Love Bites! 25 menus to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022

A traditional Valentine’s Day dinner, these are not. More like a casual Valentine’s Day lunch. Still, it’s some kind of romantic.

So we’re giving up the dim flicker of candle-light for a natural stream of sunlight this Valentine’s Day (restaurants still close at 6!). And if you’ve been keeping updated on the latest round of dining restrictions, seatings have now been tightened to just two (expect Type D restaurants which will allow four per table). Luckily, it only takes two for a relationship to work, unless there’s more of you (no judging here!) and someone will have to be seated separately.

It might all feel a little less magical this year, but no need to despair — not too much, anyway. Valentine’s Day is what you and your lover make of it. Get them flowers, chocolates, sneakers — if you’re looking to play out the unconventional holiday — and head over to any one of these 25 delicious destinations, guaranteed to give you another Feb 14 worth remembering.

Say Yes To The Meal Of Your Dreams:

1. One at a coveted new venue

Snag a table at the most anticipated restaurant opening and you’ve got yourself a Valentine’s Day meal worth remembering. No extraneous gestures of flowers and chocolates needed — lucky you! Chef Vicky Lau opens her second venture MORA in the sleepy Sheung Wan neighbourhood, a continuation of her exquisite French-Chinese fusion style in stunning presentation at Tate Dining Room, expect MORA focuses solely on soy-based ingredients. The special Valentine’s Day menu, prepared by head chef Percy Ho, will showcase the restaurant’s ability in transforming the humble ingredient to delicious new heights.

Reservations can be made here.

MORA, 40 Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

2. One that celebrates with true indulgence

No holding back this Valentine’s Day at Cultivate, even if the loved-up holiday is clouded over by gloomy dining restrictions. It’s a Valentine’s meal to be savoured and remembered, with chef Leonard Cheung bringing out all the best ingredients the intimate restaurant has to offer — caviar, wagyu and truffles feature in the spectacular nine-course tasting menu, served alongside, of course, complimentary champagne.

Reservations can be made here.

Cultivate, G/F, Shop A, 27-29 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong

3. One that understand that true love is pasta

There’s no love greater than the love for pasta. It’s a Valentine’s Day celebration, then, at the home of the city’s beloved red-sauce joint where the famous vodka rigatoni (vouched for by our MMMs Awards!) lives. Carbone‘s Valentine’s Day meal spotlights the saucy favourite, alongside a couple of the venue’s signature New York-Italian classics, including Mario’s meatballs, prime sirloin Diana, whole-grilled Mediterranean Branzino bass and a treat off the dessert trolley for sweet finale.

Reservations can be made here.

Carbone, 9/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2593 2593

4. One with a fancy-schmancy wine pairing

A beautifully plated dish is impressive, but what truly makes a meal that much more memorable are the wines that go with it — Bacchus will surely agree. They’re a wine-first restaurant, meaning the French-Asian plates are especially paired to the bottles instead of the other way around. Sip on beautiful glasses of chilled wines from the restaurant’s own extensive collection and dine on either a three- or five-course menu curated by chef Mickael which also includes the signature opera French duck foie gras and a rose-like red fruit tart.

Reservations can be made here.

Bacchus, 3/F Hollywood Centre, 233 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 3750 5200

5. One with winter black truffle centre-stage

Truffle is a sign of lavish romance — here in Hong Kong, anyway. Chef Steve Chiu of homey Italian cuisine Locanda dell’ Angelo puts together two menus — a lunch and early supper — centred around this premium ingredient for celebration of the city’s great love for the aromatic winter black truffle. Prepared in either a four- and five-course meal respectively, find it shaved over home made tagliolini and infused into a potato puree served under wagyu tenderloin this Valentine’s Day.

