Butter Cake Shop to open in Soho: Here are our favourite slices

The typhoon can’t rain on this parade. After months of anticipation, Black Sheep Restaurants’ Butter Cake Shop will officially open 15 October on Staunton Street. It’ll serve as the official pick-up location for whole cake orders, and will also offer a limited number of whole cakes for same-day purchase.

If there’s one thing we know how to do in Hong Kong, it’s throw a good party. And what’s a party without some cake?

Head Pastry Chef Karys Logue / Butter Cake Shop / Black Sheep Restaurants

“Opening the pop-up at LANDMARK has been a great way for us to meet even more of our guests, hear their feedback and really see what they love about Butter. I could not be more excited that we will finally have a spot we can call home,” says Karys Logue, Head Pastry Chef.

In honour of the opening, Butter Cake Shop will be launching a limited-time American celebration classic, Confetti Cake (HK$550 whole / HK$90 slice). Layered with rich and fluffy vanilla buttercream frosting and packed full of rainbow sprinkles, it will be available to order whole starting 22 October.

Confetti Cake / Butter Cake Shop / Black Sheep Restaurants

You’ve seen me gush about gelato, so, as the resident office dessert-fiend, here are — in no particular order — some of my favourite things on the menu at Butter Cake Shop:

Banana Cream Pie (HK$450)

Carrot Cake (HK$500)

Key Lime Coconut Pie (seasonal)

S’mores Cake (HK$600)

From 15 October, Butter Cake Shop will be open daily from 10am to 7pm.

Butter Cake Shop, G/F 34B Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong