Mid-Autumn Festival 2022: Where to find mooncakes in Hong Kong

There’s a mooncake for everyone this Mid-Autumn Festival. Just a month ahead of the holiday which lands on 10 September this year, we round out some of the best traditional and non-traditional picks of the sweet pastry.

The best mooncakes for Mid Autumn Festival 2022

If you’re looking for something traditional…

Rosewood

Price: From HK$458

While Rosewood’s Chinese executive chef Li Chi-Wai commits to a collection of traditional mooncakes made according to time-honoured recipes, the hotel, as part of the new Sense of Place campaign to highlight local culture, also enlists award-winning local chef May Chow as their first Rosewood PlaceMaker to add in her spin with a limited-edition range.

The Picnic on the Moon collection celebrates the history of Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes of a more traditional take, featuring White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolks and Yellow Lotus Seed Paste with Olive Seeds with Double Egg Yolks, both made with salted duck egg. Meanwhile, May Chow gestures towards the local community with Tea-Flavoured Mini Mooncakes, made with fragrant Fujian Oolong sifted in with white lotus seed and flavoured with local-made sweet Kowloon soy sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Order here.

Cova

Price: From HK$278

No, nothing to do with the famous Mango Dome, unfortunately. But what Cova does have on offer this Mid-Autumn Festival is a new mooncake flavour within the collection: Lava Chocolate Mooncake. Filled with the famed Italian brand’s indulgent cocoa filling, the mooncake — intended to be enjoyed warm — sits alongside more traditional serves of Egg Custard Mooncake featuring a salted egg yolk centre, White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake and Cranberry and Assorted Nuts Mooncake filled to the brim with a nutty mix of pistachios, almonds, macadamia nuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and sesame.

Order here.

Duddell’s

Price: From HK$388

In the case of Duddell’s, a contemporary Cantonese eatery nestled amongst a stunning art-filled space, emphasis on aesthetics is just as important as the mooncakes that sit within. While executive chef Yip Kar On’s make of the restaurant’s signature Lava Cream Egg Custard Mooncake is sure to be delicious, the main attraction of this mooncake gift-set is the custom-designed packaging by Hong-Chong Ip, including an LED-fitted, paper lantern sculpture that emits a soft, diffused glow.

Order here.

The Upper House

Price: HK$488

Keeping to the sleek, architectural manner of The Upper House, the Mid-Autumn mooncakes selection is of similar design-forward brief. The pastries themselves are of thoughtful creation; blending both the modern and the traditional in health-conscious recipes including Maltitol Low Sugar Mini White Lotus Seed Paste with Yolk Mooncake. Others in the selection include: Mini Earl Grey Tea Custard, classic Red Bean Paste with Mandarin Peel and Assorted Nuts with Dried Figs.

Of course don’t overlook the seemingly nondescript packaging, this year the hotel enlists EDITECTURE for a sustainability-focused, curio house-inspired design that points towards the ancient Chinese tradition of an “emperor’s toy chest”. Each box is designed after the Houses within The House Collective, with Hong Kong’s The Upper House covered in the same tranquil details and earth tones as the physical interiors above Pacific Place.

Order here.

China Tang

Price: HK$438

Beloved Cantonese eatery China Tang’s mooncakes are always a true-to-tradition make; this year’s is no exception. Inside the trays of the bright Chinoiserie-designed box — fitted with authentic Chinese elements including “window grilles” in the ruyi knot motif — is the White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Egg Yolks and Mini Egg Custard mooncakes. The former is an age-old recipe from the restaurant, made with meticulously prepared white lotus paste and salted egg yolk, while the latter wraps smooth egg custards within a golden, buttery shell.

Order here.

Mandarin Oriental

Price: HK$438

Long-time institution Mandarin Oriental crafts a mooncake selection of similar time-honoured calibre, with a very traditional take on the classic mooncakes that showcase MO’s committed use to quality ingredients with the White and Gold Lotus with Egg Yolks. Elsewhere, Mini Egg Custard Mooncakes also fill the rota along with speciality flavours — dried-tangerine peel, chocolate lava and red bean paste — all presented in the hotel’s iconic fan-shaped packaging.

Order here.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Price: HK$498

Don’t let the glowing pomelo-shaped lantern fool you, tucked surreptitiously within the sparkling layer is Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel’s very classic make of Chocolate Custard Mooncake and Classic Custard Mooncake, both a silky smooth egg custard filling baked within a buttery pastry crust. The pomelo itself is a homage to the Mid-Autumn holiday, a fruit commonly enjoyed at the dinner table as a symbol of luck and happiness.

Order here.