Locanda dell’ Angelo, 10-12 Yuen Yuen Street, Happy Valley, Hong Kong

6. One that embraces classic Valentine’s ingredients

Yes, champagne and oysters, duck foie gras, truffles, passion fruit soufflé, the works. Aria‘s Valentine’s Day menu is the satisfying sort you dress up fancy for, enjoy a drink at the alfresco bar and just whole-heartedly celebrate you, your love and the relationship your share. Don’t the forget to bring flowers, too. Take in the view and the restaurant’s contemporary Italian serves, which, for the evening, includes home-made beetroot ravioli, pigeon served with a crispy cereal crust and lobster prepared two ways.

Aria, 24/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2804 1116

7. One with the spectacular city views

The sweeping city views from H Queen’s is always a romantic one, especially when served along chef Eric Räty’s delicate two-Michelin star, Nordic-Japanese cuisine at Arbor. In honour of the loved-up holiday, shades of red are artfully put on display upon this Valentine’s Day, ties together through the eight-course menu with a chosen variety of red-tinted ingredients soured from Japan including Mochida tomato, tuna, lobster, pigeon, wagyu beef and sweet strawberries.

Reservations can be made here.

Arbor, 25/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

8. One with home-style Cantonese comfort (egg waffles included!)

Happy Paradise, May Chow’s other Chinese-inspired venture, serves a selection of revamped Cantonese dishes — the restaurant refers itself to being “Neo-Chinese” — this Valentine’s Day that’ll hope to bring a little comfort as you get comfortable with your love. The menu includes the restaurant’s Sichuan-spiced fried chicken and waffles — the HK-style — and Australian lobster noodles.

Happy Paradise, UG/F, Ming Hing House, 52-56 Staunton Street, Soho, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2816 2118

9. One that dives into dry-aged seafood

Some show their love with a beautifully seared slab of meat and others with dry-aged seafood. At Shelley Street’s Percy’s, it’s the latter. Chef Braden shows off the cosy venue’s skilled dry-ageing techqniues with a three-course menu topped with decadently prepared seafood. There’s baked oysters, finished in koshu butter, Meyer lemon ponzu and candied ginger that begins, followed by crab cake and a dry-aged ruby snapped served with clams, leek and smoked bacon velouté. The meal ends with V-day classic: chocolate tart

Percy’s, G/F, 18-18A Shelley Street, Mid-Levels, Hong Kong, +852 2898 2699

10. One that serves a beautifully seared steak

A classic Valentine’s steak and wine dinner can do no wrong. If you’re not firing up the grill for a smokey sear yourself, the dinner is perfectly recreated in the sleek dining rooms of American steakhouse Henry. New chef Mario Tolentino shares new signatures from his revamped menu — premium cuts of steaks air-fried in-house are, of course, on the menu, along with hearty sides and comfort American-style serves. As are four new Valentine’s Day specials: Hokkaido scallop with amur caviar, petit tenderloin with foie gras, Mediterranean halibut and a chocolate soufflé to mellow out the savoury.

Henry, 5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888

11. One for a considered lesson on compromise

Most of the time love is about compromise. A lesson that can be deliciously learnt at Porterhouse this Valentine’s Day, where the sleek restaurant prepares a surf-and-turf sharing menu for the best of both worlds. It’s topped with a classic selection of Gillardeau oysters, langoustine tail and lobster for the “surf” portion, and then, a taco veal tartar and beef tenderloin for “turf”. The menu finishes with fluffy strawberry soufflé with raspberry jam and Fior de Latte ice cream — one for each of you though, no compromise on that.

Porterhouse, 7/F California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366

12. Or just stick with the heart-shaped pizza

For the causal lovers, go for the easy Valentine’s Day plan: a heart-shaped pizza. Motorino‘s lovey-dovey pies are back again for the February holiday; a simple straight-forward message of “I adore you” without frills and frou-frou. Love should be easy! The For Lovers menu is a comfortable — and at HK$488 for two, very affordable — three-course evening of antipasti, two pizzas, dessert and a bottle of wine. Grab a warm blanket and press play on your favourite rom-com flick. I hear Valentine’s Day is back on Netflix.

