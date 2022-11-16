Thanksgiving in Hong Kong: Where to eat in 2022

Christmas already has many of us thinking about turkey. Thanks to Thanksgiving for bringing the festive feast early with menus in Hong Kong offering another slice and then some.
We know Thanksgiving is, like Halloween, a classic American tradition. But there are loads of reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong. Maybe you’ve got American mates, you are American, or you want an excuse to feast on turkey a month before Christmas. Moreover, there’s nothing better than a classic Thanksgiving meal — with the turkey, the pies and the sides!
So, when do people in Hong Kong celebrate Thanksgiving this year? On the same date as the rest of the world, November 24. Not in the mood to stand over the stove cooking away for hours? The easiest way to get in on the fun is by eating out at one of the many Hong Kong restaurants laying on special menus for the occasion. So, leave it to the professionals in the city to take care of the elaborate Thanksgiving meals.
Lucky for us, on November 24, restaurants will serve up Thanksgiving fare allowing anyone so inclined a satisfying taste of the holiday spirit. From golden turkeys with gravy and sweet potato to marshmallows, pumpkin and pecan pies, Thanksgiving and its comfort food are back in Hong Kong. They promise to offer specials complete with a traditional turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and lashings of cranberry sauce.
Not only are restaurants in the city putting on Thanksgiving feasts for 2022, but some places also offer takeaway and home-delivery turkey dinners. So, whether you want to go out to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong or nestle in at home with a traditional takeaway, there’s plenty to be thankful for! Save the list.
Thanksgiving menus in Hong Kong: Relish turkey, pumpkin pie and more!
(Hero and feature image credits: pexels.com)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
At Queiro Mas, the team has crafted dedicated Thanksgiving menus giving the holiday basics a sophisticated twist. The first-course choices are cosy and seasonal— Beef Carpaccio with Black Truffle, King Crab and Caviar Montadito, and Iberian Acorn-fed Ham Shoulder. The turkey has traditional sides, such as Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta, Cranberry Sauce, and Mashed Potatoes. The Pumpkin and Pecan Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream is one of a variety of desserts at the restaurant.
(Image credits: quieromashk/Instagram)
2 /6
This year, Percy’s going big for its Thanksgiving dinner, in true American style. Begin the evening with sparkling red wine followed by Mushroom and Sausage Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, and Brussels Sprouts. Then, get serious with 12-hour Brined Roasted Turkey with Rosemary Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. Finally, end the evening with a traditional Pumpkin Pie. Can’t make it to Percy’s? Place a takeaway order 48 hours in advance from 24 to November 26.
(Image credit: percysonshelley/Instagram)
3 /6
Fresh off the boat, La Paloma is offering a Spanish-style Thanksgiving feast. The menu features classics with a twist, such as Lobster Brioche with Trout Eggs, Prawns Flambé with Brandy, and Iberian Ham Shoulder. Complete your Thanksgiving meal with a mouthwatering organic turkey, roasted vegetables, and house-made gravy. Then, finish with a Pumpkin and Pecan Pie for a delicious Spanish Thanksgiving!
(Image credit: lapalomahk/Instagram)
4 /6
American steak and smokehouse Henry celebrates Thanksgiving with a traditional menu featuring appetisers such as Oysters, Rockefeller and Lobster Bisque. Herb Roasted Turkey and Smoked Prime Rib are all making an appearance. When it comes to dessert, the Pumpkin Cheesecake doesn’t disappoint. Even if you can’t make it to the restaurant, Henry has you covered with the Henry BBQ Grill Set with the finest ingredients.
5 /6
Big Birdy features a Thanksgiving menu packed with comforting classics. The traditional dishes are 24-hour Brined Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Chorizo Stuffing, and Mashed Potatoes. For something sweet, consider the Pumpkin Pie or perhaps the tart.
(Image credits: bigbirdyhk/Instagram)
6 /6
The Baker & The Bottleman by Simon Rogan brings a refreshing take on quintessential British bakes and delicious pastries to enjoy over Thanksgiving weekend. The Almond and Apple Tart (HK$650 for 10 inches) filled with caramelised apples and rich almond cream is a must-try! The tart is glazed with homemade apricot jam and sprinkled with warm cinnamon. Pre-orders are available now for collection during November 23 to November 27.