — “a respite for the world weary “— slings up perfectly crispy fried chicken in three styles: original, hot and for the truly brave: nuclear.

The Last Resort, 52B Peel St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2442 2440

Wingman (MMMs Awards Winner)

The restaurant behind the best chicken wings in Hong Kong also offers the best deal on chicken wings in Hong Kong: Every Wednesday, buy one drink and order 12 wings at HK$5 each. Yeah. We’ll see you there.

Wingman, (various locations), 6/F, Cheung Hing Commercial Building, 37-43 Cochrane St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9607 5500

375 Chicken ‘n Fries (MMMs Awards Winner)

A fried chicken favourite out of New York, 375 eschews additives, antibiotics, and fillers for a ‘healthier’ bird, fried at 375 degrees for optimal crispiness, that’s big on flavour.

375 Chicken ‘n Fries, 79-83 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3751 5181

Yardbird (MMMs Awards Winner)

This modern Japanese izakaya has long been a must-visit for any out-of-towner, and earned its first Michelin star this year. Known for grilling every part of the bird, Chef Matt Abergel fries up a mean piece of chicken, too. Our recommendation? Try it both ways.

Yardbird, Winsome House, 154-158 Wing Lok Street G/F, Shops A and B, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2547 9273

More fried chicken we love:

Little Bao : The wonderful news that Chef May Chow and Little Bao would return to Sheung Wan was made even better by their to-die-for fried chicken set. It’s designed for two, but we believe in you.

: The wonderful news that Chef May Chow and Little Bao would return to Sheung Wan was made even better by their to-die-for fried chicken set. It’s designed for two, but we believe in you. Graceland : The waffles and fried chicken tenders at this tribute to American southern comfort — in the heart of Mong Kok, of all places — are not to be missed.

: The waffles and fried chicken tenders at this tribute to American southern comfort — in the heart of Mong Kok, of all places — are not to be missed. Uncle Padak : Here’s a tip: Next time you have a picnic or group gathering (if we’re ever allowed to do that again), get an order of Padak Chicken. Guaranteed MVP status.

: Here’s a tip: Next time you have a picnic or group gathering (if we’re ever allowed to do that again), get an order of Padak Chicken. Guaranteed MVP status. Hot-Star Large Fried Chicken : With a number of outlets around Hong Kong, believe the hype when it comes to this Taiwanese-style fried chicken joint — it’s the one with the long line in front. Tasty, affordable and portable.

: With a number of outlets around Hong Kong, believe the hype when it comes to this Taiwanese-style fried chicken joint — it’s the one with the long line in front. Tasty, affordable and portable. Hansik Goo : Serving just ten buckets of their signature Korean Fried each day, this is one you’ll want to plan well in advance. You’ll be glad you did.

: Serving just ten buckets of their signature Korean Fried each day, this is one you’ll want to plan well in advance. You’ll be glad you did. Chicken Hof & Soju : Another Korean gem, don’t sleep on the Lee family’s famous recipe — you’ll need that nap for after.

: Another Korean gem, don’t sleep on the Lee family’s famous recipe — you’ll need that nap for after. Big Birdy : Hey, birdy. Another go-to when it comes to chicken and waffles, this Aussie gem serves hormone-free birds that are big on size and on flavour. Truth in advertising.

: Hey, birdy. Another go-to when it comes to chicken and waffles, this Aussie gem serves hormone-free birds that are big on size and on flavour. Truth in advertising. Jollibee : There are rumours of people who can walk through the scent of a Jollibee without immediately going in to order a Chickenjoy, but as far as we can tell, they’re just a myth.

: There are rumours of people who can walk through the scent of a Jollibee without immediately going in to order a Chickenjoy, but as far as we can tell, they’re just a myth. Popeyes: Yes, guys, there’s a Popeyes in Mong Kok. And yes, they have The Sandwich — if you know, you know. If you don’t, I highly suggest you find out ASAP.

(Lead and featured images: Unsplash)