Motorino, various locations including G/F, 14 Shelley Street, Soho, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2801 6881

13. One for my French Valentine

It’s not quite the City of Love, but it’s a close second. The elegant French two-Michelin star spot around town, Écriture, dazzles lovers with a La Vie on Rose menu. No bet they’ll play the instrumental tune to serenade you while you dine, but you can expect a stunning eight-course menu of fresh ingredients and just as beautiful plates of delectably modern French flair — a heart-shaped caviar uni tart is on the menu.

Reservations can be made here.

Écriture, 26/F H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong,+852 2795 5996

14. One for an exquisite fine-dine experience

If you wanted a reason to glam up Valentine’s Day, one-Michelin star Gaddi’s welcomes it — sparkles, shimmer and all. It’ll shine even brighter in the glittering sunlight. The talented team will be serving a decadent six-course Valentine’s Day menu, featuring time-honoured French classics courtesy of culinary maestro Albin Gobil. It’s a evening of beautiful premium ingredients starring Kristal caviar, Périgord foie gras, blue Brittany lobster and classic religieuse — the crème de la crème of French cuisine.

Reservations can be made here.

Gaddi’s, 1/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6763

15. One for a “holiday” at a sunny Italian coast

Hopping on the next flight to Sicily sounds like the kind of grand gesture exhibited on Valentine’s Day, but during this time where travel is tricky, it’s a turn to some worthy alternatives within the city. Chef Angelo of the one Michelin star Tosca di Angelo prepares a four- or eight-course menu topped with the restaurants signature Mediterranean flavours: Brittany lobster featuring Sardinian fregola, bisque and tomato confit and caviar kaluga with crustacean gelée and red prawn.

Reservations can be made here.

Tosca di Angelo, 102/F, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2270

16. One to share your love over a Spanish-style feast

Love means sharing. So when celebrating Feb 14 with the special someone in your life, do it over a meal that embraces the same concept: Spanish-style tapas at La Rambla. They’re doing a Duo Gillardeau French Oyster “Mimosa” to start, made with Veuve Clicquot Rosé Strawberry, followed by a trio of sharing plates: Alaskan King Crab Avocado Roll, Japanese Hokkaido Scallop Tartare with Kristal Caviar & Transparent Gazpacho and Coppo Joselito Plater. Then, the final dessert, heart-shaped churros, with an accompanying dip of the passion fruit sorbet and chocolate foam.

Reservations can be made here.

La Rambla, Shop 3071-3073, 3/F, IFC Mall, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2661 1161

17. One for romance up in the clouds…

Just about. At 118 floors high and 490 metres above sea level, Ozone is known as the highest bar in the world. Great premise if you’re keen to impress this Valentine’s Day. Great views and an even greater menu of five delicious courses — smoked salmon roe and paprika, roasted apply jelly with king crab and mango salad, grilled prime sirloin steak — complete with complimentary champagne and a sweet dessert of vanilla prickly pear mousse cake, served with raspberry sorbet and coconut cream.

Reservations can be made here.

Ozone, 118/F, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2270

18. …Or down on the ground with a harbour-side picnic or other stay-at-home ideas

Call it prophetic but Simon Rogan’s contemporary British restaurant, Roganic, seem to have predicted traditional Valentine’s Day plans would be scrapped this year. Instead, the team has brought out a Valentine’s Day Set to Go, arranged with all the Michelin Green Star venue’s signature favourites: the soda bread with whipped brown butter, uni custard with Roganic’s own caviar, beef short rib served with truffle creamed potato and a Valentine’s Day treat to mark the special day. Now to find a nice socially-distanced patch of green, or hibernate in front of the TV with your loved one at home.

Roganic, UG/F, Shop 08, Sino Plaza, 255 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

19. One that offers dinner with a show

There’s no shows to attend, concerts to dance at or cinemas to patron. So unless you’re planning something very extravagant at home, the closest thing you can experience on a restrictions-striken Valentine’s Day is a theatrical dinner. Something they’re really good at over at Crown Super Deluxe, which whips together Japanese teppan culture with premium ingredients for a meal that’s as impressive to watch as it is to chow down. The nine-course Valentine’s Day menu features some sizzling prime cuts — A5 Kagoshima tenderloin and sirloin — wagyu garlic rice, steamed oyster among other favourites tossed and flipped in all kinds of amazing tricks right in front of you.

