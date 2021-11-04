The best white truffle menus to try in Hong Kong this season

Now that truffle season has officially kicked off in Europe, we can’t wait to indulge in the best white truffle menus around town!

The celebrated “White Diamonds of Alba” have finally made their way from Piedmont to the kitchens of Hong Kong’s top restaurants to elevate our fall feasts. Adding a unique aroma and earthiness to both savoury and sweet dishes, over the years, the rare northern Italian gems have garnered a cult following among chefs and foodies alike.

With the season now in full swing, here are the best white truffle menus to try in Hong Kong right now.

Hong Kong’s best white truffle menus feature the prestigious Northern Italian product, found mainly in the Montferrat and Langhe areas of Piedmont around the cities of Alba and Asti (Image: courtesy of Giacomo)

Best White Truffle Menus to try in Hong Kong

Carbone

This year, upscale Italian-American restaurant Carbone is celebrating the return of the white truffles with a special selection of seasonal dishes crafted by head chef Jack Carson. The menu features fall staples like homemade Truffle Fettuccine slicked with Sardinian butter; Ricotta Tortellini and plump morsels under a blanket of fresh truffle shavings and Truffle Eggs Crostini with lightly whipped eggs.

Carbone, 9/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong, + 852 2593 2593

Giacomo

Chef Keith Lam of elegant Southern Italian restaurant Giacomo is taking a trip up north to delight his guests with a selection of sumptuous dishes that celebrate Alba’s gems. The restaurant’s inaugural white truffle menu includes the Confit “Taiyouran” Organic Egg, with a creamy and runny sous vide poached egg, Girolle mushroom, white truffle, sweet celery root and savoury parmesan foam; Warm Scampi with puntarelle chicory flower shoots, scampi jus and white truffle, and Bresse Poularde, and unusual combo that brings together the intense flavour of white truffle and Bresse chicken.

Giacomo, Crowne Plaza Causeway Bay, G/F, 8 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3980 3008

Castellana

Piedmontese restaurant Castellana by chef Fabiano Palombini just unveiled its annual four-course white truffle degustation menu and wine pairing from the region, which brings to Hong Kong the flavours and unique fall atmosphere of Alba. The menu kicks off with a whipped creamy Mountain Egg with crisp and savoury braised leek, black pepper and truffle, followed by one of Piedmont’s most celebrated dishes: homemade Tajarin (tagliolini) served with signature “Au Koque” sauce and white truffles. This year, Palombini wraps up the feast with a decadent short-crust tart filled with Piedmontese hazelnut cream ganache and topped with fresh white truffle.

Castellana, 10/F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3188 5028

Soil to Soul

Arguably the most surprising restaurant on this list, Korean monastic food restaurant Soil to Soul has unveiled a new vegetarian menu that pays homage to the Alba delicacy with dishes inspired by temple cuisine. Among executive chef Gu Jin Kwang’s creations are the fresh Asparagus with Truffle Mash Potatoes and Royal Mushroom and Truffle Consommé.

Soil to Soul, Shop 704, 7/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2389 9588

Radical Chic

Newly opened upscale Italian restaurant Radical Chic is celebrating the arrival of white truffle season with an indulgent degustation menu. Inspired by the evolution of Italian fine dining over the past decade, the innovative dishes make the most of the prestigious product’s umami power. Highlights include the White Truffle and Amaretti Biscuit appetiser, a twist on the usual caviar and blinis pairing that features an Amaretti biscuit with crème fraiche, Beluga and Baerii caviar, lemon-basil oil and white truffle shavings, and the Muscat Grape-glazed Venison, cooked at 65 degrees and finished with a Muscat grapes sauce, horseradish cream and white truffle.

Radical Chic, ICC, Shop B1, Level 101, 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3618 7880

(Hero image: Homemade classic Piedmont Tajarin served with “Au Koque” sauce and white truffle at Castellana)