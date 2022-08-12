Cheat Day: Gavin Chin, head chef at Brut

Where do the notable chefs and bartenders of Hong Kong’s F&B scene like to eat when they’re not cooking? What is their best home-cooked meal? Cheat Day goes behind the scenes with the city’s culinarians and tastemakers to find out exactly what their personal favourites are during their days off.

It’s easy to think that you’ve tried it all when living in Hong Kong, even if it’s within a cuisine you’ve singled out as a favourite — but how naive a thought that is. Because for every wider genre of international cuisines, there are those smaller influenced- and inspired-by, in-between sub-cuisines that blur the separating line, taking over a previously non-existing space perfectly carved out for their own interpretation; their creativity.

And this is found in the very kitchen of Brut, currently helmed by head chef Gavin Chin.

Gavin Chin, head chef at Bruit

The intimate, 24-seater wine bar is not defined by any single form of cooking. Its French-derived named, translating to “raw”, umbrellas a broader concept that informs the space: “raw talent, raw materials, raw passion and raw personality.” It extends to Brut’s committed use for organic produce sourced from a global network of vetted farmers of course, and also refers immensely to Chin’s inventive cooking, which might not necessarily register to a specific accepted framework, but are all flavours, ingredients and inspired dishes that are well-known and loved.

“Our dishes are designed to be shared so we can bring people together,” Chin begins. “We want it to have ingredients and techniques that Hongkongers know and can relate to, and at the same time let others enjoy it and learn something new.”

“What makes a dish ‘Brut’ is Asian ingredients represented with Western techniques,” he continues. “Everyday street food elevated with innovation, techniques and various cultural presentations. My cooking is as diverse as the culture in the city. I need relevance to as many cuisines as possible, as the dish needs to be familiar to different cultural backgrounds to bring together a diverse demographic, yet still be unique enough for them to want to come back for more.”

A Perth native, Chin arrived to Hong Kong in 2017 yearning for that same constant, fast-paced movement that entice so many others to our small city. His path to becoming a chef was only natural: his parents are both restaurant owners back home, and himself, a budding, up-and-coming name that has worked through various casual restaurants and fine-dine establishments in Western Australia — most of which anchored towards an Asian-inspired theme.

Here, Chin, a fervent student of the trade, familiarised with homegrown produce and local palates at Black Sheep Restaurants’ lively Japanese-inspired izakaya, Fukuro, before fully coming into his own culinary style at Brut. It’s a globe-trotting mixture of his worldly roots — Australian produce with Malaysian flavours, South East Asian influence and New York interpretations — and aptly explains a menu typically tethered to a multi-cuisine muse. He describes it as modern take of Hong Kong-style dishes. We’ll call it pan-Asian.

“Brut helped me grow,” Chin shares. “They had a fusion-based menu and my style comes from letting my team express themselves freely through cooking and designing their own dishes.”

“Through my interpretation, a part of their personality is also on the menu,” he finishes.

This sense of community is folded into the very fabric of the homely atmosphere at the Sai Ying Pun restaurant, from the plates designed to be passed amongst larger groups to the varied range of flavours that relate to multiple cultures, and then, the personal curation of dishes derived from Chin’s own favourites. Brut, at its centre, is all for shared experiences.

Grandma’s Rolls (HK$78)

Naturally, the menu is comprised of unexpected yet happy surprises. It’s an insight into Chin’s unique preparation and melding of various flavours; creativity in cooking that feels inspired and new. Must-order dishes that have since earned reputation as venue signatures: Grandma’s Rolls, a twist on the all-American cinnamon roll with a brioche dough doused in miso glaze with the signature lao gan ma chilli oil as garnish, and Sichuan Tiger Prawns, tinged with numbing ma la spice and served with a umami prawn head sabayon.

But there’s so much more to discover.

Chin singles out his own favourite as the off-menu serve of Scallops with Finger Lime, which perfectly encapsulates Brut’s multi-cultural nature with Japanese Hokkaido scallops cured with Australian finger lime, drizzled with homemade Hong Kong-style XO sauce and a touch of Middle-Eastern flavours via apricot almond milk and garlic shoots.

And it doesn’t stop there. Chin, in between whizzing through Hulu’s hottest series of the summer, The Bear, is doing nothing else other than inventing imaginative new dishes in his head and in the kitchen. Currently he’s working on refreshing the common Cantonese serve of braised pork with preserved vegetables, presented The Brut Way with Japanese cantaloupe and parsnip purée.

Catch it the next time you visit — and not without, of course, a glass of Brut’s exquisite biodynamic wines.

Cheat Day with Gavin Chin:

What was the last meal you had?

Nicole made beef sandwiches for a family meal, she knew I just finished binging The Bear.

When did you realise you loved to cook or wanted to pursue a career in the kitchen?

I’d been in the kitchen since I was a kid, but professionally entered at 16. When I turned 21, my head chef gifted me a book by Marco Pierre White, White Heat, and it was only then I took cooking seriously.

It changed my life knowing that Michelin kitchens are not just another level but a whole other world — I wanted to be like Marco. I would watch his videos over and over again for inspiration and I realised chefs could be rockstars, but you need high-level skills to back it. That’s when I joined my first fine-dining restaurant, Jacksons by Neal Jackson.

What does being a chef mean to you?

I have the privilege to imagine intangible textures, flavours and colours, which I am then able to bring to life through numerous trials, errors and experimentations. Through the process I get to collaborate with my team and together we create the final dish. You as the guest get to eat something from my imagination.

The satisfaction in being a chef comes from that final dish which inspires the chefs who create it, brings pride to the front of house who serve it and invokes nostalgia and emotion for the guests who consume it.

I walk out, and to see guests take their first bite, followed by widened eyes and a simple nod they give to each other — I love that pause. It’s like it’s the first time they’ve even eaten something and that’s because we try to create something they haven’t had before.

Laksa Lathered Salmon (HK$188)

Who inspires you and your cooking?

My team who teaches me more about Hong Kong each day and the neighbourhood produce.

Marco Pierre White (Harveys) for his standards, Jamie Oliver for his ability to make simple ingredients equally tasty, Grant Achatz (Alinea) for his genius, Fabian von Hauske and Jeremiah Stone (Contra) for their innovation yet amusing perspective and Paul Iskov (Fervor) for his love for nature and giving back to his country.

What was the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?

I messed up a cheesecake once; I took a slice out without glazing the top. To glaze the top, you have to pour liquid jelly over. So with quick thinking, I cut a slab of cold butter around the same size as the missing piece and was able to fix it, hoping my then-head chef Mark Mcgay wouldn’t find out and yell at me. Instead, he told me it’s not always about getting it right but to fix it, find a solution and solve the problem. That’s more valuable.

In that I learnt that tenacity and grit outperforms talent, I had none so that gave me hope.

Tell me some of your signature dishes and creations?

I like taking something familiar and riffing off it. I enjoy translating a dish to a culturally diverse market.

My signatures include: The Laksa Donut, Char Siu with Haws Candy, Sichuan Chicken Wings with Yuzu Koshi Mayo, Brined Kai Lan, Mum’s Chicken Curry, Miso Cod Pickled Kumquat and Smoked Panna Cotta Lavender Crumble.

Honestly, what is it like working with you in the kitchen?

My team sometimes finds it challenging to work with me. I want to have fun before and after service, pump the tunes and have a laugh, but I’m serious during service — more direct and precise because I want their best.

I want to be their friend and boss at the same time, so it’s a work in progress. Finding the right balance is not always easy. I just want my team to do a good job and I’ll always help them and have their back. But I need them to respect the product, respect the process and love what they’re doing, then I’m sure we will work together for many years to come.

Your favourite local Hong Kong ingredients to use?

Aged-Mandarin Peel (陳皮). I’ve used it in Australia, but it’s only when I arrived in Hong Kong that I found out there are so many varieties categorised by years from 10 to 65 years of age. Currently we use it in our soy caramel, it gives the perfect aroma of citrus but a nice round bitterness. I also like preserved turnip (菜脯), pickled mustard greens (酸菜) and Chinese preserved Jin Hua ham ( 金華火腿).

Sichuan Tiger Prawns (HK$138) Torched calamari, Smoked Miso and Pomelo (HK$158)

Do you cook at home? If so, what is your go-to home-cooked dish?

Cold silken tofu with sesame oil, soy and spring onion. I also like to cook enoki mushrooms wrapped in thin slices of beef, seared in Korean barbecue sauce, and purple rice with steamed bok choy with garlic

You have 30 minutes. What will you make?

A simple version of Bossam (Korean dish of boiled pork wraps).

Boil the pork belly in water, ginger, garlic, salt and scallions. Cover and boil rapidly. Cook rice in rice cooker. While pork and rice is cooking, set out perilla leaves, lettuce, sliced raw garlic, gochujang, sesame oil with salt and pepper. Last but most importantly, kimchi. Cut cooked pork into thin slices and wrap. Beer optional; streaming your favourite K-drama on Netflix is compulsory.

Name the top three favourite ingredients/condiments you currently own in your pantry.

Sesame oil, bulgogi sauce and Chinese-style satay, shacha (沙茶酱).

What are your guilty pleasures?

Nissin’s Black Garlic Oil Tonkotsu instant noodle and taro ice cream. I also can’t not demolish caramel popcorn so please keep that away from me.

The best meal you ever had?

I hadn’t been back to Ipoh for sometime. I remember the most joy I ever felt was when I satisfied all my cravings at once at a hawker centre. My cousins thought I was crazy, I almost ordered a dish from every stall. I had satay skewers, ice kachang, cheung fun, char siu, char kway teow, ice kopi and laksa all at the same time. Best meal ever. I felt so at home.

Mum’s Chicken Curry (HK$168)

What was your most memorable food moment?

I was a kid staying at my grandma’s village in Ipoh and I remember it was pouring down but the uncle who sold ice cream sandwiches on his bicycle never failed to show up. I ran out with my cousins, soaking wet and trembling as we pick out our flavours, he would always ask if we wanted the ice cream in a bun or sandwich slice — I always went for the bun because toast bread splits easily.

Now all grown up, me and my cousins still make this cheeky snack at home to remind us of our childhood.

What is one dish/snack/food you can’t live without?

Rice.

Savoury or sweet?

Savoury.

The five best dishes/drinks you’ve had in Hong Kong?

LPM’s Warm Prawns

Kin’s Kitchen’s Chinese olive fried Eggplant

Yuen Hing Restaurant’s (新源興燒臘茶餐廳) Goose Intestine

Bakehouse’s Egg Tart

11 Westside’s Margarita

Something you want to try while in Hong Kong?

Glamping — to see the stars and sit around a campfire with my friends.

Brut, Shop C, G/F, 1 Second Street, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, +852 3460 5863