Reservations can be made here.

Crown Super Deluxe, Mezzanine, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 8434

20. One served against a stunning sunset

It’s not just a pretty view at The Mira’s Whisk, it’s a sunset view, means a scene perfectly set for love and romance and all sorts of sweet exchanges. The menu is a refined selection of French-Japanese specials prepared by chef Oliver Li, including sake-steamed Rikuzentakata oysters, guinea fowl and Suzuki seabass.

Reservations can be made here.

Whisk, 5/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place, 118 – 130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2315 5999

21. One that shares a love as great for sushi and sashimi

Chances are you’re not just at Zuma for their contemporary take on izakaya favourites, but for the free-flow booze and deliciously concocted tipples as well. For Valentine’s Day, the trendy spot has shaken up a sweet lychee rose petal martini to be paired with pastry chef Eddy Lee’s season of love special rose and lychee sorbet with raspberry fondant. Of course, the dinner menu is a roster of enduring staples: Japanese wagyu tataki, Chilean sea bass with green chilli ginger dressing and Japanese oysters with yuzu and green apple.

Reservations can be made here.

Zuma, Level 5 & 6, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3657 6388

22. One with a rustic wood-flame fire

But minus the beach. And the grainy beach sand that annoyingly gets around. Rather you’ll be comfortably seated in the earth-toned interiors of Fireside, which will be serving a seven-course menu prepared over an open fire — the only one in Hong Kong. There will be a charred Brittany red mullet served with yuzu ponzu and garlic parsley oil, grilled Blackmore strip loin with chanterelles and potato cream and strawberry sorbet with a Casa Cacao chocolate cream also smoked on the open fire for a sweet, smokey finish.

Reservations can be made here.

Fireside, 5/F H Code, The Steps, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

23. One for the traditional “dinner and a movie”

It’s a classic first-date tale as old as time: dinner and a movie. Celebrate the most romantic way at intimate jazz lounge Foxglove, who is hosting two movie screenings alongside its brand new menu of contemporary dim sum ranging from Sichuan and Shanghai xiao long bao, char siu and shrimp fried rice and cheese burger spring roll. Classic rom-com Love Actually will premiere at 12:30pm, and while you throw back another one of the free-flow beverages — Bellinis, wines and cocktails, including Artichoke Smash, a Cynar-based mint, grapefruit and sweet demerara — get cosy for the second showing, The Notebook, which will roll at 3:30 on the dot. Bring tissues.

Foxglove, 2/F, Printing House, 6 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2116 8949.

24. One with a dainty selection of treats

Your Something Sweet this Valentine’s should be a lasting one. So unless you’re getting them a very special box of chocolates, you should pick up the phone to squeeze yourself a booking at Rosewood’s Butterfly Room for a Valentine’s Day afternoon tea. They’ll be impressed you managed a reservation, and even more so when they lay eyes upon the sea of pink bijou cakes and sweets from macarons to strawberry tarts. If they rather savoury, The Butterfly Room also does a Valentine’s Day “Dinner” served with the likes of foie gras terrine, cured salmon and roast chicken.

The Butterfly Room, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8732

25. One that ends on a sweet note

Once the pre-date jitters have settled and you’ve both stuffed your faces silly with Chilli Fagara‘s fiery Sichuan serves — the chilli dumplings, don’t miss them! — share your love for the food (and each other!) with the pretty-in-pink, limited-edition dessert from the restaurant: “Sweetheart Parcels”. It’s your classic tang yuan (glutinous rice dumplings) reshaped into a rose-tinted heart and served in osmanthus soup. A most refreshing finale to the day of love.

Chilli Fagara, 7 Old Bailey Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2796 6866

Header image courtesy of Motorino