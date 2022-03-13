Happy Pi(e) Day: 14 pie recipes you can make at home

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned expert, these recipes will help you earn your crust on 3.14.

March 14 has the questionable honour of being known as “Pi Day” — 3.14 (π, get it) in a certain month / day format conjures up memories of pop quizzes and other lessons long forgotten. Look at you, using those math skills in real life.

Don’t get us wrong; there’s never a bad time for pie. But the way things are going lately, doesn’t the comforting goodness of a freshly baked pie sound good right now? Plus, baking at home can be therapeutic. So here we are with 14 pie recipes to light up your kitchen and make your house smell like a café.

[Image Credit: Dilyara Garifullina/Unsplash]

The best pies to make at home for Pi(e) Day

Apple crumble pie

The classic needs no introduction! If pies had a show of their own, the apple crumble pie would be the veteran that makes it to the panel of judges. Yes, it is the classic crunch of the pie crust and the heavenly warm, gooey apple cinnamon filling inside that makes this such a classic.

Chocolate chess pie

A chocolate chess pie with the perfect, creamy, chocolatey filling and the crusty top is stuff dreams are made of. Simple ingredients, simple pie and unadulterated joy. If that is not what life is all about, then what is?

Pecan praline pumpkin pie

This gourd-geous pie was born only to please. Pecan? Good. Praline? Goood. Pumpkin? Gooood. If you ask us, you can never go wrong with this one to warm you up on a cold day and make you feel good about everything around you.

Peanut butter pretzel pie

If you thought pretzels couldn’t get any better, wait till you make this. Bringing the best of both worlds together, a jar of peanut butter possibly couldn’t be more honoured than this. As complex as it may sound, baking this one is fairly easy.

Orange chocolate ricotta pie

Hello, but could a pie “be” any better? Citrusy, sweet, and salty, this pie is, as MasterChef judges would say, a burst of flavours inside the mouth. It looks beautiful, tastes beautiful and is easy to make. This is the holy trifecta of desserts if you ask us.

Buttermilk pie

Another classic, this one comes from American cuisine. This would surely share the judges’ panel with the apple crumble pie, cheering on the newbies. What makes this one of the best pies is that it is made with simple, staple ingredients and tastes like home!

Citrus cranberry pie

Anytime two fruits with distinct taste palettes marry each other in a dessert, you know it’s going to be a beautiful marriage. A complex dish with simple flavours, this one will make you feel like a pro after having baked it.

Cranberry cream cheese crisp

Want to make use of cranberry sauce outside of the Thanksgiving season? Whip up a delicious pie that is an upgrade for a beautifully set cream cheese from regular cheesecakes. Bring the best of a fruit cheesecake and transform it into this magical pie.

Bourbon pecan pie

Invest a good amount of time in this one, because it deserves that. Boozy desserts are always a plus, and when they come in the form of a pecan pie, you can’t really ask for more. Get your kitchen to smell like paradise and your taste buds to experience paradise for real with this Bourbon pecan pie.

Double chocolate pumpkin pie

Your favourite pumpkin says hello again! What’s better than chocolate? Double chocolate. And what’s better than regular pumpkin pie? Double chocolate pumpkin pie. There goes all the introduction this pie needs.

Coconut custard pie

Butter pie crust, shredded coconut, decadent custard filling — this one’s a clear winner.

Apple cheddar pie

With a cheddar cheese pie crust and gooey apple and cinnamon inside, this one will awake all the fuzzy, wintry ‘fillings’ in you. For a pie this good, we can’t help with the puns. Flaky crust, sweet inside with a hint of savoury, this pie hits all the right notes.

Peanut butter and jelly pie

This is the twist in the tale that another classic, the PB&J deserves. Another veteran, that’s a total winner in its own right, this pie is the right tribute for this childhood favourite. The best part is that you can play around and come up with your own jelly recipe for this one. But this recipe right here is our favourite!

Cranberry lime pie

Save the best for the last, they said. And we obeyed. If looks matter, this pie would walk home with the crown. It looks ‘berry good’, to say the least. And cranberry and lime together? It’s the sunshine you need on a cold day.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.