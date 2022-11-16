facebook
Thanksgiving in Hong Kong: Where to eat in 2022
Thanksgiving in Hong Kong: Where to eat in 2022
16 Nov 2022 08:28 PM

Tania Tarafdar
Christmas already has many of us thinking about turkey. Thanks to Thanksgiving for bringing the festive feast early with menus in Hong Kong offering another slice and then some.

We know Thanksgiving is, like Halloween, a classic American tradition. But there are loads of reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong. Maybe you’ve got American mates, you are American, or you want an excuse to feast on turkey a month before Christmas. Moreover, there’s nothing better than a classic Thanksgiving meal — with the turkey, the pies and the sides! 

So, when do people in Hong Kong celebrate Thanksgiving this year? On the same date as the rest of the world, November 24. Not in the mood to stand over the stove cooking away for hours?  The easiest way to get in on the fun is by eating out at one of the many Hong Kong restaurants laying on special menus for the occasion. So, leave it to the professionals in the city to take care of the elaborate Thanksgiving meals.

Lucky for us, on November 24, restaurants will serve up Thanksgiving fare allowing anyone so inclined a satisfying taste of the holiday spirit. From golden turkeys with gravy and sweet potato to marshmallows, pumpkin and pecan pies, Thanksgiving and its comfort food are back in Hong Kong. They promise to offer specials complete with a traditional turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and lashings of cranberry sauce. 

Not only are restaurants in the city putting on Thanksgiving feasts for 2022, but some places also offer takeaway and home-delivery turkey dinners. So, whether you want to go out to celebrate Thanksgiving in Hong Kong or nestle in at home with a traditional takeaway, there’s plenty to be thankful for! Save the list.

Thanksgiving menus in Hong Kong: Relish turkey, pumpkin pie and more!

(Hero and feature image credits: pexels.com)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

Quiero Más
Quiero Más

At Queiro Mas, the team has crafted dedicated Thanksgiving menus giving the holiday basics a sophisticated twist. The first-course choices are cosy and seasonal— Beef Carpaccio with Black Truffle, King Crab and Caviar Montadito, and Iberian Acorn-fed Ham Shoulder. The turkey has traditional sides, such as Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta, Cranberry Sauce, and Mashed Potatoes. The Pumpkin and Pecan Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream is one of a variety of desserts at the restaurant.

(Image credits: quieromashk/Instagram)

 

Address
20/F, M88, Wellington Place, 2-8 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
2383 0268
Price per person
$488
When
November 24 to November 26

2 /6

Percy's
Percy's

This year, Percy’s going big for its Thanksgiving dinner, in true American style. Begin the evening with sparkling red wine followed by Mushroom and Sausage Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, and Brussels Sprouts. Then, get serious with 12-hour Brined Roasted Turkey with Rosemary Gravy and Cranberry Sauce. Finally, end the evening with a traditional Pumpkin Pie. Can’t make it to Percy’s? Place a takeaway order 48 hours in advance from 24 to November 26. 

(Image credit: percysonshelley/Instagram)

 

 

 

Address
Percy's G/F, 18-18A Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, 
Phone
2898 2699
Price per person
$448
When
November 24 to November 26

3 /6

La Paloma
La Paloma

Fresh off the boat, La Paloma is offering a Spanish-style Thanksgiving feast. The menu features classics with a twist, such as Lobster Brioche with Trout Eggs, Prawns Flambé with Brandy, and Iberian Ham Shoulder. Complete your Thanksgiving meal with a mouthwatering organic turkey, roasted vegetables, and house-made gravy. Then, finish with a Pumpkin and Pecan Pie for a delicious Spanish Thanksgiving!

(Image credit: lapalomahk/Instagram)

Address
La Paloma, 1/F, Soho 189, 189 Queen's Road West, Sai Ying Pun
Phone
2291 6161
Price per person
$458
When
November 24

4 /6

Henry, Rosewood Hong Kong
Henry, Rosewood Hong Kong

American steak and smokehouse Henry celebrates Thanksgiving with a traditional menu featuring appetisers such as Oysters, Rockefeller and Lobster Bisque. Herb Roasted Turkey and Smoked Prime Rib are all making an appearance. When it comes to dessert, the Pumpkin Cheesecake doesn’t disappoint. Even if you can’t make it to the restaurant, Henry has you covered with the Henry BBQ Grill Set with the finest ingredients.

 

Address
5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Phone
3891 8888
When
November 24 to November 26

5 /6

Big Birdy
Big Birdy

Big Birdy features a Thanksgiving menu packed with comforting classics. The traditional dishes are 24-hour Brined Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Chorizo Stuffing, and Mashed Potatoes. For something sweet, consider the Pumpkin Pie or perhaps the tart.  

(Image credits: bigbirdyhk/Instagram)

 

Address
G/F, Pinnacle Building, 9 Ship Street, Wan Chai
Phone
3401 1013
Price per person
$250
When
November 24 to November 27

6 /6

The Baker & The Bottleman
The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman by Simon Rogan brings a refreshing take on quintessential British bakes and delicious pastries to enjoy over Thanksgiving weekend. The Almond and Apple Tart (HK$650 for 10 inches) filled with caramelised apples and rich almond cream is a must-try! The tart is glazed with homemade apricot jam and sprinkled with warm cinnamon. Pre-orders are available now for collection during November 23 to November 27.

 

Address
Shop G14-15, G/F, F15A, 1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai
When
November 23 to November 27
Hong Kong Thanksgiving thanksgiving menus
Thanksgiving in Hong Kong: Where to eat in 2022

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