If you’re looking for an alternative…

Yong Fu

Price: HK$428

As the very first set of mooncakes created by one Michelin starred Yong Fu, count this set a very special make by head chef Liu Zhen. Instead of staying within the restaurant’s refines of Ning Bo cuisine, Yong Fu’s mooncakes gesture towards its original location of Shanghai by tapping into the current trend of durian mooncakes. Two variations is prepared in very limited quantities of only 1,000: a Musang King Durian Snowskin Mooncake and BlackThorn Durian Snowskin Mooncake, with the pungent fruit flown in directly from Malaysia.

Orders can be placed via +852 2881 7899 or yongfuhk@gmail.com

Price: HK$1,130

When it involves the exacting technique of chef Vicky Lau, expect Date by Tate’s “mooncakes” to be the kind of exquisite creation. A curated selection of Michelin-worthy treats prepared by pastry chef Graff Kwok, the limited-edition Mid-Autumn Pastry Box — presented in a furoshiki-style wrap — is filled to the brim with bijou pastries and seasonal desserts, including a mooncake-shaped Marie biscuit made with dark chocolate and etched with similar details normally stamped over the traditional egg yolk-stuffed pastry. To accompany, there’s Osmanthus sablés, pistachio marshmallow biscuits and pecan cookies, along with chrysanthemum caramel milk jam and an orange aged-mandarin peel marmalade to go around the table.

Order here.

Kiki Noodle Bar

Price: HK$298

Taipei-founded Kiki Noodle Bar naturally devises a mooncake series of Taiwanese influence. The Kiki Moon Collection, inspired by the brand’s famous teas, are especially handmade by the team with a health-conscious recipe of low sugar and fat, and no artificial preservatives or addictives in three flavours: Pineapple Custard Mooncake, Peach Oolong Custard Mooncake and Jasmine Green Tea Custard Mooncake. Paying special attention to its ingredients, the pastries are mare with premium imports from Taiwan, including the Taiwan-grown golden variety pineapple and tea leaves from a historic teahouse in Taichung.

Order here.

Ralph’s Coffee

Price: HK$468

Instead of a lantern, this mooncake set from Ralph’s Coffee is modelled after the iconic Ralph’s Coffee kiosk. will be a darling showpiece that’ll live beyond the holiday. The signature wash of green and white comes fitted with decorative lights and the “BEAR-ista” mascot — also a collectable magnet — stationed behind the counter dressed in the classic Ralph’s Coffee barista uniform. Inside the pull-out drawers cleverly worked into the intricate three-dimensional design are six mooncakes of two locally crafted flavours: classic custard lava and a coffee lava made with the Ralph’s Coffee own coffee beans.

Order here.

The Peninsula Boutique & Café

Price: From HK$388

Normally mooncakes from The Peninsula would be categorised as “Traditional”. They are, after all, the first to debut the ever-popular mini egg custard mooncakes. But this is not a dedication to those delectable pastries — you already know where to find them. Rather, The Peninsula Boutique & Café introduces a new addition to their line with Luna. Created by chef Baptiste Villefranque, Luna is the amped up version of the iconic original with a butter shortbread base, a sponge cake centre and filled with varied textures of Mandarin orange including a mousse and a soft-set jelly, before finally sealed with a white chocolate top.

Order here.

The Cakery

The Cakery’s creative line of vegan pastries assume the form of mooncakes just ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival. This year, the health-conscious bakery introduces four flavours to their rotation — Black Sesame Lava, Yuzu Blueberry, Mango Lava and Yame Hojicha Chocolate — all of which subscribe the The Cakery’s squeaky-clean list of ingredients that are all natural and free from preservatives. Instead, the ingredients are of premium quality, and inlcudes a 600-year history Yame hojicha powder from Fukuoka and the citrus-based Shikiwasu juice from Okinawa.

Order here.

Lady M

Price: HK$78

Within this delicate spinning lantern, you’ll find three of Lady M’s seasonal mooncakes made especially for the holiday: Fan-favourite Earl Grey Mooncake, followed by Caramel Coffee Mooncake and a special Purple Yam Custard Mooncake made soft purple yams. Once you’ve devoured the miniature set of six pastries, take a moment to appreciate the beautifully designed case that illuminates and reveals a hidden vignette of rabbits meeting under the moonlight.

Order here.

Creo by Brentwood

Price: HK$238

Perhaps you’re feel compelled to go local for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Fortunately, independent cafe Creo by Brentwood has just the thing with their mooncake gift sets, all crafted and produced by local artisans. The mooncakes itself feature three unique homemade recipes: the popular Earl Grey Tea Custard — also a homage to Creo’s specialty tea selection — Coffee Lava Custard and Manuka Honey Egg Custard, made with New Zealand Manuka honey. As for the colourful packaging, it’s the work of Hong Kong artist Zoie Lam, also behind the murals at Creo’s Kowloon Bay and Kennedy Town locations, featuring her signature Zlism planet creatures.

Orders can be placed via Instagram, WhatsApp or Call +952 9744 3224 and info@brentwoodcoffee.com.hk

Lead image courtesy of Duddell’s