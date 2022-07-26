Where to shop for fresh grocery online in Hong Kong

For busy, schedule-packed days. Here are our best picks for shopping for fresh groceries online. They also do deliveries!

It doesn’t matter where you reside in Hong Kong, there’s always a supermarket conveniently located nearby. But this is a list for days that are too overwhelmed with appointments; too busy with back-to-back schedules; too tired to go out on your usual grocery fun. On the days you can’t seem to get a moment’s break these online grocers will get the fresh produce you need, delivered right to the edge of your doorstep. You’re familiar with the usuals — Wellcome, Park n Shop, PandaMart and Deliveroo — so this list offers a more considerate selection of fresh, premium, organic suppliers so that your pantry is filled with only the best.

The Grocery Club

If you’d ever wondered about the consistent freshness of the produce at your favourite restaurant, it probably belongs to The Grocery Club. The online grocer ambit of food supplier Bravo Fine Foods, TGC’s international range of premium fruit, veg, ethically farmed meat and sustainable seafood is stocked in almost over 200 of the city’s best kitchens including Écriture, Amber, Estro and Cultivate. A trusted label across culinary professionals, they source mostly around Europe, with the arriving ingredients quality checked at the Ap Lei Chau warehouse before packaged with a plastic-free process.

Same-day and express delivery are both available depending on order time and a The Grocery Club Membership (eligible for free same-day delivery with no minimum spend) can be purchased for HK$5,000 with HK$5,700 grocery credit.

Shop here

Grower Choices

There’s an impressive range at Grower Choices. Not only are the seasonal fruit and vegetables flown in fresh from across the world — including Golden Kiwis from New Zealand; Romaine Lettuce from Netherlands — they proudly source from local farms for organic produce as well. It includes their very own tomato farm in Fanling which harvests fresh cherry tomatoes on the vine.

Next day delivery is available for orders placed before 10pm with a minimum spend of HK400 for free delivery.

Shop here

Eat FRESH

Everything at Eat FRESH is organic and harvested by local organic famers in New Territories, so rest assured that the produce here are of the finest quality. Having been around since 2011 — founded for safer and fresher alternative to supermarket produce — Eat FRESH has since built upon a trusted directory of local farms that are all Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre- (HKORC), USDA- and IFOAM-approved. To really make sure you get the season’s best produce, go for any one of the grocer’s curated subscription boxes — including one for customisation — that usually includes a hefty boxfull of their certified organic produce.

Deliveries are currently scheduled for Hong Kong Island on Tuesdays and Fridays and Wednesdays for Kowloon and New Territories. Free delivery for orders over HK$345.

Shop here

What’s In

The fruit and veg packed into each of What’s In’s boxes are always premium, fresh and organic. They’re sourced from dedicated farms that follow specific guidelines to guarantee each piece of produce is grown with sustainable agriculture, which also means a reduced use of chemicals. The process of delivery is fully sustainable, and pioneers a farm-to-table concept with full eco-friendly packaging that minimises waste. As such, you’ll find the prices here to be extra affordable, marking around 30 to 40 percent lower. What’s In works closely with the city’s leading establishments — including Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental and Four Seasons — so whatever you order from them will surely be five-star worthy. Get ahold of the Surprise Box, an ingenious sustainable-focused concept of curated produce depending on what’s available.

Next day delivery is available for orders placed before 4pm, with delivery time-slots split between three intervals. No delivery on Mondays and Sundays; Wednesdays recommended for top freshness.

Shop here

Freshie HK

Your kitchen pantry will forever be a fruit and veggie haven with Freshie’s deliveries. Keeping to a hassle-free promise of getting all your everyday produce straight to your doorstep, Freshie HK partners with passionate farmers, growers and artisans across the world, including Peru, Taiwan, USA and Japan, to ensure a reliable source of high-quality produce. They go to extra lengths to make sure each produce is harvested at near-ripeness so that as it arrives — flown-in a day before your delivery date — it’s already ready to eat. The Veggie Box is what’s popular here, categorised in various themes that switches up the produce so you always have a good, versatile range.

Free deliveries for orders over HK$380, with delivery available two to four days after you place your order.

Shop here

Lyfegreen

The aim is simple at organic brand Lyfegreen: offering produce that is natural, fresh and delicious. They partner with with a team of trusted farms to curate fruit and vegetable boxes that are delivered as weekly subscriptions. Founded as part of a collaboration with health and wellness platform, Lyfetribe, Lyfegreen works with Fushan Grange, a social enterprise for organic agriculture and sustainable producers, in Taiwan to guarantee fresh, organic produce hand-picked from the region. Currently, they have an impressive network of over 100 organic farms with access to 200 types of fruit and vegetables available through the year, but check their Weekly Menu for a full list of what’s available each rotation.

Shop here

Feather & Bone

And of course, a mention for the widely available Feather & Bone. F&B needs no introduction, with eleven locations across the city, the butcher-grocer-deli hybrid has been known to cover a range of fresh produce to international specialty brands. Each item has been a consciously chosen and tested by the team who works directly with famers from across the world to ensure a fresh, premium quality. As for the online grocers, F&B operates around the clock to offer an exceptional selection of pantry essentials.

Deliveries are available all through the week with free deliveries over HK$600.

Shop here

Lead image courtesy of The Grocery Club