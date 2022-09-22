facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong
Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong
Food & Drink
22 Sep 2022 06:00 PM

Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong

Tania Tarafdar
Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong
Food & Drink
Where to get the best fluffy pancakes in Hong Kong

Pancakes are a breakfast staple, but let’s face it – it’s too indulgent only to have them in the mornings. And ever since the world caught wind of how strikingly Instagrammable pancakes can be, renditions have been popping up in cafés and restaurants all around. On Sunday morning, nothing really beats the joy of tucking into layers of decadent pancakes slathered in syrup or cream. Nothing says a perfect breakfast quite like a stack of delicious pancakes topped with some sweet goodness. It is about as close as you can get to eating dessert for breakfast. Indeed, pancake stacks are happiness on a plate and just the thing to help us satiate those sugary cravings.

It is surprising how some flour, a few eggs and milk can create such a thing as mouth-watering as a pancake. And though the recipe is relatively simple, whipping up that perfect, fluffy pancake isn’t always as simple as the chef might hope. Luckily, Hong Kong’s eateries offer some of the fluffiest pancakes you will ever try!

Whether you like the traditional maple syrup and whipped cream on your stack or feel like trying some unusual toppings, we’ve picked out the best places to get the fluffiest of pancakes in Hong Kong. These eateries use creative ingredients like caramelised banana chunks, and almond crumble that are simply indulgent and mouth-watering. Watching your weight or looking to indulge in a satisfying, healthy breakfast? These eateries have options for you too! Hong Kong is rife with spots that whip up yummy pancakes, but these are the ones that are worth seeking out.

Scroll ahead, and you will find everything from buttermilk to puffy soufflé pancakes to treat yourself. If a fluffy stack is on your mind, save this list right now!

(Hero image credit: Pixabay)

7 places for the best pancakes in Hong Kong 

 

 

Jump To / Table of Contents

A Happy Pancake

1 /7

A Happy Pancake

Pancakes can be therapeutic, and this place will win you with its extraordinary puffy and happiness-stuffed pancakes. They are cooked fresh to order and made with all-natural ingredients. And while the restaurant’s exclusive recipe is a secret, we’ve heard that their fluffy pancakes are prepared with premium creamy Manuka honey from New Zealand. 

(Image credit: ahappypancake / Instagram)

Address
2/F, Lee Garden Three, Shop 203-205, 1 Sunning Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Phone
+852 2338 4315
Timing
Open daily, from 8am to 9pm
Gram Cafe & Pancake

2 /7

Gram Cafe & Pancake

Get a taste of Japan right in the heart of Hong Kong. You won’t find your usual whipped cream and maple syrup toppings here, but instead, look forward to devouring some ultra-fluffy soufflé pancakes and their signature three-layer Premium Pancake. The 4cm-thick Premium Pancake served with maple syrup, custard, and fresh cream is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face! 

 (Image credit: grampancakeshongkong/ Instagram)

Address
Hong Kong100 Nathan Road, Shop L408, 4/F, The ONE
Phone
+852 2368 4588
Timings
Open daily, from 11am to 10pm 
Green Waffle Diner

3 /7

Green Waffle Diner

Green Waffle Diner is the perfect spot to indulge in a side of healthy, low-carb pancakes. They offer hearty, syrup-socked pancakes that are perfect for curing a hangover. Here, you can tuck into brunch-able favourites, including skillets, waffles, tartines, and smoothie bowls. 

(Image credit: greenwaffledinerhk/ Instagram)

Address
Hong KongNo.35-39 Graham Street, Central, Central Distrist
Phone
+852 2887 9991
Timing
Open Monday-Friday from 7am to 10pm,  Saturday and Sunday from 8am to10pm
Flipper's

4 /7

Flipper's

Famous Japanese soufflé pancake specialist, Flipper’s, is best known for its Kiseki, or miracle pancake that is so fluffy and pillow-soft that it’s almost unbelievable. Kiseki pancakes are made with 55% cocoa chocolate truffles and served with chocolate ice cream and decadent chocolate sauce. So good. Also, try the pancake stacks that come paired with bittersweet matcha. 

(Image credit: hungry_eatie/ Instagram)

 

Address
i.t blue block, 6/F, Hysan Place, 500 Hennessy Road Causeway Bay.
Phone
+852 2367 2133
Timing
Open daily, from12pm to 10pm 
Oolaa Tung Chung

5 /7

Oolaa Tung Chung

Take your pancake craving up a notch at Oolaa. And while everyone loves a traditional maple syrup pancake, who are we to resist the buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, vanilla ice–cream and strawberry compote? Strawberry and cream is a dream combination! 

(Image credit: oolaatungchung/ Instagram)

Address
Hong Kong20 Tat Tung Road, Unit G30, G/F., Citygate
Phone
+852 2319 2008
Timing
Open Sunday to Thursday from 7am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday from 8am to10pm 
Elephant Grounds

6 /7

Elephant Grounds

You can never go wrong with the classic buttermilk pancakes, so stop by Elephant Grounds to sample some heavenly pancakes that come with seasonal berries. Apart from digging into their freshly baked offerings, you can also satisfy your caffeine fix with their signature brews. Elephant Grounds sports five locations around town and is the perfect spot to grab something delicious on your way down to work.  

(Image credit: elephantgrounds/ Instagram)

Address
Hong Kong233 Hollywood Road, Hollywood Centre, Sheung Wan
Timing
Open daily, from 8am to 9pm 
Pan De Pain

7 /7

Pan De Pain

If you are a fan of fluffy soufflé, Pan De Pain is the place to be. With numerous decadent options to choose from, this is the place you will head over again and again. We love the sound of the extravagant matcha souffle and tiramisu pancake.  

(Image credit: pandepain/ Instagram)

Address
Hong KongShop B111B, B1/F, K11 Art Mall, 18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
+852 2576 1968
Timing
Open daily, from 11:30am to10pm  
Hong Kong Pancakes a happy pancake mammy pancake
Tania Tarafdar
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.