Just Dough It: Where to get the best pizza in Hong Kong

Thin crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, Neapolitan — the list goes on, but there’s nothing like a perfect slice of pizza. These are the spots in Hong Kong that get it right.

How lucky for us that one of the greatest foods known to man also happens to be one of the simplest: Dough. Sauce. Cheese. Toppings to each heart’s content. When you combine things that are already delicious on their own, you’d think success would be guaranteed — as one common refrain goes, “when it’s good, it’s good, and when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good” — however, the truth is all pizzas are not created equal. And the bad stuff, well, let’s just forget about the bad stuff.

We’re here to talk about the good stuff. The great stuff, even. These are the pizzas that keep us fighting for that last slice. Greasy, cheesy, crispy, airy — sometimes all at once. We’ve done the difficult work and tested a lot — a lot — of pizzas in Hong Kong to make sure you only got the best when hunger strikes. With our MMMs Awards Winners (special shoutout to our exclusive sponsor foodpanda) leading the way, these are the best pies money can buy in Hong Kong.

The best places to get pizza in Hong Kong

Interval

(MMMs Awards 2021 Readers ‘ Eaters’ Choice Awards Winner 2021)

From the people that brought us CUT Sando Bar, INTERVAL is, defiantly, not a pizzeria. Instead, it’s an all-day café that serves up excellent sourdough pizzas — alongside glasses of wine, swirls upon swirls of pasta and an urban farm at their Cyberport location. So you know those herbs sitting atop melted cheese are fresh from the stem.

Interval, (various locations), Cyberport, Shop 207, Level 2, Arcade, 100 Cyberport Rd, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong, +852 2380 3498

Mother of Pizzas

(MMMs Awards 2021 Winner)

Mother of Pizzas founder Ricky Yuen trained for his craft in a slew of pizzerias in East Vancouver. A true labour of love, the Causeway Bay joint is Yuen’s tribute to the very best of Neapolitan-inspired pizzas — and a tribute to his wife, Cherrie, for which Mother of Pizzas is in dedication to. Grab a slice or help yourself to a whole pie; either way, you’re going to be very, very happy.

Mother of Pizzas, Ground Shop, 13, 19 Leighton Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2891 2221

Andrea’s Bagel Crust Pizza

(MMMs Awards 2021 Winner)

Cooking up piping-hot slices of Brooklyn amid the hustle and bustle of Sai Ying Pun, Andrea’s Bagel Crust Pizza slings deliciously thin-crusted pizzas on their signature bagel-crust dough in traditional presentations (see: Pepperoni and Margherita) as well as inspired flavours, like the Thai Green Curry Chicken serve.

Andrea’s Bagel Crust Pizza, 117 First St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 2244 3326

Dough Bros.

(MMMs Awards 2021 Winner)

The sourdough-crust pizzas are excellent at Dough Bros. (no, really; it’s our favourite hangover order), as are their jam-filled doughnuts, which you must get as dessert. Remember to dunk your slices into the little tub of Garlic & Herb dip for a quintessential DB bite.

Dough Bros., (various locations), G/F, 151-155 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2301 1969

Alvy’s

(MMMs Awards 2021 Winner)

Straight out of the “BIG RED BITCH” oven (their words, not ours!), the pizzas at Alvy’s are homages to the rustic, late-night joints littered through all five boroughs of New York City, some proofed with a unique Hong Kong twist. Case in point: Bak Gwei, the must-get slice that exchanges pepperoni for char siu and chilli flakes for garlicky geung young.

Alvy’s, 8 Holland St, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, +852 2312 2996

Motorino

(MMMs Awards 2021 Winner)

If it’s authenticity and tradition that’s so desired, Black Sheep Restaurants’ Motorino — whose pizzas are made with prosciutto from Parma, vine-ripened tomatoes from San Marzano and Caputo flour from Napoli — is the spot to hit for a Neapolitan slice that hits the spot. It is, after all, billed as Hong Kong’s original pizzeria Napoletana.

Motorino, (various locations), 15 Ship St, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2520 0690

More pizzas we love:

Wildfire Pizzabar : A mainstay of both The Peak and TST’s Avenue of the Stars, this pizzeria recently opened up shop in Wan Chai, and we’re happy it did. That little hint of sweetness in the sauce makes all the difference.

