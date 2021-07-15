An updated list on where to get your coffee fix.

Yes, we’re with you. Catching up with café openings in Hong Kong is no easy task; there are constantly new-and-newer spots popping up across the city. Make a day out of it. Go on an adventure. Cross over to the Kowloon side. If you’re tired of your local coffee shop and want to know what’s new and where to go, this list will keep you in the loop. Check back for updates!

July

Latter

Latter, in all its chic, French-inspired ambience, is a pretty, pastel-yellow love-letter to quaint Parisian cafés in busy arrondissements. A cup of latte shouldn’t be missed whenever you visit, being a literal part of the cafés name, but neither are the special pastries: the crème brûlée basque burnt cheesecake is one, and the salted caramel butter scone, is another. And the mango sticky rice chiffon; a perfect accompaniment to icy brews. An afternoon, and then one more, will be well spent each and every time.

Latter, G/F, Shop E, Kam Sing Mansion, 151-161 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Hjem

There’s little that truly captures the essence of Scandi slow living like Hjem, the new Nordic-inspired café from Common Abode in Tai Ping Shan. The Norwegian word for ‘home’, Hjem offers a comforting solace — a moment’s peace from the busy neighbouring SoHo — with authentic Nordic serves prepared by Scandinavian chef, Jaakko Sorsa. Favourites include the Smørrebrød (open face sandwiches overflowing with tasty toppings), smoked seafood and meatballs. Of course, it goes without saying that the coffee here are stellar, too, infused with flavour profiles that are akin to brews enjoyed in Norway: honey milk golden latte or lemon & raspberry posset affogato, and transformed into tasty cocktails (re:Cinnamon Bun Espresso Martini)– come evening.

“Hjem is a way of keeping home close to me wherever I may be. I wanted to share with guests the same comfort that I felt growing up with Nordic cuisine as I trace my roots through authentic Nordic delights, with the hope that everybody can call Hjem home.” Elin Fu, Co-Founder of Common Abode

Hjem, 161 Hollywood Road, Tai Ping Shan, Sheung Wan Hong Kong, +852 2362 9193

Mixo

Don’t be put off by the uphill climb to Mixo; the view from the top (especially on the second floor balcony of the café) will be so worth it. The latest Sheung Wan spot is the perfect midday pit-stop after a stroll around nearby shops. Have a taster of the all-day brunch menu — the scrambled egg-white crab meat toast is a winner — along with a satisfying sip of the well-balanced brews from a choice of four types of beans: Colombia Natural, Mexico Anaerobic Honey Roll, Uganda Natural and Colombia Washed. Bring along furry pups; an ice-chilled espresso tonic for you and a foamy puppuccino for your cute date.

Mixo, G/F, 26 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

From Scratch

From Scratch, newly opened in Sai Ying Pun, is one of those café you’ll find yourself whiling happily away on lazy weekends. The luscious terrace, cosy interiors, delicious plates of Western-inspired comforts — both sweet crepes and savoury beef ragus — and, of course without of forgetting, their cups of delicious coffee. A treat from the café original creations for your next visit: butterscotch mochi. Homemade mini glutinous rice balls soaked in a pool of butterscotch and topped with crushed chocolate and peanuts. Delicious

From Scratch, 21 Western Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong

Trial Coffee

A bright jolt of tangerine orange may have caught your eye during a recent visit to Wan Chai; it’s the photogenic front of Trial Coffee, a new grab-and-go spot on Fleming Road. The concept here is simple: Brewing beautiful cuppas of caffeinated dreams. Trial Coffee will be a godsend come difficult Mondays mornings. The coffee here is their signature and, unexpectedly, so is their loyalty card: an old-world train ticket-like slip that rewards you a free cup after nine stamps — or if you pay them a visit every day of the week.

Trial Coffee, G01, Goodfit Commercial Building, 7 Fleming Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

June

Trois Café

Chances are, if you walked by the outer avenues of Wan Chai, you’d have spotted a pretty wash of pink among the grey exteriors of auto shops. This is the latest Trios Café, the third location of its ever-growing portfolio. A mesmerising space of architectural curves and sharp, sleek corners dipped in sugary pastel hues, the retro-inspired café is the perfect spot for slow afternoons. Sip on the aromatic tea blends — ice-chilled for a respite from the summer heat — and tuck into a hearty selection of fusion comfort food. What’s currently on our orders: house-made brownies with a creamy scoop of Da Hong Piao ice cream, crispy chicken mini bao and a nice, simple latte.

