Best places in Hong Kong for an indulgent Chinese New Year feast

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations on the Chinese calendar. The week-long festival is steeped in tradition, and like many holidays, much of Chinese New Year centres around delicious menus — dumplings, turnip cake and more.

It’s time to usher in the Year of Rabbit with an indulgent reunion dinner and load up the luck meter for 2023. Don’t wish to slave over a hot stove trying to whip up an elaborate meal? It’s never too late to make a booking at a restaurant to savour the Chinese New Year menus. From lavish, extravagant sets and authentic fare to inventive renditions of traditional dishes and symbolic plates, Hong Kong has you covered with these special Chinese New Year meals.

Symbolism and history are at the core of Chinese New Year dishes and menus. Feast to your heart’s content with Poon Choi, Nin Gau and Yau Gok with auspicious ingredients that even grandma approves. Here’s our list of where you can go for a reunion feast with your loved ones. We can’t wait to dig into the CNY feast.

Gong hei fat choy!

Best Chinese New Year menus to try in Hong Kong