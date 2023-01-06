Best places in Hong Kong for an indulgent Chinese New Year feast

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations on the Chinese calendar. The week-long festival is steeped in tradition, and like many holidays, much of Chinese New Year centres around delicious menus — dumplings, turnip cake and more.
It’s time to usher in the Year of Rabbit with an indulgent reunion dinner and load up the luck meter for 2023. Don’t wish to slave over a hot stove trying to whip up an elaborate meal? It’s never too late to make a booking at a restaurant to savour the Chinese New Year menus. From lavish, extravagant sets and authentic fare to inventive renditions of traditional dishes and symbolic plates, Hong Kong has you covered with these special Chinese New Year meals.
Symbolism and history are at the core of Chinese New Year dishes and menus. Feast to your heart’s content with Poon Choi, Nin Gau and Yau Gok with auspicious ingredients that even grandma approves. Here’s our list of where you can go for a reunion feast with your loved ones. We can’t wait to dig into the CNY feast.
Gong hei fat choy!
Best Chinese New Year menus to try in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Jiangsu Club marks the Year of the Rabbit with an array of authentic delicacies showcasing Su Cuisine – one of the eight culinary treasures of China. Enjoy traditional festive fare in heart-warming cooking styles featuring prized prosperity pots, lavish celebratory menus and festive puddings. Ideal for six to eight people, Jiangsu Club’s exquisite Jiangsu Prosperity Pot (HK$2,280) is prepared with a golden chicken broth base – a Jiangsu interpretation of the Guangdong Poon Choi.
Available till February 3
2 /6
Sake Shack is filling our CNY with some ‘golden’ tasty food! They are bringing us a Hot Honey Menu featuring Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, finger-licking good Hot Honey Chicken Bites served with Hot Honey sauce on the side. Plus, diners can even get a set of limited edition red packets when ordering any Hot Honey exclusives.
Available between January 17 and February 26
3 /6
Book a table at Duddell’s to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Here Executive Chef Yip Kar On is introducing a series of new limited-time menus. The unique Chinese New Year Dim Sum lunch selection features Shrimp Dumplings with Mullet Roe, Truffle Bamboo Pith Dumplings and Pork and Shrimp Dumplings with semi-dried oysters and beef tongue. In addition, Crispy Lava Sesame Balls and Pan-fried New Year Cake are available for both lunch and dinner. Also, take advantage of the a la carte specials such as Double-Boiled Chicken Soup, Sauteed Lobster and Fried Glutinous Rice.
Available between January 11 to February 5
4 /6
Shanghai’s original Michelin-starred brand, Yong Fu, has been Hong Kong’s authoritative voice on Ningbo cuisine. Executive Chef Liu Zhen has desinged Yong Fu’s festive year-end banquet menu for ten guests. Highlights of the celebratory menu include Raw Shuttle Crab, Ham Shank, Yong Fu’s Signature Crispy Chicken, sautéed Glutinous Rice Cakes, Shanghai-style sautéed Bok Choy Hearts, and Ningbo Glutinous Rice Dumplings with black sesame seeds.
Available between January 6 and January 23
5 /6
The Hari Hong Kong, a stylish retreat amidst the bustling neighbourhoods of Causeway Bay and Wan Chai, is ready to welcome in the. Visit Zoku Restaurant & Bar to add a bit of Japanese-style flair to your Lunar celebrations. Indulge in their signature Japanese weekend brunch. Start with starters such as the Sashimi Platter, a signature Zoku roll, Uzuzukuri, Sakana Karage Pan and more. The main course features options such as the Spicy Lamb Chop, Miso Salmon, Lobster Soba, Grilled A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, and more. Finish off with a CNY-themed dessert platter featuring an assortment of delectable desserts, from Strawberry Tofu Panna Cotta to Matcha Cake to Mochi Cake.
Available till January 31
6 /6
Woobar is offering a Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea Set with sweet treats and savoury specialities especially celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The menu features Lemongrass-infused Drunken Abalone with Goji, Chilled Crystal Ham with Balsamic Pearl, Sweet and Sour Prawn Salad Sandwiches, Shredded Barbecue Duck and Foie Gras Terrine Brioche Bun, and Sesame Jellyfish Chicken Salad Vol-au-vent.
Available from January 22 to February 5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Poon choi, fried dumplings, nin gou and sesame cookies are some Chinese New Year traditional dishes.
Answer: Every Lunar New Year, chefs across the city whip up unique versions of nin gou with auspicious ingredients such as tangerine, red bean and black sugar.