Trois Café, G/F, Centre Point, 181-185 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Knockbox Café

The third location of Knockbox Café has opened on Wan Chai’s Burrows Street. Operating to a single theme, ‘Colours of Coffee’, the café offers an alternative perspective to drinking that average cup of joe for amateurs and connoisseurs alike — going beyond convoluted jargon that comes in hand with special coffee blends. Instead, the average cup of joe is here is inspired by the Coffee Taster’s flavour wheel, also symbolised by the movable circular panels at the front window, to allow for a better understanding of particular flavour profiles and roasts. No longer with you be going for orders of a plain-simple americano, no. It’ll be an order like the regulars: double-fermented bourbon amarillo, please. Know what’s in your cup — your personalised coffee journey begins here.

Knockbox Café, 3 Burrows Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Kactus Koffee

A low-profiled pack-and-move later, Kactus Koffee, has set up shop at Yau Mai Tei. The change of scenery, from the overflowing folds of Sham Shui Po’s café scene to quiet residential streets, has not — fortunately — affected the stylish Korean-esque café’s signature beverages and light bites. Most notably, the croissant-waffle hybrid (croffle), which makes yet another appearance, this edition made from a blended mix of Bread Elements croissants and waffle toast. What else looks superb? Home-made tiramisu and potato egg toast. The yuzu-espresso sparkling soda looks pretty great too — especially with the heat we’ve been having.

Kactus Koffee, G/F, 47 Man Ying Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Loft and Scone

Loft & Scone is still in its soft-opening stages, but as a scone-centric afternoon spot, we could not not give it a mention upon first hearing. It’s run by the talented bakers behind Instagram bakery &Scone (bijou pasties that look as good as they taste!), and as you will probably guess, scones are the name of the game here at the Central post. The scone set arrives on pretty rattan trays with dainty glass ramekins of clotted cream and home-made fig jam; forget the the cream-or-jam saga, just smear it on the crumbly base and enjoy the buttery pastry. Delicious. The Japanese-style roll cake, the one filled with pillow-soft cream in the centre, is also a tasty option to complement the classic brews. But we’ll have another portion of those delectable scones, no need to ask twice.

Loft & Scone, 6 Gilman’s Bazaar, Central, Hong Kong

Cosha

With all sorts of cafés popping up across the city, there’s probably still nothing quite like Cosha. An interesting concept that blends together a coffee shop and shisha bar concept. it’s an easy all-day option to kick-back and lounge at — coffee pick-up-up during the afternoon and a cosy hangout spot come evening. Cosha’s interiors are brushed in soothing soft-toned neutrals with a plush banquette that runs along one side of the room and sleek marbled tables. Instagram photoshoots? You bet. The menu here is reflective of the natural ambience with light serves like yoghurt fruit bowls and the breakfast-favourite avocado on toast.

Cosha, 61 Elgin Street, Central, Hong Kong

May

Natura

Natura is already banking on the fact that you will return. And you will. The florist-café hybrid operates on a seasonal menu that changes quarterly. For spring, and its very first opening, it’s a spotlight on pretty pink sakura. Come with expectations of a dreamy secret garden; the airy space is decorated in a similar matching theme, titled ‘The Droplets of Sakura’. Daubs of peach and white blossoms fill the space — cascading from the ceiling to artistic sculptural centrepieces — making it the perfect backdrop to sipping on a light, floral-infused cuppa. Break with a bite of the creamy fig tart or any treat from the guiltless flexitarian menu.

Natura, Shop 1&2, G/F, Tai Tung Building, 8 Fleming Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2816 1601

Milk Bar

Not to be confused with Christina Tosi’s MilkBar in New York, although it would be amazing news if the delicious confetti cake was to pop up within our vicinity. This Korea-inspired nook is tucked away the growing café fold of Sham Shui Po and instantly recognisable by its pristine white walls. You’ll find your average cup of joe here, but so will the café two doors down and across the street. Here, we’d go for something a tad different, like the Blue Latte, which has been layered in beautiful ombré shades. Or the berry topped Strawberry Milk. The star of the show, though, is the Croffle. A tempting crossiant-waffle hybrid, Milk Bar recreates it in four different flavours: Crème Butter, Nutella, Purple Potato and Ham & Cheese.

