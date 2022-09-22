Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong

Pancakes are a breakfast staple, but let’s face it – it’s too indulgent only to have them in the mornings. And ever since the world caught wind of how strikingly Instagrammable pancakes can be, renditions have been popping up in cafés and restaurants all around. On Sunday morning, nothing really beats the joy of tucking into layers of decadent pancakes slathered in syrup or cream. Nothing says a perfect breakfast quite like a stack of delicious pancakes topped with some sweet goodness. It is about as close as you can get to eating dessert for breakfast. Indeed, pancake stacks are happiness on a plate and just the thing to help us satiate those sugary cravings.

It is surprising how some flour, a few eggs and milk can create such a thing as mouth-watering as a pancake. And though the recipe is relatively simple, whipping up that perfect, fluffy pancake isn’t always as simple as the chef might hope. Luckily, Hong Kong’s eateries offer some of the fluffiest pancakes you will ever try!

Whether you like the traditional maple syrup and whipped cream on your stack or feel like trying some unusual toppings, we’ve picked out the best places to get the fluffiest of pancakes in Hong Kong. These eateries use creative ingredients like caramelised banana chunks, and almond crumble that are simply indulgent and mouth-watering. Watching your weight or looking to indulge in a satisfying, healthy breakfast? These eateries have options for you too! Hong Kong is rife with spots that whip up yummy pancakes, but these are the ones that are worth seeking out.

Scroll ahead, and you will find everything from buttermilk to puffy soufflé pancakes to treat yourself. If a fluffy stack is on your mind, save this list right now!

(Hero image credit: Pixabay)