Best Hong Kong cake shops for drool-worthy desserts

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to fancy desserts and decadent afternoon teas. But, a slice of cake is all it takes to send us to cloud nine. Bakeries thrive in Hong Kong as much as the specialty coffee roasters and craft distillers, and as such, we’re awash with incredible cake shops in Hong Kong. When it comes to cakes and pastries, Hong Kong has always had a plethora of options. From iconic patisseries serving classic tarts to newly-opened delis whipping up innovative goodies, Hong Kong is rife with cake shops to satisfy all your cravings.
Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or are craving a Sunday morning sweet treat, where do you go for a slice of cake that will send your taste buds to pillowy, sugary heaven? Which cake shop do you hit when searching for that freshest plum cake?
Deliberating which of the best cake shops in Hong Kong to visit for your sweet cravings is a pretty tiresome affair. Moreover, the fear of disappointment of having to settle for a mediocre cake is real. So to save you trawling on social media and Google to find the best cake shops, offering you everything from brownies to chocolate pralines, we’ve compiled a definitive list of the best Hong Kong cake shops.
Wedding cakes. Birthday cakes. Chocolate cake. Cheesecake. We sift through the best bakeries. Don’t worry – the ideal cake is not a myth. But if you want to stay in denial about the calories you’re consuming, go right ahead. Here are eight of the most delicious places in Hong Kong to grab that perfect cake with jam, sponge and icing you like! These bakeries suit your mood and appetite. Save the list.
Here are the best cake shops in Hong Kong
Soulgood Bakery crafts cakes and baked goods perfect for any celebration. Their menu includes cakes and tarts, but the cheesecakes here are to die for! Their Creme Brulee Taro Cheesecake, Cookies and Cream Basque Burnt Cheesecake, and White Chocolate Strawberry Basque Burnt Cheesecake are must-tries. Their cheesecakes are tailor-made for capping off a lazy weekend brunch.
65.Cakes is taking a decadent approach to whip out custom-made, Korean-style cakes that break the boundaries of indulgence and flavour. The trendy cakes are designed to look like cute cartoon characters and come in different sizes, colours, flavours and fillings of your choice.
At Butter Cake Shop, you can tuck into hearty American cakes. Think triple chocolate, red velvet, carrot, blueberry crumble, and banana cream cakes. Need we list more? Just drop by and relish the feed you deserve.
Bombshell attracts foodies in Hong Kong with its gorgeous smash cakes in designs such as swan, mermaid, unicorn and piggy banks. In addition, their puff pastries are something you did not know was missing from your dessert wish list.
The queue snaking outside Butterfly Patisserie’s front door says more about their baked good. This patisserie has cemented itself as a staple in the Hong Kong dessert scene — and that’s no hyperbole. They delicately craft bright-coloured cakes in exciting shapes. Their decadent black forest cake is one of the best you will ever try in Hong Kong.
While all the goodies at Jouer are deeply satisfying, our favourites from their extensive menu include their signature layer cakes. Passion Colada Cake, Rainbow Honey Lemon Cake, Swirl Marvel Red Velvet Cake, Banoffee Cake, and Blueberry Chamomile Cake — words fall short for these delicious indulgences.
Sweetpea Cafe is well-known for its 100% gluten-free cakes. Their most popular offering include the Keto Burnt Basque Cheesecake and their signature Earl Grey cake. Go for their Keto Chocolate Nutella if you cannot have enough chocolate. Also, do not miss out on their Keto Pandan Cake.
Originally from New York, Lady M offers the best Mille Crepes Cakes you will ever try! The bakery prides itself on offering the most delectable Green Apple Mousse Cake and Mini Berry Mont Blanc Tart. The tangy berry mousse features strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and black currant.