Milk Bar, 79 Ap Liu Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Barcode Coffee

A beautiful cup of coffee with beautiful interiors to match; a day out at Barcode Coffee is a relaxing one, reserved only for lazy mornings and long afternoons. A consummate selection of coffee — your espressos, lattes and flat whites — with a delectable menu dedicated to delicious food. Our recommendation: The Quail & Egg sandwich, made with a filling of slow-cooked quail with over-easy eggs and caramelised onions in a sherry brown butter sauce, and a cold-brew from the hand-drip selection. It’s a good time. Top tip: grab a seat outdoors for a perfect city-watching spot.

Barcode Coffee, Glenealy Tower, 1 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong

Espresso Remedy

There will be perhaps be no café that gets the essentiality of a good cuppa like Espresso Remedy does. It’s built into its concept. The new Sheung Wan café is humorously named for the initials ‘E.R.’ or otherwise Emergency Room. Here to soothe, treat and remedy any kinds of tough mornings (especially Mondays) with a nice fresh brew, it’s not only the coffee here that play doctor, but a range of tasty snacks from house-made cookies to chicken wings and fries.

Espresso Remedy, 22-24A Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Eon

Floor-to-ceiling windows. Airy interiors. Strong WIFI signal. Eon sounds like a perfect place to get your daily schedule in check. A morning coffee? Done. Quick hop-into a Zoom call? Done. An afternoon meet-up? Also done. It’s a comfortable, versatile space that you won’t want to leave even after you’ve gotten your coffee fix. The only note? There are no sockets here, so bring your electronics fully charged. Or just yourself, uncharged and in the mood for caffeinated beverage, or two.

Eon, 11 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

April

Havn ° Coffee

Your weekday grab-and-go coffee should be taken seriously. Surely, considering the long hours stuck indoors facing a blue-lit laptop screen. You need it to be. It’s a sentiment that Havn ° Coffee advocates and, thus, brought into reality with the opening of a pop-up in Taikoo Place. A sip of its deliciously brewed cuppa from its entirely plastic-free cup will quell all work grievances and tide you through the day. We’re sure of it.

Havn ° Coffee, Kiosk A, 1/F, Oxford House, Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Uncle Ben Coffee

Look for a spot of indigo blue and you’ll have found Uncle Ben Coffee, the latest spot in Causeway Bay’s web of new cafés. Run by Ben, a prolific latte artist, and his Italian greyhound pup Dor Dor, the cosy nook serves espresso based coffees brewed with in-house roasted beans. Choose from six different pour over options and don’t skip out on the latte for a glimpse of Ben’s decadent latte art. The unicorn is his speciality.

Uncle Ben Coffee, G102, 5-5A Solo Avenue, Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

No Nationality

At No Nationality, options are limitless, and they kindly ask to leave all assumptions at the door. After all, it’s the crux of the new Sai Kung café’s concept; bound to no single style, but rather a committed focus on serving a good mugful and tasty food. There’s American and Australian-style brunches — the French toast and brownie are deliciously option — hand-made pastas — go for the ‘nduja oreccheitte — and of course, locally sourced and roasted brews.

No Nationality, G/F, 47 See Cheung Street, Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Le Jardin à Soho

You won’t miss Le Jardin à Soho, a spot of serenity in the thick of the SoHo action. Spot the soothing wash of sage green and luscious foliage that spills out onto the the pavement, and here you are: A quaint little garden in Paris without using up any air-miles. The coffee here is a beautifully brewed cup, with liqueur-infused cuppas when Happy Hour rolls around. A touch peckish? The all-day breakfast menu is a satisfying one: Piña colada pancake? Tiramisu served out of a garden pot with edible flowers? Grab a seat along the street-side bench and enjoy. It’s only an afternoon of relaxation here.

