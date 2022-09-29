facebook
Best Hong Kong cake shops for drool-worthy desserts
29 Sep 2022 01:00 PM

Tania Tarafdar
We are spoilt for choice when it comes to fancy desserts and decadent afternoon teas. But, a slice of cake is all it takes to send us to cloud nine. Bakeries thrive in Hong Kong as much as the specialty coffee roasters and craft distillers, and as such, we’re awash with incredible cake shops in Hong Kong. When it comes to cakes and pastries, Hong Kong has always had a plethora of options. From iconic patisseries serving classic tarts to newly-opened delis whipping up innovative goodies, Hong Kong is rife with cake shops to satisfy all your cravings.

Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or are craving a Sunday morning sweet treat, where do you go for a slice of cake that will send your taste buds to pillowy, sugary heaven? Which cake shop do you hit when searching for that freshest plum cake?

Deliberating which of the best cake shops in Hong Kong to visit for your sweet cravings is a pretty tiresome affair. Moreover, the fear of disappointment of having to settle for a mediocre cake is real. So to save you trawling on social media and Google to find the best cake shops, offering you everything from brownies to chocolate pralines, we’ve compiled a definitive list of the best Hong Kong cake shops.

Wedding cakes. Birthday cakes. Chocolate cake. Cheesecake. We sift through the best bakeries. Don’t worry – the ideal cake is not a myth. But if you want to stay in denial about the calories you’re consuming, go right ahead. Here are eight of the most delicious places in Hong Kong to grab that perfect cake with jam, sponge and icing you like! These bakeries suit your mood and appetite. Save the list.

(Feature and hero image credits: Pixabay)

Here are the best cake shops in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

Soulgood Bakery

1 /8

Soulgood Bakery

Soulgood Bakery crafts cakes and baked goods perfect for any celebration. Their menu includes cakes and tarts, but the cheesecakes here are to die for! Their Creme Brulee Taro Cheesecake, Cookies and Cream Basque Burnt Cheesecake, and White Chocolate Strawberry Basque Burnt Cheesecake are must-tries. Their cheesecakes are tailor-made for capping off a lazy weekend brunch.

Image credits: sourgood.bakery/Instagram

Address
B201-39, B2 Floor, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 9827 0511
Timing
Open daily from 12 pm to 8 pm
65.Cakes

2 /8

65.Cakes

65.Cakes is taking a decadent approach to whip out custom-made, Korean-style cakes that break the boundaries of indulgence and flavour. The trendy cakes are designed to look like cute cartoon characters and come in different sizes, colours, flavours and fillings of your choice.

image credits: 65.cakes/Instagram

Phone
WhatsApp or text on 9511 4209 to order
Butter Cake Shop

3 /8

Butter Cake Shop

At Butter Cake Shop, you can tuck into hearty American cakes. Think triple chocolate, red velvet, carrot, blueberry crumble, and banana cream cakes. Need we list more? Just drop by and relish the feed you deserve.

Image credits: buttercakeshophk/Instagram

Address
The Soho, 34B Staunton St, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2810 0660
Timing
Open daily from 10 am to 7 pm
Bombshell

4 /8

Bombshell

Bombshell attracts foodies in Hong Kong with its gorgeous smash cakes in designs such as swan, mermaid, unicorn and piggy banks. In addition, their puff pastries are something you did not know was missing from your dessert wish list.

Image credits: bombshell_hkg/Instagram

Address
118-130 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2315 5566
Butterfly Patisserie

5 /8

Butterfly Patisserie

The queue snaking outside Butterfly Patisserie’s front door says more about their baked good. This patisserie has cemented itself as a staple in the Hong Kong dessert scene — and that’s no hyperbole. They delicately craft bright-coloured cakes in exciting shapes. Their decadent black forest cake is one of the best you will ever try in Hong Kong.

Image credits: butterfly.patisserie/Instagram

Address
Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
+852 3891 8732
Timing
Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm
Jouer

6 /8

Jouer

While all the goodies at Jouer are deeply satisfying, our favourites from their extensive menu include their signature layer cakes. Passion Colada Cake, Rainbow Honey Lemon Cake, Swirl Marvel Red Velvet Cake, Banoffee Cake, and Blueberry Chamomile Cake — words fall short for these delicious indulgences.

Image credits: jouerhk/Instagram

Address
Shop LG23, Lee Garden Two, 28 Yun Ping Rd, Causeway Bay
Phone
+852 3489 3903
Timing
Open daily from 12 pm to 8 pm
Sweetpea Cafe

7 /8

Sweetpea Cafe

Sweetpea Cafe is well-known for its 100% gluten-free cakes. Their most popular offering include the Keto Burnt Basque Cheesecake and their signature Earl Grey cake. Go for their Keto Chocolate Nutella if you cannot have enough chocolate. Also, do not miss out on their Keto Pandan Cake.

Image credits: sweetpea.cafehk/Instagram

Address
Hong Kong, Central, Shin Hing St, 4號號地下
Phone
+852 3689 7269
Timing
Open daily from 10 am to 7 pm
Lady M

8 /8

Lady M

Originally from New York, Lady M offers the best Mille Crepes Cakes you will ever try! The bakery prides itself on offering the most delectable Green Apple Mousse Cake and Mini Berry Mont Blanc Tart. The tangy berry mousse features strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and black currant.

Image credits: ladymhk/Instagram

Address
Harbour City, Shop OT215K, 2/F, Ocean Terminal, 3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
+852 2873 2356
Timing
Open daily from 11 am to 9 pm

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What varieties of treats do Hong Kong cake shops offer?

Answer: When it comes to cakes and pastries, Hong Kong has always had a plethora of options. From iconic patisseries serving classic tarts to newly-opened delis whipping up innovative goodies, Hong Kong is rife with cake shops to satisfy all your cravings.

Question: Which are the best cake shops in Hong Kong?

Answer: Lady M, Sweetpea Cafe, Butter, and Butterfly are some of the best cake shops in Hong Kong.

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

