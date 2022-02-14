Eat Your Heart Out: 6 heart-shaped ingredients for last-minute Valentine’s Day home cooks

Put on the apron and grab that spatula — we’re cooking up a storm (at home) this Valentine’s Day.

It’s a Monday, but it’s also Valentine’s Day. Feb 14. The day of love and romance! If the Saturday and Sunday just past weren’t filled with loved-up celebrations, you still have today to impress that somebody special. Do it with a home-cooked meal: A memorable dish you shared together during a previous holiday; a dish that reminds them of home. It’s the sweetest gesture. And now that we’re all working from home, no reason to get cozy and comfortable with your kitchen stove.

But a special meal also calls for special ingredients. The ones featured below — of love hearts and roses — will do all the sweet talking this evening.

Header image courtesy of city’super/ Kenbinosato