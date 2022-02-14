Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Eat Your Heart Out: 6 heart-shaped ingredients for last-minute Valentine’s Day home cooks
14 Feb 2022 10:00 AM

Lorria Sahmet
Editor
Put on the apron and grab that spatula — we’re cooking up a storm (at home) this Valentine’s Day.

It’s a Monday, but it’s also Valentine’s Day. Feb 14. The day of love and romance! If the Saturday and Sunday just past weren’t filled with loved-up celebrations, you still have today to impress that somebody special. Do it with a home-cooked meal: A memorable dish you shared together during a previous holiday; a dish that reminds them of home. It’s the sweetest gesture. And now that we’re all working from home, no reason to get cozy and comfortable with your kitchen stove.

But a special meal also calls for special ingredients. The ones featured below — of love hearts and roses — will do all the sweet talking this evening.

Header image courtesy of city’super/ Kenbinosato

Lovey-dovey pasta

1 /6

Lovey-dovey pasta

The spicy vodka rig you’re planning on recreating will look (and taste!) so much better with heart-shaped pasta. Count on it. Pastificio del Colle’s carb-y love-hearts are made of high-quality durum wheat semolina and come in a colourful range of shades — your love deserves better than plain old pasta yellow. They’ll not only complement your culinary talents but your very keen eye in ingredient picking as well. Double win.

Lovey-dovey pasta
Price
HK$42
Get it here
Bake your own chocolate hearts tart

2 /6

Bake your own chocolate hearts tart

If there is a time to impress that special someone, it would be this Valentine’s Day, another one unfortunately shrouded in never-ending restrictions. So instead of another box of ready-purchase heart-shaped chocolates, make your own! It should be very simple with Muji’s at-home kits that range from to cookies and sweets, including these mini chocolate tarts shaped as hearts. One kit comes prepped and ready with everything you need, including little baggies and ribbons. The recipe calls for 30 minutes. If you’re a particularly prolific baker, this is easy stuff. Otherwise, you’ll probably have to sign off a lil’ earlier this afternoon and get cracking on in the kitchen —  relax, it comes with picture instructions.

Bake your own chocolate hearts tart
Price
HK$65
Learn it here
A perfect piece of steak

3 /6

A perfect piece of steak

If your great grand gesture this evening involves a home-cooked meal, you’ll want to go with a classic Valentine’s Day spread.  Something like candle sticks and scattered rose petals on the table. Dimmed lighting to set the mood. And for the food: chocolate soufflé, caviar and oysters and, of course, not forgetting perfectly seared, pink-in-the-middle steak. To mark the occasion, premium Japanese grocer Yata has especially cut a heart-shaped slab of prime angus rib-eye. Get them in stores across various locations in Hong Kong while you can — last day is today. Or skip the gimmick and just get one beautifully marbled cut.

A perfect piece of steak
Price
from HK$198
Get it here
Strawberries that look like hearts

4 /6

Strawberries that look like hearts

Strawberries that look like hearts are an actual thing, they’re a special variation bred by farmers in Japan. But as this is a last minute guide, you’re not here to track down elusive heart-shaped strawberries. Instead you’re going to have to be crossing your fingers and counting on Lady Luck that you  should happen upon a box of near-replicas. Luckily, most times the organic shape of strawberries can easily pass off as hearts — rounded edges the run down to a pointed tip. Look closely as you choose and make sure you get the whole spectrum of pale pinks to reds for a stunning dinner table showpiece.

Strawberries that look like hearts
Price
HK$108
Get it here
Noodles that show your love

5 /6

Noodles that show your love

These dried blocks of heart-shaped noodles know exactly how you feel: in love. Especially when you consider all the delicious meals you’re about to have. Kenbinosato, which blends Japanese and Italian flavours prepares a couple of tasty selections for the evening — sea urchin and lobster pasta, olive garlic pasta and miso curry udon. They all comes with ready-made pasta sauces and soup bases to make sure you put together a perfect meal — no panic in the kitchen.

Noodles that show your love
Price
HK$78
Get it here
A bouquet of sashimi roses

6 /6

A bouquet of sashimi roses

Say it with roses or say it with fresh sashimi that looks like roses. Flowers you can eat are so much better than flowers that will wilt after a week. Yata prepares the perfect bouquet with delicately coiled ebi prawn and octopus. Together they complete the Valentine’s Day favourite of pinks, whites and reds for a bouquet like no other. Bon appétit!

A bouquet of sashimi roses
Price
HK$68
Get it here
With two years in luxury retail, Lorria continues to cover fashion, food and lifestyle here at Lifestyle Asia. When not roaming garden centres for new plants in her indoor jungle, catch her hunting down the best fries in the city. She's happiest by the ocean with a fishbowl-glass of Aperol Spritz.
