12 Mother’s Day menus to celebrate your beautiful, wonderful, kind, loving mum

Mother’s Day is just ’round the corner. Have you got a reservation yet?

The final checkbox on your Mother’s Day list: the dinner, lunch or brunch. Or maybe even all three! Whatever you do decide, mum will appreciate it all the same. She’s just thankful for some quality time together and a meal where she doesn’t have to lift a finger. Instead, you’ll be in the safe hands of some of the city’s finest chefs and their cooking that’ll celebrate mum in the most memorable way — surrounded by delicious food. And now that dinner restrictions have finally eased, all the more reason to celebrate!

Happy Mother’s Day, Mum!

Grand Majestic Sichuan

Maybe mum’s a foodie and she knows her way around Hong Kong’s restaurant scene. Treat her, then, to one of the city’s exciting new openings, Grand Majestic Sichuan, for a fiery taster of authentic Sichuan cuisine. Head chef Robert Wong has always been inspired by his mum’s home-cooking, a kind of comfort he brings to the menu at GMS. Mother’s Day celebrations tap into chef Robert’s childhood memories with a Sichuanese twist on the Hong You Chao Shou, sweet soy and chilli oil wontons, renewed with Australian lobster.

Grand Majestic Sichuan, Shop 301, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1299

Aria

The premise of a fine Italian meal is the kind of sophistication mum will adore for Mother’s Day — a chance to go out and dress up after months of her making dinners at home. Aria sets the perfect scene 24-floors up Lan Kwai Fong’s California Tower with plush banquettes and executive chef Angelo Vecchio’s fresh flavours. The Mother’s Day five-course dinner menu is filled with contemporary serves like Ravioli di Branzino, a seabass ravioli with saffron emulsion; Scampi & Vedure, langoustines topped with fruit gazpacho and mint-infused veggies; and Guancia di Manzo, perfectly cooked beef cheek served with leek jam, potatoes and a generous shaving of black truffle.

Aria, 24/F California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Hong Kong, +852 2804 1116

La Rambla

With chef Rafa Gil now back at La Rambla, the menu is a rotating roster of delicious Catalan classics inspired by chef Rafa’s heritage — including a cameo of the famous dish from his time on Netflix’s The Final Table. A Mother’s Day afternoon filled with the same show-stopping serves, enjoy the signature brunch favourites from the made-to-order paellas to chistorra and padron peppers tapas, avocado lobster rolls and the signature Segovian-style roasted suckling pig. Otherwise, La Rambla is also be doing set lunch menus showcasing chef Rafa’s newest creations, including a Seafood Trikini made with Japanese king crab, tuna and caviar between buttery toasted bread.

La Rambla, Shop 3071-73, Level 3, ifc mall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2661 1161

Tokio Joe

Settled in the heart of LKF action (not so much, these days), Tokio Joe is the quietly tucked away traditional Japanese restaurant — billed as one of Hong Kong’s first — that’s been around since 1995. Mum will appreciate the cosy, casual atmosphere, as well as chef Wah’s expert manipulation of premium Japanese ingredients including the signature tuna salad, Joe’s Ramen and venue popular Dynamite Roll. Come for the seven-course dinner, or for a bit of light-hearted fun, the Hirame Weekend Brunch complete with free flow packages.

Tokio Joe, 16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 1889

Porterhouse

If you’re treating mum to a meal at Porterhouse, you’d want to come for the seafood brunch — everybody does. A longtime favourite, the buffet selection is filled with unlimited cold cuts and cheeses, a live seafood bar stocked with fresh oysters, Boston lobster, Canadian snow crab legs and a full pasta and carving bar. But if you rather something more intimate, the steakhouse is also doing a sharing menu of classic Surf & Turf-style favourites: lobster soup, Mediterranean-style mussels and a 1kg Australian pure wagyu steak in, of course, the Porterhouse cut.

Porterhouse, 7/F California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

Arbor

It’s not just the city-sweeping views that give Arbor its advantage but also chef de cuisine Eric Räty’s immaculate Japanese-meets-Nordic flavours that have bestowed the sparkling establishment with two enduring Michelin stars. For Mother’s Day, Arbor serves two menus: an eight-course brunch and 11-course dinner showcasing its range of decadent ingredients sourced from Japan, including sea urchin, abalone, A4 wagyu, tuna and Kohada fish.

Arbor, 25/F, H Queen’s 80’s Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3185 8388

Maison Libanaise

At Maison Libanaise, newcomer chef Teya Mikhael references her own family recipes, familiar flavours perfected by her mother and grandmother, for a Mother’s Day La Fête des Mères. A hearty menu of comforting Lebanese flavours, it brings together sharing portions of mezzes, followed by mains fired up on the grill including Taklia chicken wings, Kabse tiger prawns, kafta skewers and green shatta squid. Enjoy the afternoon with, of course, a swig of the signature free-flow Frosé.

Maison Libanaise, 10 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 2284

Man Wah

If mum prefers a day steeped in tradition, a meal at Mandarin Oriental’s reputed one-star establishment Man Wah will do just the thing. Apart from a exquisite dim sum menu and possibly the best char siu in Hong Kong, the a la carte menu also features chef Wong Wing Keung’s expert preparation of premium Chinese ingredients like double-boiled chicken soup with lingzhi mushrooms and sea conch, and abalone sauce tossed noodles with fish maw.

Man Wah, 25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2825 4003

Fireside

As Hong Kong’s only restaurant that cooks over live fire, Fireside does an impressive menu that showcase unique culinary techniques of smoking, dry-ageing and of grilling over open flames. On Mother’s Day, the restaurant will serve a special six-course brunch showcasing Fireside’s smokey aromatics in dishes including dry-aged fish, smoked eel almond wood fire-cooked “Bomba” rice with carabineros and smoked milk ice cream served with cocoa caramel and salted brown butter cream.

Fireside, 5/F H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6610 8689

aqua

The classic aqua brunch embraces a full Mother’s Day re-haul for the special weekend celebrating mum. Unlimited serves of sushi, sashimi, oysters and pizzas remains, as does the free flow, but non-suspecting mums will be treated to a special Mother’s Day dessert platter complete with rose-shaped yoghurt mousse and a raspberry melting heart with almond crumble. The same desserts will also round out an alternative dinner tasting menu, topped with five-courses of the restaurant creatively fused Japanese-Italian flavours.

aqua, 17/F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3427 2288

Zuma

It’s not a complete list of celebrations without the mention of contemporary Japanese-inspired izakaya, Zuma. Their brunch needs no introduction — it’s a city-wide, beloved institution. But what’s new at Zuma for Mother’s Day? A specially created mammoth of a dessert platter with organic Valrhona milk chocolate molten cake drizzled in raspberry ganache, Hokkaido vanilla custard with fresh strawberries, and kokuto cookie topped with mimosa chiffon cake and rose-infused French buttercream. Of course, savoury stalwarts — miso-marinated black cod, spicy beef tenderloin, sashimi and sushi — are all included.

Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3657 6388

Lead image courtesy of Zuna