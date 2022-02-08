Sweet Valentines: 8 chocolate gifts to say “I love you”

Say it with flowers, yes. But your words will be even sweeter with a box of chocolates in tow.

We don’t have to be the ones to break the news: There is no Valentine’s Day this year. Not in the usual sense — sharing pasta, Lady and The Tramp-style, over a candle-lit dinner — anyway. Instead, proclamations of love will have to be carried out with a little more creativity: Do it over a specially planned lunch. Or a cute at-home date. Flowers, of course. And don’t arrive empty handed without a pretty treat — guaranteed to make your gesture a little more sweeter than usual.

Sweeten your sweetheart with these chocolate treats:

Fortnum & Mason’s heart-shaped box of chocolates

Is there any going wrong with a classic heart-shaped box of chocolates? Probably not. But what would make this Valentine’s Day gift a little more impressive is if they came from Fortnum & Mason’s selection. Not just because the British fine-foods grocers has been doing this since 1707, but their chocolate selection is a versatile range of interesting shapes and flavours: salted caramel, ruby chocolates, milk chocolate honeycomb or shaped as flowers — just anything to suit the fancy of your dear Valentines. Maybe a hamper for that picnic you’ve been planning?

Fortnum & Mason, Shop 022, G/F, K11 Atelier, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3916 8181

La Maison du Chocolat’s exclusive Valentine’s Day chocolates

It’s not Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolate. La Maison du Chocolat ticks all the heart-shaped boxes of the consummate Feb 14 gift with 14 pieces of chocolate artfully puzzled together within a — surprise! — heart-shaped box, tied together with a bow. Instead of the creamy truffles you’d typically expect, this selection is an exclusive assortment of the French chocolatier’s classics, including three new recipes crafted especially for the holiday: roasted pistachio praline, mango and guava praline and lemon and ginger praline. And hidden between the rectangular bites, two heart-shaped Akosombo bouchées that’ll say it all.

Order here.

La Maison du Chocolat, Shop 2006, ifc Mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2801 4880

Jouer Valentine’s Day macarons

You can say it with flowers; say it again with chocolate. Or for those who just can’t wait, say both at once with Jouer’s gift box, a duo of stunning blooms and equally stunning sweets crafted by the boutique cake shop. There are red roses if you lean towards tradition; pink, if they’re a true romantic and a choice of either cake truffles or an ombré selection of heart-shaped macarons in dark chocolate bourbon caramel, Sichuan peppercorn raspberry white chocolate and strawberry cheesecake. And should you be itching to say more, handwrite your remaining thoughts in the attached personalised card and note.

Jouer, various locations including G/F, 1 Sau Wah Fong, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2528 6577

Casa Cacao’s chocolate bon bons





Casa Cacao’s selection isn’t just your typical chocolates in a box. They’re, first of all, called Bon Bons, delicate drops of decorative chocolate that reflect their premium bean-to-bar make. The Spanish chocolatier, from the noted El Celler de Can Roca, sources their cacao pods from a select list of artisanal growers from Ecuador and Venezuela to India, which also means each bar adopts a unique flavour profile depending on where it’s grown. Previously, they sourced bon bons from Peru and Colombia with flavours like Elderflower and Cherry or Fresh Cacao Plup; for Valentine’s this year, Casa Cacao crafts a similarly irresistible selection of renewed flavours.

Order here.

Casa Cacao, Shop 3, 23 Graham Street, Graham Street Food Hall, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9612 0988

Charbonnel et Walker’s heart-shaped pralines

Whatever their love language may be, chocolate hearts are sure to hold a dear place somewhere in between, especially on Valentine’s Day. Send the perfect message with Charbonnel et Walker’s milk chocolate praline hearts, each dipped in a gleaming coat of gold with a smooth sea salt and hazelnut centre. And of course, you can’t forget the classic red heart packaging.

Charbonnel et Walker, Shop 104, 1/F, Landmark Alexandra, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9303 6782

Mandarin Cake Shop’s Valentine’s Day cakes

There’s all kinds of love to be celebrated on Valentine’s Day: friend-love, family-love and — perhaps the most exciting of all — true love. So it only makes sense there’s a piece for any occasion and every grand gesture. Mandarin Oriental prepares three for the February holiday: a classic red heart of dark chocolate hazelnut for those longtime, enduring loves; a cut-out sable heart with raspberry and yuzu for early love; and a vanilla and berries tart for those budding, yet-to-be-declared kind.

Order here.

Mandarin Cake Shop, M/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2825 4008

Sift’s Valentine’s Day cupcakes

They might be expecting a big bouquet of roses. Or a sparkling piece of jewellery. Fluffy teddies clutching an embroidered “Love” cushion. What they’re bound to love though, is Sift’s cupcakes. Especially when it’s decorated with a little Valentine’s Day touch. The confectioner’s Valentine’s Day selection is a series of familiar holiday icons: two teddies sharing a loving moment, chocolate roses, a ring pillow and a pretty pink cupcake decorated with a banner scripted with a sweet message. All pretty and all very delicious, too.

Sift, various locations including Shop 240-241, Prince’s Building, 10 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2147 2968

Butter’s White Chocolate Cheesecake

And if not with a box of chocolate, then show your love with a chocolate-flavoured cake. Butter’s Valentine’s Day special is a sweet, fancy tribute to the loved-up holiday: a raspberry white chocolate cheesecake. The smooth, creamy favourite is flavoured in white chocolate and set over a crumbly vanilla base. And on the top, a chain-link of delicately dotted raspberry jam hearts that goes round and round the glossy glazed surface for a delicious indication of your enduring adoration.

Available from now through 17 February. Order here.

Butter, G/F, 34B Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0660

Header image courtesy of Fortnum & Mason