Take Me Home! 9 Valentine’s Day takeaway sets for the perfect date at home

Transform your pumpkin of a living room into a wonderland of romance for the perfect evening — just before the clock strikes midnight.

Hurry along, Cinderelly, Valentine’s Day is all but three days away. With limited dining hours, restaurant bookings are quickly filling up, but there’s still time to plan the perfect date at home. If you’re a prolific home cook, good for you, now’s the time to whip up the most spectacular meal of your lifetime. But if not, that’s okay! Just get an easy takeaway from any one of their favourite restaurants and serve that. Just remember to hide the delivery packaging away before they arrive, and set the table all nice and pretty: candles and heart-shaped placemats and flowers. The works.

Good luck!

Date by Tate

If it’s got anything to do with chef Vicky Lau’s detailed French-Chinese fare, you can make absolutely certain it is an evening of exquisite culinary creations and tip-top service — even in the comforts of your living room (the team will arrange delivery and pick-up!) — to remember. Date by Tate, the lifestyle ambit of two-Michelin star establishment Tate Dining Room reintroduces the ever-popular Gastronomy Gourmet Box. As usual, it comes in very limited numbers — just 30 sets per day. In this newest evolution, Ode to Home, the menu is a comforting and luxurious multi-course experience spread across a bread basket, four opening dishes, mains, dessert and mignardise. Expect the likes of lobster fregola, lamb ballontine, potato mille-feuille and a warm chestnut soup within the beautiful oak wood box

Orders can be placed here.

Date by Tate, G/F, 208 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

ÉPURE

It’s Valentine’s Day, so whatever your heart desires — a Michelin star meal; a whisk away to the City of Love — is whatever you’ll get, with extra help from ÉPURE. Chef de cuisine Fabien Vergé Valentine’s Day menu features a selection of sophisticated French classics to recreate a white-tablecloth experience in your own home. The ÉPURE à la Maison takeaway menu is a collection of the restaurant’s enduring favourites and allows you to curate your very own five-star experience. Pick from the likes of homemade smoked salmon, roast whole chicken “pourlard” with truffle sauce and premium Oscietra caviar — the restaurant will even arrange for delivery, so it’ll almost be as through you’re dining at the Victoria Harbour-facing venue yourself.

ÉPURE, Shop 403, 4/F, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3185 8338

Porterhouse

In this new reality of tightened restrictions, dining out seems to be too much of a bother, and staying in feels too mundane. Plan a Valentine’s Dinner outdoors then and find yourself a nice socially distanced patch of green. A picnic can be a fabulous idea if done right with Porterhouse, which has packed together a vintage picnic basket for the full dinner under the stars. Unfold the checkered picnic blanket and lay out the delicious selection of canapés and focaccia sandwiches, remade with the sleek seafood and steakhouse premium roster of ingredients: truffle caviar tart, foie gras vol-au-vent, Australian wagyu sandwich and prawn cocktail.

Orders can be placed here.

Porterhouse, 7/F California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

Roganic

To make your Valentine’s Day dinner at home feel super-duper special and less like another Monday night in, enlist Roganic’s casual, British-style serves that not only never fails to impress but does a little more good with sustainably sourced ingredients (they’re the recipient of a Michelin Green Star to prove it!). It’s a job especially for Simon Rogan at Home, the takeaway arm of the one Michelin star eatery, which has put together an exclusive Valentine’s Day takeaway. The six-course menu features a hand-picked selection of restaurant faves, including the famous soda bread, uni custard, beef short ribs and citrus-cured salmon. All you’ve got to do is set the table.

Orders can be placed here.

Roganic, UG/F, Shop 08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road,, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

JOM

Skip the formalities! There’s no need to go too far outside of your comfort zone just because it’s Feb 14. There’s always the case of doing too much, so just keep it casual; easy. JOM’s Valentine’s Day menu puts comfort foods first; no sight of shiny silverware, just use your fingers and don’t forget to lick them clean afterwards. There’s a chilli crab stuffed in a bun; ayam masak merah, JOM roast chicken in a rich curry sauce; ngoh hiang, pork and prawn-stuffed fried bean curd roll and the classic kueh lapis coconut milk rice cake to wrap it up. Remember, they’ll love you for who you are, but this meal just made a little more easier, that’s all.

Orders can be made via +852 6426 3804.

JOM, 7 Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 6426 3084

Uma Nota

No chance for air tickets destined to some sunny somewhere tucked between the heart-shaped card addressed to you. Hopefully next year. What can be for sure, is Uma Nota’s rotation of bright, bold and punchy Japanese-Brazilian flavours. It’ll almost be like an hot afternoon at an authentic boteco, which defines as any easy-going hang-out serving delicious food and refreshing drinks, except you’re comfortably at home sharing chef Gustavo’s special six-course meal with your dear love. Tuck into the white fish ceviche, share the Aji Amarillo tiger milk-dressed crispy squid and prawns, and fall in love over the slow-roasted pork ribs finished in a sweet-sticky miso pineapple glaze.

Orders can be placed via +852 6825 1137

Uma Nota, Upper G/F, 38 Peel Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 7576

Zuma

You’re not just at Zuma for their contemporary izakaya plates, but for the free-flow and delicious cocktails. Unfortunately, recent dining restrictions has meant that this boisterous ambience will have to be enjoyed in the confines of your own home — so best get those those wine cabinets full. Fortunately, the trendy spot will supply the food for an authentic boozy Zuma brunch, with a menu of the venue’s enduring staples: avocado lobster salad, miso marinated black cod, semi fatty tuna sashimi and a sweet chocolate fondant with hazelnut praline to finish.

Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3657 6388

Sushi Hisayoshi

Maybe previous Valentine’s Day traditions saw a yearly visit to a refined Japanese omakase. Maybe it even involved an actual trip to Japan. No can do this year, sadly. And if you’ve committed to staying in, no need to forgo traditions on the account of silly restrictions, just bring the omakase experience to you. Easy. Newly opened Sushi Hisayoshi has created a special menu for sea-fresh Japanese produce to be enjoyed upon your own kitchen bench. There might not be the performative skill of a decades-long trained chef, but there is the option of three experiences: a casual futomaki roll, a no-stings-attached chairashi box and a fully committed 12-piece set of edomae-style sushi.

Sushi Hisayoshi, Shop G111, G/F, Gateway Arcade, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2383 3366

Kinship

Turns out everyone has the same idea and will be going for the outdoor picnic — that quiet patch of green is looking a little harder to locate. No grey clouds though, especially with Kinship’s “To Share is To Love” basket. It’s full of the family-style restaurant comfort-first dishes from seared Nordic salmon, Okinawan pork loin to a homemade jaffa cake for dessert made of chocolate and praline biscuit, vanilla sponge, orange jelly and milk chocolate. Special “His & Hers” cocktails will be served along the meal in addition to fairy lights, love quizzes and a romantic playlist. If you really don’t manage to find a cosy spot outdoors, make one indoors instead with the space heater on and Netflix set on auto-play.

Kinship, 3/F, LL Tower, 2 Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2520 0899

Header image courtesy of Zuma