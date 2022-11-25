Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Yes, it’s happening: the Christmas season is afoot. The sleigh bells have started to ring, and all that chatter is about the man in the red suit. However, just stuffing stockings is not enough. Instead, we suggest you stuff yourselves with an endless table of Christmas dinner and lunch menu—from gingerbread and roasted turkey to seafood and berry-based desserts.
The holiday season is officially the time for feasting! But, of course, feasting on Christmas doesn’t mean setting the alarm for 6 am to brine your turkey. Instead, ease the season’s stress by throwing caution to the wind regarding Christmas meals. Luckily, Hong Kong is full of excellent restaurants that will do you proud.
Turkey, Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, potato roast and dollops of cranberry sauce: we do not look forward to any other meal more than the traditional Christmas offerings! This year too, the city is laying on a cracking feast of Christmas classics and so much more worth trying!
Top places for Christmas dinner and lunch in Hong Kong
We have picked some of the finest classics for you, so come and drool over the best set menus this Christmas. From the must-have turkey to seafood and succulent steaks, these specially curated Christmas menus will surely get you in the festive mood. Everyone is invited to these cracking Christmas dinners and lunches in Hong Kong. It’s what Santa would want.
Kick off the festive season with aqua’s Italian and Japanese Christmas Dinner. The 5-course menu features Chef Andrea Mura’s Italian specialities, Spaghettoni with king crab & sea urchin, and Roasted lamb saddle. In addition, chef Iwahashi is bringing his Japanese speciality, Grilled Chilean sea bass with botan ebi, to the table. Baked to perfection, the vanilla bavarois, cinnamon, dark chocolate, hazelnut streusel, and salted caramel are to die for!
(Image credit: aquahongkong/Instagram)
Hutong is hosting a Christmas dinner from December 23 to December 27. Celebrate Christmas and Winter Solstice with a Northern Chinese feast overlooking Hong Kong’s glittering skyline. The delicious menu includes Crispy lobster & scallop toast, Sautéed beef tenderloin with chilli, Black truffle-scented abalone, and Pan-fried tiger prawns.
Image credit: hutonghk/Instagram
Celebrate Christmas in True Italian Style with Cantina’s festive menu. The menu features Cicchetti favourites and signature pasta, including Spaghettoni with Sicilian red prawns and burrata, Braised beef cheek with truffle mash and traditional Panettone. The Tiramisu compliments perfectly with the heavenly meal.
Image credit: cantinahongkong/Instagram
Miss Lee has prepared a dynamic meat-free fare to ring in the festive season. The 4-course Christmas lunch feature an array of delectable dishes prepared entirely with natural ingredients. The culinary team curated a soul-warming treat, Chencun’ flat rice noodles rolls filled with braised mushrooms and turnips. Other festive delights include handmade noodles with matsutake mushrooms and chestnut-fried milk rolls. Round off your meal with a refreshing Lemon custard pie for a merry Christmas.
Relish a festive 6-course lunch or 9-course dinner filled with delicious concoctions created by Michelin-starred chef Barry Quek. Expect well-constructed flavours made with the finest seasonal produce. Savour the colourful Grilled lobster with jackfruit and pork jowl for the main course. The charcoal-grilled fresh lobster sits on a delicious sweet and spicy sauce made with jackfruit and lobster shell. Finish off with the decadent Kueh lapis with a ginger cookie, almond ganache and tea ice cream.
Michelin-starred Hansik Goo has prepared a special 6-course lunch and 8-course dinner to celebrate the holiday season. Innovative creations such as the Naengchae, which features Alaskan king crab, scallop, deadlock and a pine nut dressing, are the menu’s hallmark. In addition, the festive menu highlights some of the restaurant’s signatures, like the Abalone juk and the well-loved Samgye risotto.
Plaa, has been making headlines for its unique interpretation of Thai cuisine. Now, the culinary team is all set to bring a one-of-a-kind dining experience with an exquisite 8-course dinner. The menu presents reimagined Thai flavours with the freshest seafood. Think Shima-aji miang kham, a play on the Thai traditional snack with the buttery and tender shima-aji, Spanish red prawn with pomelo salad and betel leaf. The Gillardeau oyster with Caviar gives a dash of that extra festivity.
Chef Junno Li’s Festive Dinner includes mouth-watering White pepper Xiaolong bao, Roasted duck soup and signature Braised sea cucumber. They also have a Winter Solstice Dinner showcasing Double-boiled sea whelk, Sea cucumber & orchid and Fish maw with chicken broth.
Image source: chineselibrary/Instagarm
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Christmas dinner in Hong Kong can range from HKD880 to HKD1,880.
