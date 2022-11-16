Thanksgiving in Hong Kong: Where to eat in 2022

Christmas already has many of us thinking about turkey. Thanks to Thanksgiving for bringing the festive feast early with menus in Hong Kong offering another slice and then some.

We know Thanksgiving is, like Halloween, a classic American tradition. But there are loads of reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong. Maybe you’ve got American mates, you are American, or you want an excuse to feast on turkey a month before Christmas. Moreover, there’s nothing better than a classic Thanksgiving meal — with the turkey, the pies and the sides!

So, when do people in Hong Kong celebrate Thanksgiving this year? On the same date as the rest of the world, November 24. Not in the mood to stand over the stove cooking away for hours? The easiest way to get in on the fun is by eating out at one of the many Hong Kong restaurants laying on special menus for the occasion. So, leave it to the professionals in the city to take care of the elaborate Thanksgiving meals.

Lucky for us, on November 24, restaurants will serve up Thanksgiving fare allowing anyone so inclined a satisfying taste of the holiday spirit. From golden turkeys with gravy and sweet potato to marshmallows, pumpkin and pecan pies, Thanksgiving and its comfort food are back in Hong Kong. They promise to offer specials complete with a traditional turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and lashings of cranberry sauce.

Not only are restaurants in the city putting on Thanksgiving feasts for 2022, but some places also offer takeaway and home-delivery turkey dinners. So, whether you want to go out to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong or nestle in at home with a traditional takeaway, there’s plenty to be thankful for! Save the list.

Thanksgiving menus in Hong Kong: Relish turkey, pumpkin pie and more!

(Hero and feature image credits: pexels.com)