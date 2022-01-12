Eat Your Luck: Where to get poon choi for Chinese New Year 2022

From five-star hotels to local favourites, a variety of Hong Kong chefs are serving up their take on the celebratory Chinese dish.

Once shared amongst the whole village in Hong Kong’s outskirts of New Territories, the poon choi has moved in homes of many as a marker of grand celebrations. And Chinese New Year is no different — if not the grandest of all grand celebrations.

The poon choi, or Chinese casserole, is a literal translation of its Cantonese namesake: a basin filled to the brim with premium food. Shared amongst family and friends for blessing of unity, each carefully selected ingredients are also symbolic with auspicious meanings. Which also means, the more you eat out of the poon choi, the better luck you’ll receive for the Year of the Tiger, hopefully!

Where to get poon choi in Hong Kong for Chinese New Year 2022

The Legacy House

A full Chinese New Year celebration what The Legacy House has in stall courtesy of chef Li Chi Wai, who prepares a full range of feast especially for the holiday. It includes the Prosperity Poon Choi which chef Li prepares with an impressive selection of 15 ingredients loaded up with a range of traditional “lucky” delicacies from South African abalones to fish maw and braised sea cucumber. There are also newer adds to the classic basin including lobster with supreme broth, premium oyster stuffed with Kurobuta pork and pan-fried Dace fish for new surprises and renewed flavours.

The Legacy House’s poon choi (HK$4,888 / six) is available for order here. Orders must be place two days in advance.

The Legacy House, 5/F Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3981 8732

The Peninsula

At The Peninsula, the decadent poon choi is finished with all the usual trappings of the traditional Chinese casserole: abalone, dried conpoy and braised chicken. What’s special though is the vessel it arrives in: a special STAUB dish in lucky red. Should you decide to impress family this year it’ll been an impressive table centrepiece, if not a useful addition to kitchen utensils at home. Maybe next year, it’ll even inspire you to create your very own poon choi.

The Peininsula’s poon choi is available for groups of either two (HK$2,288) or four (HK$4,288) and with the additional STAUB pot: HK$5,500 and HK$9,900 respectively.

The Peninsula, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2920 2888

Duddell’s

In perfect stride with age-old traditions, Duddell’s poon choi is stocked with all the usual suspects that have been meticulously prepared and layered over one another for a stunning showcase. There’s a choice of two, Deluxe or Premium, with the difference being stacked with either 5- or 10-head braised South African abalone heads. Otherwise, the ingredients are a sumptuous sort of 11 types, ranging from braised sea cucumber and fish tripe to semi-dried oyster soaked in osmanthus honey, pork belly and a whole range of bean curd sheets.

Duddell’s poon choi is available in either a Deluxe or Premium serve set for groups of eight (HK$2,488; HK$3,988), 10 (HK$3,088; HK$4,888) or 12 (HK$3,688; HK$5,888). Orders can be placed two days in advance via JIA EVERYWHERE here.

Duddell’s, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2525 9191

Soil to Soul

This poon choi iteration may be far from what you’re typically used to, but Soil to Soul’s executive chef Gu Jin Kwang reassures that his Korean temple foodmtake is a close replica of the traditional Chinese poon choi experience. The braised pot is flavoured with two distinct sauces — Korean Soy Bean, made with soy sauce that’s been marinating for over 10 years, and Korean Sweet & Spicy. Within is a hand-picked selection of ingredients that both nod to auspicious Chinese New Year choices and highlight the contemporary Korean restaurant’s signatures, including Korean radish dumplings complemented by a series of mushrooms, pan-fried Korean tofu, mushroom-stuffed lotus root layer and cabbage kimchi.

Soil to Soul’s poon choi is available for groups of either four (HK$888) or eight (HK$1,688). Orders must be placed three days in advance.

Soil to Soul, 704, 7F, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2389 9588

China Tang

Enjoy an indulgent deep dive with China Tang, which presents a Prosperity Year of the Tiger poon choi loaded up 18 premium ingredients carefully selected by the refined Chinese establishment. Tucked with layers upon layers of meticulously braised components that come together for a grand feast, set within are the likes of Japanese Kanto sea cucumber, Hokkaido dried scallop, Australian abalone, Golden Hill shark fin, fish maw and fresh Miniatus grouper for a truly traditional Chinese New Year celebration — a table set with delicious food.

China Tang’s poon choi (HK$1,988 / four) is available from now through 15 February. Orders must be placed three days in advance.

China Tang, various locations including Shop 411-413, 4/F, Landmark, Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 2148

Four Seasons

An exquisite selection of 16 ingredients top the poon choi from Four Seasons Hotel, which is a close replica of the traditional Chinese winter casserole. Slathered in a rich braised abalone sauce, the ingredients is a premium global from classic 5-head South African abalone to Chinese mushrooms and Japanese conpoy. Also layered within are salted egg-yolk prawns, dried oysters and more.

Four Seasons’ poon choi is available for groups of four (HK$3,888) or six (HK$5,688). Orders must be placed 2 days in advance with self pick-up only here.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3196 8888

Yat Tung Heen

One-Michelin-star Yat Tung Heen puts together a very impressive poon choi in neat, organised fashion. You’ll be able to spot a roster of traditional — and auspicious! — Chinese New Year ingredients from prawns and oysters, sea cucumber, roasted goose, marinated chicken, pork knuckle and the star of the casserole: ten abalones. A indulgent feast for the holiday this promises, indeed.

Yat Tung Heen’s poon choi is available for groups of either six (HK$2,388) or 12 (HK$4,688).

Yat Tung Heen, Level B2, Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2710 1093

Sing Yin Cantonese Dining

Gather with friends and family for Chinese New Year starring Sing Yin Cantonese Dining of W Hotel’s poon choi masterpiece. The winter-favourite casserole is brimming all sorts of premium ingredients, glistening with an auspicious “golden” presentation. It features the classic traditional combination of 6-head abalone, sea cucumber, conpoy, dried oysters, fish maw, king prawns amongst other ingredients carefully prepared by the restaurant’s chef Johnny Chan. And after you’ve sampled the range of Cantonese delicacy, take a sip of the complimentary BACH sparkling wine.

Sing Yin Cantonese Dining’s poon choi is available for groups of either two (HK$1,188, “Bring the Bling”) or six (HK$3,288, “Triple the Bling”) until 31 January. Orders can be placed here.

Sing Yin Cantonese Dining, 1/F, W Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3717 2848

Yue

Executive Chinese chef Chung Chi Keung Jacky of Tung Chung Sheraton’s Yue recreates the traditional Chinese poon choi with a version that carries the same symbolic meaning of abundance and wealth. Thoughtfully put together with a series of seasonal produce, this one features 6-head African Ablone as the centrepiece, sidled against fish maw, conpoy, dried oyster, giant tiger prawn, poached chicken, crispy pork belly, roasted duck, Chinese yam amongst many others.

Yue’s poon choi (HK$1,699 / four) is available from now through 28 February. Orders must be placed one week in advance.

Yue, Level 2, Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, 9 Yi Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau, New Territories, Hong Kong, +852 2535 0028

Header image courtesy of W Hotel