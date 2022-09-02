Cheat Day: Roberto Zorzoli, executive chef of Porterhouse

Where do the notable chefs and bartenders of Hong Kong’s F&B scene like to eat when they’re not cooking? What is their best home-cooked meal? Cheat Day goes behind the scenes with the city’s culinarians and tastemakers to find out exactly what their personal favourites are during their days off.

It’s easy to misinterpret a classic steakhouse menu, often reduced and limited to the single serve of meaty steaks with the occasional seafood in the mind’s eye. But there’s usually much more on the menu; a fact that rings especially true at California Tower’s Porterhouse Seafood & Steak — despite the name — where newly joined executive chef Roberto Zorzoli consciously infuses a contemporary European character amongst giant slabs of porterhouse steak.

Roberto Zorzoli, executive chef of Porterhouse

Of course, steaks and seafood are still very much signatures here, but in a much more refined manner than usual as a reflection of Zorzoli’s hospitality background. A Milan-native with over almost two decades of culinary experience, Zorzoli is proficient in the world of fine-dining following multiple posts at award-winning restaurants, including Maestro Antonio Donnaloia’s AD Domnus in Shanghai, and five-star establishments across Europe and Asia from JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar to The Ritz Carlson, Budapest.

“[Being a chef] is about a passion for food and cooking,” Zorzoli begins. “This is of primary importance. If you have that then half your battle is won. The long hours on your feet will be of little consequence when you are behind the stove at your creative best.”

“I use my mind to create dishes in strict compliance with the highest quality of ingredients and techniques,” he continues. “I use my heart to find the perfect balance for all my dishes.”

Inspired by the simple homemade cooking by his grandmother, Zorzoli instils a similar sense of familiarity and comfort into his menu at Porterhouse, where an unpretentious offering of dishes made with premium ingredients — in particular, sustainable ingredients — complete the well-rounded selection.

Ones that will satisfy steakhouse loyalists all the same, there’s seafood platters to choose and customise from: classic starters of king prawn cocktail and ceviche, steak-alternatives of Mangalic pork ribs and whole roasted chicken and dishes from Zorzoli’s own upbringing with fresh-made pasta and fritto misto, a dish of semolina-coated deep-fried seafood including fresh baby squid, tiger prawn, cod git, scallop and whitebait.

Yet while the dishes are of the rustic, get-your-hands-dirty sort, Zorzolli manages to maintain a standard of elegance within the presentation of his dishes — spot the smoked swordfish carpaccio, the wagyu beef tartare and even the grilled lamb rack — as a visual reminder of his sophisticated training.

“We call our cooking [at Porterhouse] modern by definition, but genuine classics with great respect for all ingredients,” Zorzoli explains. “I am constantly evolving with an eye towards fresh local produce, which can enhance the taste and spirit of my dishes.”

As for the steaks, trust that you’re in capable hands with Zorzoli — Porterhouse is a steakhouse, after all. A signature porterhouse selection, ranging from Australia Mayura full-blood wagyu to Spain’s Los Norteños Rubia Gallega, is served among varied cuts of USDA Prime Brandt full-blood black angus striploin, Ausralia Range Valley black angus Tomahawk and Japan Nagospharma full-blood wagyu ribeye, all finished off upon a smokey grill and accompanied with decadent sides, including the enduring crowd-pleaser, mac n’ cheese.

So don’t be intimated by the swanky marble interiors, go ahead, get comfortable in the plush banquette seating and get plowing though Zorzoli’s menu.

Cheat Day with Roberto Zorzoli:

What was the last meal you had?

Pan-seared New Zealand salmon with asparagus and shallot sauce.

Who inspires you/your cooking?

To watch my grandmother when she was making home gnocchi, pasta and risotto and even fish caught by my grandfather.

Striploin USDA Prime Full-blood Black Angus (HK$358)

What was the best piece of professional advice you’ve ever received?

To Learn Something New Every Day.

Tell me some of your signature dishes / creations.

Creative and playful about the colours and texture.

Wagyu Beef Tartare is served with 36-month Parmesan, white mushrooms, fermented black garlic and house-made truffle mayo. This dish has a great balance of earthiness and sweetness, it is lovely.

Casereccia pasta is cooked with house-made pork sausage, porcini mushroom and truffle sauce.

Our new menu also serves a lightly torched made-to-order ceviche selection, including Hokkaido Scallop, Langoustine and Hamachi. All these stunning seafood selections are marinated with freshly squeezed yuzu, orange zest, and passion fruit and served with Apulian olive oil, avocado, chives and shallots

Boston Lobster (HK$348) Wagyu Beef Tartare (HK$278)

Honestly, what is it like working with you in the kitchen?

The best is to ask the team. But I’d say I’m quite calm in the kitchen as a result of years of experience working in the hotel industry catering for large events of up to thousands of people. It requires patience and organisation. I also welcome feedback not just from the kitchen team and guests, but also anyone else in the company, friends and family.

Your favourite local Hong Kong ingredients to use?

Fresh caught fish, there are so many options!

Do you cook at home? If so, what is your go-to home-cooked dish?

Not really. On my day off I like to explore other cuisine / restaurants.

You have 30 minutes. What will you make?

A grilled seafood platter. It is comforting with plenty of options and good for sharing.

Grilled Global Seafood Platter (HK$1,398)

Name the top three favourite ingredients/condiments you currently own in your pantry.

Black garlic, fresh oyster, Wagyu beef

What are your guilty pleasures?

Have a burger before I go to bed.

The best meal you ever had?

It was an amazing blue crab cake dish in London.

What was your most memorable food moment?

During one of my vacations in Thailand, we went fishing in open ocean and we had for lunch the tuna that we caught cooked by local and owner of the boat.

Creamy Brandy Bisque Tagliolini (HK$398)

What is one dish/snack/food you can’t live without?

Beef steak, cold cuts and cheese.

Savoury or sweet?

Savoury.

The five best dishes/drinks you’ve had in Hong Kong?

Unfortunately, I have only arrived in Hong Kong recently so I don’t have much time and chance to explore yet, but now that the new menu is finally launched, my team has promised to take me to explore the city which I am very much looking forward to. But so far, I really enjoyed:

Din Tai Fung’s Xiao Long Bao

Burger Joys’ Cheeseburger

Something you want to try while in Hong Kong?

Different types of dim sum.

Porterhouse, 7/F, California Tower, 30-36 D’Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 6366