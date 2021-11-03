An Italian’s guide to the best tiramisu in Hong Kong

Tiramisu, which translates into English as “pick me up” of “cheer me up,” is one of the simplest and yet most appreciated Italian desserts in the country and around the world. As the team’s resident Italian, I compiled a list of the best Tiramisu in Hong Kong.

This month, Ado Campeol, known as “the father of tiramisu,” died at the age of 93 in Treviso, a city in the northeastern region of Veneto. The famous dessert was invented by Campeol’s wife and a chef in the kitchens of his restaurant, Le Beccherie, and added to their menu for the first time in 1972. Since then, the coffee-flavoured creation has become a staple in both humble trattorias and fine dining establishments from New York to Rome and Asia.

While the original recipe features a short list of ingredients (finger biscuits, sugar, egg yolks, coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa powder and sometimes liquor), the concept has been adapted into many varieties of cakes and other desserts. As there is no shortage of great Italian comfort food in Hong Kong, compiling this list was not as easy as I expected, but, after trying as many tiramisu as possible, here we are.

Where to Find the Best Tiramisu in Hong Kong

Grissini

We love it because: It features only the original ingredients, it’s perfectly balanced and it’s spooned out of a big bowl – just like a nonna would serve it on Sunday.

Grissini, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong +852 2584 7722

Pici

We love it because: the layering is great and the mascarpone cream is remarkably fluffy.

Multiple locations including Pici Central, 24, 26 Aberdeen St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2755 5233

Lucale

We love it because: it retains the same flavour profile of the traditional recipe but it plays with different texture. Lucale’s tiramisu includes coffee jelly, caramelised nuts and a crispy caramel shell.

Lucale, Shop A, 100 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 3611 1842

La Camionetta

We love it because: the ladyfingers are perfect, and the coffee flavour shines through.

La Camionetta, G/F, 12A Elgin St, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6717 0536

Tosca di Angelo

We love it because: it’s a high end — and yet comforting and absolutely delicious — version of the dessert that pays homage to Italian traditions with finesse.

Tosca di Angelo, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2270

CIAK – In The Kitchen

We love it because: the ladyfinger sponge is great, and the addition of coffee ice cream works really well.

CIAK – In The Kitchen, Shop 327-333, 3/F Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 8869