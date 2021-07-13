Where to get the best loaded fries in Hong Kong

Just in time for French Fry Day this 13 July.

This is not a case of loaded vs. naked fries. We love simple salt and pepper skinnies, will never turn down truffle-shaved wedges and always go back for seconds when it comes to McDonald’s glorious Shake Shake. But for the sake of the designated holiday dedicated to this humble vegetable, we recommend marking the occasion with something a little more decadent, a little more extravagant. Below are some of the city’s best loaded fries.

Little Bao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Littlebaohk (@littlebaohk)

Go for: Truffle Fries (HK$98)

You’d likely head over to Little Bao‘s for the pillow-soft, one-bite baos that have claimed fame as a citywide favourite. But the truffle fries here are also something worth raving about as well. Perfectly skinny, golden-fried potato are coated in a fragrant blanket of truffle mayo and covered with shiitake tempeh and pickled daikon coat. A scrummy in-between treat between mouthfuls of the flavour-checked slow-braised pork belly and Chiangkiang black vinegar glaze fried chicken bao. Delicious.

Little Bao, G/F, Shop H1, 9 Kingston Street, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2555 0600

Burger Circus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Circus (@burgercircushk)

Go for: Loaded Fries (HK$58)

Sure the burgers at Burger Circus are delicious; the milkshakes, a satisfying treat for cheat day Saturdays. Add another to the list to this Black Sheep spot’s greats: loaded fries. It’s a classic, well-thought-out creation; thick crinkle-cuts chip that catch every single drop of the rich condiments smothered over the top in its deep, perfectly spaced ridges: cheddar, sour cream with spring onions and a smattering of crispy bacon.

Burger Circus, 22 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Draftland

Go for: Taiwanese Poutine Fries (HK$80)

Oolong Tea Collins, yes. DL Fizz, sure. The next on our order whenever we’re at Draftland: Taiwanese Poutine Fries. Ideated by the two Taiwanese mamas from Where To Eat just couple doors down, the skinny fries, a perfect accompaniment to the buzzy “cocktails on tap” are elevated from salt-and-peppered bar snack to something a little more amazing. Piping hot, fresh-out-of-the-kitchen Taiwanese braised pork belly are dolloped over the top with generous shavings of cheddar and parmesan and finished with chives. Each of the perfectly fried strips are coated in an unctuous oily coat of meat sauce and cheese. Heavenly.

Draftland, 63 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2711 8809

Morty’s Delicatessen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morty’s (@mortyshk)

Go for: Classic Poutine (HK$78) or Kitchen Sink Poutine (HK$100)

Other than generously stacked pastramis, Morty’s, the New York style Deli in the belly of Jardine House also serves up a deliciously indulgent poutine. Go for the classic with cheese curds and homemade gravy for Morty’s novices, but those searching for a little more oomph and a little less custom in honour of French Fry Day, we’d suggest tackling one of the ingeniously loaded-up inventions instead. The Kitchen Sink, which packs on extra cheese curds with house-smoked meats with signature gravy, is a favourite with all kinds of delicious scraps; a bracketed warning “For Sharing” is on the menu, but you’ll want to take it on all on your own.

Morty’s, various locations including Shop 2-14, LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3665 0900

Catch

Go for: Crab Fries (HK$138)

Catch’s well-loved reputation lies between a popular breakfast and brunch spot in the Kennedy Town neighbourhood. But at dinnertimes, the restaurant of “inspired Australian cuisine” prepares a delicious rotation of seafood-led dishes; bringing us to spotlight the fries served at this casual eatery. Beautifully golden-fried fries — in the perfect width, just between starchy batons and crispy shoestrings — are topped with a runny-centred fried egg, spoonfuls of flaky, fresh crab meat, a squeeze of tobiko mayo and truffle caviar. Enjoy mixed together before serving. It’s not your average serve of loaded fries; it’s better.

Catch, various locations, 95 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2855 1289

Mama Malouf

Go for: Doner Fries (from HK$88)

The fries at Mama Malouf are, unlike most on this list, a main must-order each visit, rather than a second thought filler to tide you over until the mains arrive. Adapted to the vibrant Kennedy Town eatery’s spotlight focus on Middle Eastern cuisine, the chunky, crispy chips here are smeared with a generous spread of tahini and harissa and arrive in creative riffs on the classic doner with slices of shawarma chicken or pulled lamb shoulder piled on over the top.

Mama Malouf, G/F, Catchick Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2817 3828

Header image courtesy of Matthew Reyes/ Unsplash