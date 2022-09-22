Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong

Pancakes are a breakfast staple, but let’s face it – it’s too indulgent only to have them in the mornings. And ever since the world caught wind of how strikingly Instagrammable pancakes can be, renditions have been popping up in cafés and restaurants all around. On Sunday morning, nothing really beats the joy of tucking into layers of decadent pancakes slathered in syrup or cream. Nothing says a perfect breakfast quite like a stack of delicious pancakes topped with some sweet goodness. It is about as close as you can get to eating dessert for breakfast. Indeed, pancake stacks are happiness on a plate and just the thing to help us satiate those sugary cravings.
It is surprising how some flour, a few eggs and milk can create such a thing as mouth-watering as a pancake. And though the recipe is relatively simple, whipping up that perfect, fluffy pancake isn’t always as simple as the chef might hope. Luckily, Hong Kong’s eateries offer some of the fluffiest pancakes you will ever try!
Whether you like the traditional maple syrup and whipped cream on your stack or feel like trying some unusual toppings, we’ve picked out the best places to get the fluffiest of pancakes in Hong Kong. These eateries use creative ingredients like caramelised banana chunks, and almond crumble that are simply indulgent and mouth-watering. Watching your weight or looking to indulge in a satisfying, healthy breakfast? These eateries have options for you too! Hong Kong is rife with spots that whip up yummy pancakes, but these are the ones that are worth seeking out.
Scroll ahead, and you will find everything from buttermilk to puffy soufflé pancakes to treat yourself. If a fluffy stack is on your mind, save this list right now!
(Hero image credit: Pixabay)
7 places for the best pancakes in Hong Kong
Pancakes can be therapeutic, and this place will win you with its extraordinary puffy and happiness-stuffed pancakes. They are cooked fresh to order and made with all-natural ingredients. And while the restaurant’s exclusive recipe is a secret, we’ve heard that their fluffy pancakes are prepared with premium creamy Manuka honey from New Zealand.
(Image credit: ahappypancake / Instagram)
Get a taste of Japan right in the heart of Hong Kong. You won’t find your usual whipped cream and maple syrup toppings here, but instead, look forward to devouring some ultra-fluffy soufflé pancakes and their signature three-layer Premium Pancake. The 4cm-thick Premium Pancake served with maple syrup, custard, and fresh cream is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face!
(Image credit: grampancakeshongkong/ Instagram)
Green Waffle Diner is the perfect spot to indulge in a side of healthy, low-carb pancakes. They offer hearty, syrup-socked pancakes that are perfect for curing a hangover. Here, you can tuck into brunch-able favourites, including skillets, waffles, tartines, and smoothie bowls.
(Image credit: greenwaffledinerhk/ Instagram)
Famous Japanese soufflé pancake specialist, Flipper’s, is best known for its Kiseki, or miracle pancake that is so fluffy and pillow-soft that it’s almost unbelievable. Kiseki pancakes are made with 55% cocoa chocolate truffles and served with chocolate ice cream and decadent chocolate sauce. So good. Also, try the pancake stacks that come paired with bittersweet matcha.
(Image credit: hungry_eatie/ Instagram)
Take your pancake craving up a notch at Oolaa. And while everyone loves a traditional maple syrup pancake, who are we to resist the buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, vanilla ice–cream and strawberry compote? Strawberry and cream is a dream combination!
(Image credit: oolaatungchung/ Instagram)
You can never go wrong with the classic buttermilk pancakes, so stop by Elephant Grounds to sample some heavenly pancakes that come with seasonal berries. Apart from digging into their freshly baked offerings, you can also satisfy your caffeine fix with their signature brews. Elephant Grounds sports five locations around town and is the perfect spot to grab something delicious on your way down to work.
(Image credit: elephantgrounds/ Instagram)
If you are a fan of fluffy soufflé, Pan De Pain is the place to be. With numerous decadent options to choose from, this is the place you will head over again and again. We love the sound of the extravagant matcha souffle and tiramisu pancake.
(Image credit: pandepain/ Instagram)