Le Jardin à Soho, G/F, 36-36B Staunton Street, Central, Hong Kong

Snooze Coffee

Promise you won’t doze off here at Snooze Coffee, a cosy tucked away spot in San Po Kong. Instead, you’ll be impressed by the range of locally roasted blends and a serious attitude when it comes to brewing the perfect mugful. Come early to browse the daily cake selection, the tofu cheesecake and the popular salted caramel loaf is a lovely accompaniment to the café’s dirty.

Snooze Coffee, G/F, Shop 899, Rhythm Garden, 242 Choi Hung Road, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

March

Grain of Salt

Hong Kong’s first dietician-run café, Gough Street’s Grain on Salt is conceptualised around guiding better habits, from mindful eating to keeping active and nutrition counselling. It’s a one-stop destination for those embarking on a wellness journey. Come here for holistic advice on maintaining balanced diet and health-conscious plates that still satisfy, no matter your current diet preference. Their freshly blended smoothes will make hitting your recommended five-a-day so easy.

Grain of Salt, 47 Gough Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2968 1083

Grotto

That beautiful, nondescript cobalt blue front is not a pretty postcard from Santorini. Rather, it’s the photogenic front of Grotto, the latest café addition in Quarry Bay. Like its namesake, Grotto is a treasure cove full of a delicious list of baked confectionaries and fascinating new twists on classic coffee (the dried-mango infused cold brew has surely caught our eye) within. It’s unique, it’s special and it will surprise — not unlike stumbling upon a cave filled of hidden gems. It’s a trip worth making on your next Sunday morning.

Grotto, 19 Hoi Chak Street, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, +852 3563 8935

Fonji

The rustic warm ambience — mid-century oak furnishings, forest green interiors — impart a nostalgic sense at Fonji Cafe, much like a sepia-toned snapshot. The Prince Edward caff is the kind of place we’d imagine you’d want to be on rainy days, curled up upon the large, plush armchairs with a good book — and good coffee. The maple latte and sweet canalé will be welcomed company — Fonji Cafe operates as an artisan bakery too. Peer in and settle down in one of the cosy nook and cranny, you’ll feel right and home. It’ll be an afternoon well spent.

Fonji, 5 Maple Street, Prince Edward, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2445 5441

Revol

Like those who rely on their morning coffee to get them through the day, Revol at Wan Chai is serious about it’s brew — a concept reflected in the abstract single-lined logo that bleeds together the initial ‘R’ and a growing coffee bean. Step through the threshold to be welcomed by refined monochromatic interiors, a mirroring of Revol’s passion is exploring coffee in its purest, most unadulterated form: Black. There are currently two house blends exclusively available: a nutty blend of Guatemala and Costa Rica beans, and a fruity alternative of beans from Guji and Yirgacheffe. We’d come for a good, honest mug of espresso— at the behest of a dear friend.

Revol, G/F, Shop No. 2, 208 Johnston, 206-212 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong,

Until Coffee

At Until Coffee, tucked away in the sequestered industrial neighbourhood of San Po Kong, it’s all about slow living; relishing in a singular moment of simply enjoying a cup of coffee. It’s a blank canvas. An opportunity to sit back in peace — an atmosphere reflected by the minimalistic, all-white interiors. Here, an expert focus on taste and ingredients take the front seat. Beans are selected, both local and overseas, by in-house baristas and can be requested to specifically fit a preferred flavour profile. Sometimes a quick break in the afternoon and a warm beverage is all you really need.

Until Coffee, G/F, On Tin Centre, 1 Sheung Hei Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 6015 5409

Dio

A warm cuppa by day and crafty cocktails by night. Dio, named after who else but Dionysus, the God of Wine, is the type of café that play it both ways — a concept that we most certainly can get behind. Sleek black interiors offers an ambience of intrigue, perhaps also making a great backdrop for moody coffee shots on the ‘gram. We hear that the pour-over coffees here are the shining stars of the show, brewed from local beans sourced from Hong Kong-based roasters Cotton Mutton and served in wide, shallower cups to bring a brighter, less-bitter flavour profile. Head over and try it out for yourself. The prices here are reasonable and the convenience is unbeatable. We’ll be staying here from weekends to weeknights, especially with knowing a ‘coffee cocktail’ is currently in the works.

Dio, Shop A, G/F, New Central Mansion, 8 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 9199 3956

Header image courtesy of Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao (@nate_dumlao)