The best Thai restaurants in Bangkok to recommend to visiting friends

Now that more and more of your friends are heading back to visit Bangkok again, it’s likely they’ll come to you, the budding local, for restaurant recommendations. Here are some of the best, most reliable, fail-safe, and authentic Thai restaurants in Bangkok.

Whether it’s to savour classic flavours, unusual flavours, or flavours in the company of music and local spirits, there’s a Thai restaurant out there in Bangkok for any kind of crowd. Whilst we normally stay away from the tourist traps, there’s still a plethora of Thai restaurants that are worth visiting, even if — or especially if — you live here.

We’re steering clear of any street food or major chain restaurants for this list (though we’ll still praise Baan Kanitha, Somboon, Kub Khao Kub Pla, and Tummour for all they’re worth), and sought out to put together a list that checks all the boxes. Price-friendly, nice ambience, delicious food: here’s where to take your friends and family when they want to go to the best Thai restaurants in Bangkok, according to a local.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Charmgang Curry Shop]

The best Thai restaurants in Bangkok (casual dining)