: A mainstay of both The Peak and TST’s Avenue of the Stars, this pizzeria recently opened up shop in Wan Chai, and we’re happy it did. That little hint of sweetness in the sauce makes all the difference. Honky Tonks Tavern : A favourite of fried chicken connoisseurs, Shady Acres’ Southern-style sister watering hole also serves up a mean selection of ‘za. We love Chef Andy’s “White Trash” pie, complete with Dorito dust — even though it’s no longer on the menu, it still makes an appearance from time to time, so catch it if you can.

: A favourite of fried chicken connoisseurs, Shady Acres’ Southern-style sister watering hole also serves up a mean selection of ‘za. We love Chef Andy’s “White Trash” pie, complete with Dorito dust — even though it’s no longer on the menu, it still makes an appearance from time to time, so catch it if you can. Fini’s : Part of Hong Kong’s OG Italian-American triumvirate along with Posto Pubblico and Frank’s, Fini’s still serves up a solid pie worthy of the Big Apple — and it’s big, in both size and flavour.

: Part of Hong Kong’s OG Italian-American triumvirate along with Posto Pubblico and Frank’s, Fini’s still serves up a solid pie worthy of the Big Apple — and it’s big, in both size and flavour. Southside Pizza Co. : Butcher’s Club’s Johnny Glover and Bakehouse’s Gregoire Michaud teamed up to create the one-of-a-kind dough in these tasty, delivery-only pies. Make a friend in South Horizons, or plan a picnic in the park if you must. This pizza’s worth the trip.

: Butcher’s Club’s Johnny Glover and Bakehouse’s Gregoire Michaud teamed up to create the one-of-a-kind dough in these tasty, delivery-only pies. Make a friend in South Horizons, or plan a picnic in the park if you must. This pizza’s worth the trip. Carbs : From cookie master Wil Fang’s mind and appetite comes Carbs, another restaurant worthy of its name. Located on the ground floor of H Code, you’ll need two hands for these crispy, crunchy square slices, complete with the curly peps — little cups of greasy goodness. You’ll be full and happy even without ordering Hong Kong’s best tater tots, but you’ve come this far, so why not? In for a penny, and all that.

: From cookie master Wil Fang’s mind and appetite comes Carbs, another restaurant worthy of its name. Located on the ground floor of H Code, you’ll need two hands for these crispy, crunchy square slices, complete with the curly peps — little cups of greasy goodness. You’ll be full and happy even without ordering Hong Kong’s best tater tots, but you’ve come this far, so why not? In for a penny, and all that. Amalfitana : Serving up authentic Italian pies on the heart of Wyndham Street and at The Pulse, the pizza masters at Amalfitana make sure every customer leaves happy and full, with a delicious cocktail selection to perfectly ease you into a night out or day at the beach from there.

: Serving up authentic Italian pies on the heart of Wyndham Street and at The Pulse, the pizza masters at Amalfitana make sure every customer leaves happy and full, with a delicious cocktail selection to perfectly ease you into a night out or day at the beach from there. Ciao Chow : A perennial California Tower favourite for first dates and casual hangs, don’t sleep on the pies. Tuck into a true Neapolitan and for a brief, beautiful moment, even LKF can feel like the South of Italy.

: A perennial California Tower favourite for first dates and casual hangs, don’t sleep on the pies. Tuck into a true Neapolitan and for a brief, beautiful moment, even LKF can feel like the South of Italy. Gustaci : Sure, we can’t travel, but splitting a pair of pies at Gustaci, perfectly hidden in Central’s PMQ, feels like a Mediterranean getaway in itself. And on the back patio, gelato in hand? Perfetto.

: Sure, we can’t travel, but splitting a pair of pies at Gustaci, perfectly hidden in Central’s PMQ, feels like a Mediterranean getaway in itself. And on the back patio, gelato in hand? Perfetto. Barg : Super thin and crispy — but most importantly, tasty — check out Barg for a very unique pizza experience from what you’ll find across Hong Kong. The pies aren’t large, so you’ll want to order two. Or three. Or four. They’re good, okay? And we’re not judging.

: Super thin and crispy — but most importantly, tasty — check out Barg for a very unique pizza experience from what you’ll find across Hong Kong. The pies aren’t large, so you’ll want to order two. Or three. Or four. They’re good, okay? And we’re not judging. Little Napoli: Opened in late 2021, Little Napoli has given the good people of Happy Valley reason to be even happier. Each pie at Little Napoli is made to order — hot, fresh and absolutely delicious. The space is tiny, so you’ll have to take your pizza to go, but if you’re friendly to the chef, he might even let you get a shot of limoncello for the road.

