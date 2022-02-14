Eat Your Heart Out: 6 heart-shaped ingredients for last-minute Valentine’s Day home cooks

Put on the apron and grab that spatula — we’re cooking up a storm (at home) this Valentine’s Day.
It’s a Monday, but it’s also Valentine’s Day. Feb 14. The day of love and romance! If the Saturday and Sunday just past weren’t filled with loved-up celebrations, you still have today to impress that somebody special. Do it with a home-cooked meal: A memorable dish you shared together during a previous holiday; a dish that reminds them of home. It’s the sweetest gesture. And now that we’re all working from home, no reason to get cozy and comfortable with your kitchen stove.
But a special meal also calls for special ingredients. The ones featured below — of love hearts and roses — will do all the sweet talking this evening.
Header image courtesy of city’super/ Kenbinosato
The spicy vodka rig you’re planning on recreating will look (and taste!) so much better with heart-shaped pasta. Count on it. Pastificio del Colle’s carb-y love-hearts are made of high-quality durum wheat semolina and come in a colourful range of shades — your love deserves better than plain old pasta yellow. They’ll not only complement your culinary talents but your very keen eye in ingredient picking as well. Double win.
If there is a time to impress that special someone, it would be this Valentine’s Day, another one unfortunately shrouded in never-ending restrictions. So instead of another box of ready-purchase heart-shaped chocolates, make your own! It should be very simple with Muji’s at-home kits that range from to cookies and sweets, including these mini chocolate tarts shaped as hearts. One kit comes prepped and ready with everything you need, including little baggies and ribbons. The recipe calls for 30 minutes. If you’re a particularly prolific baker, this is easy stuff. Otherwise, you’ll probably have to sign off a lil’ earlier this afternoon and get cracking on in the kitchen — relax, it comes with picture instructions.
If your great grand gesture this evening involves a home-cooked meal, you’ll want to go with a classic Valentine’s Day spread. Something like candle sticks and scattered rose petals on the table. Dimmed lighting to set the mood. And for the food: chocolate soufflé, caviar and oysters and, of course, not forgetting perfectly seared, pink-in-the-middle steak. To mark the occasion, premium Japanese grocer Yata has especially cut a heart-shaped slab of prime angus rib-eye. Get them in stores across various locations in Hong Kong while you can — last day is today. Or skip the gimmick and just get one beautifully marbled cut.
Strawberries that look like hearts are an actual thing, they’re a special variation bred by farmers in Japan. But as this is a last minute guide, you’re not here to track down elusive heart-shaped strawberries. Instead you’re going to have to be crossing your fingers and counting on Lady Luck that you should happen upon a box of near-replicas. Luckily, most times the organic shape of strawberries can easily pass off as hearts — rounded edges the run down to a pointed tip. Look closely as you choose and make sure you get the whole spectrum of pale pinks to reds for a stunning dinner table showpiece.
These dried blocks of heart-shaped noodles know exactly how you feel: in love. Especially when you consider all the delicious meals you’re about to have. Kenbinosato, which blends Japanese and Italian flavours prepares a couple of tasty selections for the evening — sea urchin and lobster pasta, olive garlic pasta and miso curry udon. They all comes with ready-made pasta sauces and soup bases to make sure you put together a perfect meal — no panic in the kitchen.
Say it with roses or say it with fresh sashimi that looks like roses. Flowers you can eat are so much better than flowers that will wilt after a week. Yata prepares the perfect bouquet with delicately coiled ebi prawn and octopus. Together they complete the Valentine’s Day favourite of pinks, whites and reds for a bouquet like no other. Bon appétit!