11 tasty gifts for the discerning foodie in your life

All they want for Christmas is an endless stream of food.

To the friends in our lives that insist on a glass of sparkling water with a wedge of lime instead of regular tap, this one is for you. Here’s to the foodies in our lives.

Maybe you were thinking on taking them out to a glamorous meal at some exclusive venue, but chances are they’ve already visited all the city’s latest openings twice over. Instead of throwing your hands up in defeat, gift them some unusual treats they probably wouldn’t ever think of getting themselves, like Nissin’s bath accessories that transform a steaming bathtub into the bubbling surface of especially delicious cup noodles on a hungover morning.

Gifts for the discerning foodie: