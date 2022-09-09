Cheat Day: Krzysztof Bandel, chef at Schnitzel & Schnaps

Where do the notable chefs and bartenders of Hong Kong’s F&B scene like to eat when they’re not cooking? What is their best home-cooked meal? Cheat Day goes behind the scenes with the city’s culinarians and tastemakers to find out exactly what their personal favourites are during their days off.

It doesn’t really do Krzysztof Bandel justice by just naming him chef at Schnitzel & Schnaps, Epicurean Group’s latest venue that’s just opened on Hollywood Road. Because the truth is, he’s been an integral part in the ideating of the concept — the first for the group and one of the fair few Central European-dedicated restaurants amongst the city’s culinary landscape.

Having designed the menu, practiced the perfect schnitzel and trained the team, Bandel, who will also be cooking in the kitchen during the restaurant’s early days, is also the senior F&B manager at Epicurean Group and takes on the challenging task of overseeing the culinary development of all the group’s western outlets.

Krzysztof Bandel, Polish Chef at Schnizel & Schnaps and Senior F&B Manager at Epicurean Group

But back to Schnitzel & Schnaps, where Bandel really shines in demonstrating his comprehensive role. It’s a space, concept and idea of his own, which, as a Polish native himself, he cherishes deeply and feels a sense of homecoming within the space — it’s the reason why the intimate eatery was designed after a traditional family kitchen.

“[I hope to] bring the memories through tastebuds for those who have visited Central European countries or those who call these places ‘home’,” Bandel explains. “It’s a casual, easy going space.”

“My cooking foundation is French, however here, it is simple yet refined. And of course, it will introduce authentic flavours to food lovers in Hong Kong through recipes that focus on the heritage gastronomy of Central European cuisine.”

A culinary veteran of over 19 years, Bandel begins his story at the early age of 14 in culinary school before diving straight into a four-year apprenticeship programme cooking at a local hotel and restaurant. He then left Poland in search of cooking at a higher calibre and found himself in gastronomic London, where positions in trendy bistros and gastropubs earned him a recognition of head chef by the age of 24.

“When I moved to London, I started to explore all the different cuisine and products,” Bandel shares. “I knew I wanted to build my career in the kitchen and I was fortunate enough to meet inspirational people along this path who were — and still are — significant influences in my life.”

He names well-known figures, including the revered Marco Pierre White, who was the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars back in 1995 for Hyde Park Hotel’s The Restaurant Marco Pierre White, as well as White’s notable protégé, Heston Blumenthal, known for his experimental approach in cooking.

Bandel relocated yet again, and in 2008, found himself here in Hong Kong as the head chef at The Press Room Group, leading significant openings including The Pawn and Classified. What follows are influential stepping stones that has guided Bandel to his position today: sous chef at Lily and Bloom, executive chef on the opening team of Ovolo Southside and finally, executive chef at Little Creatures brewery where he continued as venue manager and headed the international opening of Little Creatures Regents Canal — the first venue in Europe — back in London.

Schnitzel & Schnaps — if you haven’t already figured — serves a dedicated menu of the region’s most iconic dish and drink: the crispy pan-fried schnitzel and the fruity spirit of schnaps. Through the extensive menu, Bandel is not only wanting to add — and introduce — a new extension of European cuisine to Hong Kong’s dining scene, but is also quietly crossing his fingers in hopes to dispel some common misconceptions about Central European cooking.

“For many decades, people often view food from Central European counties as the same,” he explains. “These counties were all under the USSR behind the Iron Curtain, which led to many assumptions about each country’s cuisine.”

“Many also think that Central European food is heavy and tends to be greasy,” Bandel continues. “Indeed, it is a bit heavy in the Northern region due to harsh winters. Still, at the same time, it can be vibrant and light when you go towards the Southern part, and you will find beautiful ripe fruits and vegetables of all kinds in abundance.”

Front: Schnitzel à la Holstien (HK$280), Back: Wiener Schnitzel (HK$350)

Aside from the thinly-pounded, breaded, then fried signature schnitzel — available here in all sorts of variation including Bandal’s must-order classic Wiener Schnitzel, made with milk-fed veal coated in homemade German Kaiser Roll breadcrumbs — the menu is a delicious journey through old European flavours. It jumps between the classic German Currywurst to a Polish vodka cured salmon, and regional sausage-and-sauerkraut combo including the Austrian Vienna Spiral. The easily knowable dish of Goulash Soup, made here with Australian beef cheek, also finds a place within the rotation.

But, should you need recommendations on where to start, Bandel lists the Barszcz Consommé, a dish of three days preparation served with Polish Paszteciki, a classic crispy dumpling with mushroom filling; and the Apple Strudel, rolled out with a green apple and brown sugar filling with generous scoop of vanilla ice cream over the top.

On your first visit though, go for the schnitzel — you won’t be able to refuse.

Cheat Day with Krzysztof Bandel:

What was the last meal you had?

Barbecue with family at home.

Who inspires you / your cooking?

Marco Pierre White, for his perfection and vision, Heston Blumenthal for taking the food and flavour textures to the next level, and Wolfgang Puck for his straightforward fresh produce approach.

What does being a chef mean to you?

To be able to create food that I love, to have great satisfaction while doing the service and to see satisfied diners. Cooking also shapes my life and personality; my family are grateful for what I have achieved.

What was the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?

Stay focused and be open-minded.

Barszcz Consommé (HK$75)

Tell me some of your signature dishes/ creations.

I think one of them will be Barszcz Consommé. It’s a simple recipe but requires patience and the proper techniques. The beetroots are sliced into thin slices and boiled for two days ’til it turns into a flavourful vegetable stock with a touch of vinegar for vibrant colour. The broth was then strained, cooled down and simmered again for another four hours with more beetroots to enhance the flavour and colour. Then, we seasoned the broth with red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, margarine and a touch of garlic. It is served with Polish Paszteciki, a crispy dumpling with porcini and button mushroom fillings.

Honestly, what is it like working with you in the kitchen?

A lot of fun in a well-organised environment.

Your favourite local Hong Kong ingredients to use?

It is not relatively local, but Sichuan peppercorns are fun!

Do you cook at home? If so, what is your go-to home-cooked dish?

Yes, every weekend for my family! My wife is a picky eater, so I have to be creative and try to bring miracles to the table.

You have 30 minutes. What will you make?

Chicken schnitzel and a good old classic Eastern potato salad with soft-boiled egg.

Wödka Cured Salmon (HK$88) Potato Rosti (HK$75)

Name the top three favourite ingredients/condiments you currently own in your pantry.

Turkish butter, cold cuts and bread.

What are your guilty pleasures?

Cheese puffs.

The best meal you ever had?

I had too many, so it is impossible to list them all out, but what matters most is the excellent company.

What was your most memorable food moment?

Chicken schnitzel at my grandmother’s home! At the end of the cooking process, she will always add thin slices of onions and cook them with chicken till they are crispy. The smell and taste were so incredible and always reminded me of home! That was our family meal every Saturday.

Apple Strudel (HK$120)

What is one dish/snack/food you can’t live without?

These always go together: bread, sausages and cold cuts!

Savoury or sweet?

Savoury.

The five best dishes/drinks you’ve had in Hong Kong?

There were too many, but I can think of these few immediately!

Penicillin cocktail at the legendary Lilly & Bloom (sadly closed now)

Fried Sichuan Chicken – Chong Qin Xi Chuen, unfortunately, it is closed now.

Roasted Goose at Yung Kee

The Masalewali Chanp Lamb Chop at New Punjab Club

Schnitzel & Schnaps, G/F, C Wisdom Center, 35 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2889 1199