The sweetest, juiciest Japanese strawberries will cost you HK$900 per box

Get to know the Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku — strawberries that taste like honey.

Love strawberries? You’re about to love them even more. The Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizukus are carefully nurtured with honey as they grow, starting at the very beginning with a black sugar-laced fertiliser which promises the sweet aromatics and syrupy aftertaste the berry is known for. What you’re savouring (if you do decide to splurge on a single box) is, in fact, naturally grown.

Japan takes their fruit very seriously. They’ve had HK$700 watermelons shaped as squares that were not for eating but instead decorating; grapes of the Ruby Roman varietal that were auctioned — auctioned! — at HK$90,000 a bunch. Japanese strawberries belong to a similarly lucrative market, where a single box can either cost you an easy HK$100 to anything over HK$900. The Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku variation happen to belong to the latter.

But of course, it’s all with reason. As your mother on a trip to the shops might say, “What you pay for is what you get.” And these Hinoshizuku strawberries are the type you should — and would — want to pay big money for; something like HK$30 per strawberry, to be exact. Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku are a rare breed grown only in the Kumamoto prefecture, more specifically the Kikuchi region where nature is lush and the water, claimed as one of the 100 best in Japan, runs crystal clear. Its exclusivity comes from the limited numbers per seasonal harvest — one strawberry bush yields just a mere four to five fruit. And in a 1kg box, numbers varies between 18 to 30 berries, depending on the season.

Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku are distinguishable by the short stem, leafy top and intensely rouge shade. They’re sizeable too — an ideal archetype of a ruby-red strawberry; rounded and plump at the top then tapering to a pointed bottom. Marked as a size 4L, which is berry talk for anything over 28g, they’ve been compared in size to a ping-pong ball or a large egg, which is fairer comparison since they’re very delicate to handle. While the season for Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku extends to April, Hong Kong grocers typically halt import around the end of February, citing elusive temperatures and high humidity which adds towards hastened spoiling.

When it comes to taste, the Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku are of a premium sort. Nothing like the ones you’d get the supermarket. They’re firm in texture with a meaty bite, and the sweetness level, measured at the very tip of the berry, reaches as high as 15.6 (the average strawberry ranks around 12-13), emphasising its light floral notes, rich sweetness and a very mild acidity.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience. A Treat Yourself moment. And if not now — while at home with the fifth wave riding high — then, when? You’ve got to find small joys wherever you can. And that starts with a HK$900 box of Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku.

Kikuchi no Manma Hinoshizuku strawberries can be purchased for HK$980 here.

Hero image courtesy of @misia_soul0707 and @lili547h/Instagram