Where to find the best tofu pudding in Hong Kong

The perfect remedy for a hot Hong Kong summer: tofu pudding. Keep this bookmarked for winter, too.

Of all the classic Cantonese desserts in Hong Kong, tofu fa (豆腐花) is sure to secure a position high upon a list of favourites. A sweet, syrupy bowl of, essentially, soy-milk pudding that’s additionally sweetened by the usual accompaniments of yellow sugar and ginger syrup, it’s a simple, easy-to-love dessert. Depending entirely on soybeans and their tedious preparation process of soaking, stone-grinding and steaming, the humble creation eventually — after gruelling long hours — transforms into the silky, smooth, velvety spoonful it’s widely known and beloved for.

For an indication of a very authentic make of tofu fa, spot the large wooden barrel and flat paddle tool that’s specially designed to scoop out the delicate slices while keeping them intact. It’s a wonderfully refreshing delight on a hot’s summer day, and contrarily, warm and soothing during the depths of winter. So whatever the season you find yourself scrolling through this list, it’ll lead you to the best tofu puddings in Hong Kong.

Here are Hong Kong’s best tofu puddings:

Grandma’s Tofu Fa (亞婆豆腐花)

A nondescript little stall just behind the busy Tai Po Market station, Grandma’s Tofu Fa has been around the neighbourhood for decades, serving her signature, sweet-but-simple make of either soy bean milk or tofu pudding. It’s a no-frills kind of service with no seating available — just a simple bowl of silky smooth pudding topped off with a scoop of yellow sugar that’s to be immediately slurped down while standing.

Grandma’s Tofu Fa, Shop 6, 2A Tai Kwong Lane, Tai Po, New Territories, Hong Kong

Kung Wo Tofu Factory (公和荳品廠)

Kung Wo is a well-celebrated, well-known staple around Sham Shui Po. Once upon a time a dedicated factory for soy bean products, Kung Wo — running for over 60 years — remains as one of Hong Kong’s best local stalls for quality soy products from tofu puffs, deep-fried tofu sheets, fresh tofu squares and more notably, silky-soft tofu pudding. Made entirely from scratch, their tofu pudding — part of the Michelin Recommended Guide — sells over 1,000 bowls a day and is enjoyed by many in the most traditional from of ginger syrup drizzle and a sprinkle of yellow sugar.

Kung Wo Tofu Factory, 118 Pei Ho Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

The Soy House (合和荳品)

Nestled between the busy backstreets of Causeway Bay, The Soy House is a local-run eatery specialising in all sorts of tofu-centric eats. Many make the special trip over for the pan-fried tofu-stuffed squares, but during summertime, the humble shop is also a favourite for tofu desserts, particularly the tofu pudding. A creamy, decadent spoonful, the nutty flavours of soy is distinctive in each silky mouthful and as many frequent patrons will tell you: it’s best with a dash of master stock soy swirled in with the ginger syrup for a perfect balance of sweet and savoury.

The Soy House, 4 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3483 5788

Zan Wo Bean Products (贊和豆品)

Tofu pudding at Tsuen Wan’s Zan Wo Bean Products is more than just a soft, smooth serve with the usual ginger syrup and yellow sugar; they’re customisable. So whether you prefer your tofu fa with just the syrup or extra luxurious with red beans, black sesame or osmanthus, Zan Wo is happy to recreate your ideal bowl. Better yet, everything is priced at a very affordable HK$6.

Zan Wo Bean Products, 6 Tsuen Hing Path, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong

Ah Yuk Tofu Pudding (亞玉豆腐花)

What gives Ah Yuk its edge as one of the “best” are their generous bowls listed at incredibly easy prices. Originally opening its first branch in Yuen Long, Ah Yuk has since expanded across the city, with loyal patrons coming for the tofu pudding endlessly praised for its authentic soybean flavour. Smooth in form and velvety in texture, the tofu pudding is prepared fresh daily in a list of rotating flavours that includes traditional red and green bean, and the more unconventional rice barely, condensed milk and coconut milk sago.

Ah Yuk Tofu Pudding, various locations including Shop 5B, G/F, Cheong Tai Building, 6 Tsuen Hing Path, Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2718 8198

Tak Hing Loong (德興隆豆腐鋪)

Following a precise, three-generations-strong recipe, Tak Hing Loong’s tofu pudding is an exacting creation that’s been added and edited to perfection over time. They’ve been around for 60 years and are keep to a meticulous, 16-hour process that involves soaking the soybeans, stone-grinding and slow simmered to the soft, silky custard-like texture before serving. Melt-in-the-mouth soft, the tofu fa here is so rich in its nutty, earthy aromas of soy bean, you won’t miss the final dollop of yellow sugar at all.

Tak Hing Loong, 1 Marble Road, North Point, Hong Kong, +852 2563 8815

Shun Hing Lung (順興隆桂記荳品廠)

Local favourite Shun Hing Lung settled within the Cheung Sha Wan precinct since 1980s, so their tofu pudding is a true-to-make creation that follows a traditional recipe of only soy beans sourced from Canada. Recommended by committed enthusiasts as the silkiest tofu fa in Hong Kong, Shun Hing Lung has maintained its consistency of smooth, delicate slabs that’s nostalgic in flavour, light and refreshing in texture and the perfect post-dinner treat.

Shun Hing Lung, 451 Shun Ning Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2386 7743

Lead image courtesy of Kung Wo Beancurd Factory @chi.lala.food/ Instagram