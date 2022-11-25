facebook
Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong
Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Tania Tarafdar
Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong
Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Yes, it’s happening: the Christmas season is afoot. The sleigh bells have started to ring, and all that chatter is about the man in the red suit. However, just stuffing stockings is not enough. Instead, we suggest you stuff yourselves with an endless table of Christmas dinner and lunch menu—from gingerbread and roasted turkey to seafood and berry-based desserts.

The holiday season is officially the time for feasting! But, of course, feasting on Christmas doesn’t mean setting the alarm for 6 am to brine your turkey. Instead, ease the season’s stress by throwing caution to the wind regarding Christmas meals. Luckily, Hong Kong is full of excellent restaurants that will do you proud.

Turkey, Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, potato roast and dollops of cranberry sauce: we do not look forward to any other meal more than the traditional Christmas offerings! This year too, the city is laying on a cracking feast of Christmas classics and so much more worth trying!

Top places for Christmas dinner and lunch in Hong Kong

We have picked some of the finest classics for you, so come and drool over the best set menus this Christmas. From the must-have turkey to seafood and succulent steaks, these specially curated Christmas menus will surely get you in the festive mood. Everyone is invited to these cracking Christmas dinners and lunches in Hong Kong. It’s what Santa would want.

aqua
aqua

Kick off the festive season with aqua’s Italian and Japanese Christmas Dinner. The 5-course menu features Chef Andrea Mura’s Italian specialities, Spaghettoni with king crab & sea urchin, and Roasted lamb saddle. In addition, chef Iwahashi is bringing his Japanese speciality, Grilled Chilean sea bass with botan ebi, to the table. Baked to perfection, the vanilla bavarois, cinnamon, dark chocolate, hazelnut streusel, and salted caramel are to die for!

(Image credit: aquahongkong/Instagram)

 

 

 

Address
17F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
3427 2288 
Dates
December 1 to January 8
Price per person
HKD1,288. 

Hutong  
Hutong  

Hutong is hosting a Christmas dinner from December 23 to December 27. Celebrate Christmas and Winter Solstice with a Northern Chinese feast overlooking Hong Kong’s glittering skyline. The delicious menu includes Crispy lobster & scallop toast, Sautéed beef tenderloin with chilli, Black truffle-scented abalone, and Pan-fried tiger prawns. 

Image credit: hutonghk/Instagram

 

 

 

 

Address
18/F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Phone
3428 8342 
Dates
Dates: December 23 to December 27
Price per person
HKD880

Cantina 
Cantina 

Celebrate Christmas in True Italian Style with Cantina’s festive menu. The menu features Cicchetti favourites and signature pasta, including Spaghettoni with Sicilian red prawns and burrata, Braised beef cheek with truffle mash and traditional Panettone. The Tiramisu compliments perfectly with the heavenly meal.  

Image credit: cantinahongkong/Instagram

 

Address
Cantina & The Dispensary Bar, Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong
Phone
2848 3000 
Dates
Dates December 1 to January 8
Price per person
 HKD988 

Miss Lee
Miss Lee

Miss Lee has prepared a dynamic meat-free fare to ring in the festive season. The 4-course Christmas lunch feature an array of delectable dishes prepared entirely with natural ingredients. The culinary team curated a soul-warming treat, Chencun’ flat rice noodles rolls filled with braised mushrooms and turnips. Other festive delights include handmade noodles with matsutake mushrooms and chestnut-fried milk rolls. Round off your meal with a refreshing Lemon custard pie for a merry Christmas. 

 

 

 

Address
G/F The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street
Phone
2881 1811 
Dates
December 24 to December 26
Price per person
HKD368

Whey
Whey

Relish a festive 6-course lunch or 9-course dinner filled with delicious concoctions created by Michelin-starred chef Barry Quek. Expect well-constructed flavours made with the finest seasonal produce. Savour the colourful Grilled lobster with jackfruit and pork jowl for the main course. The charcoal-grilled fresh lobster sits on a delicious sweet and spicy sauce made with jackfruit and lobster shell. Finish off with the decadent Kueh lapis with a ginger cookie, almond ganache and tea ice cream.

Address
UG/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central 
Phone
2693 3198 
Dates
December 24 to December 26
Price per psrson
HKD1,288 (lunch), HKD1,988 (dinner)

Hansik Goo
Hansik Goo

Michelin-starred Hansik Goo has prepared a special 6-course lunch and 8-course dinner to celebrate the holiday season. Innovative creations such as the Naengchae, which features Alaskan king crab, scallop, deadlock and a pine nut dressing, are the menu’s hallmark. In addition, the festive menu highlights some of the restaurant’s signatures, like the Abalone juk and the well-loved Samgye risotto

 

 

 

Address
1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street 
Phone
2798 8768 
Dates
December 24 to December 26
Price per person
HKD1,180 (lunch), HKD1,980 (dinner)

Plaa 
Plaa 

Plaa, has been making headlines for its unique interpretation of Thai cuisine. Now, the culinary team is all set to bring a one-of-a-kind dining experience with an exquisite 8-course dinner. The menu presents reimagined Thai flavours with the freshest seafood. Think Shima-aji miang kham, a play on the Thai traditional snack with the buttery and tender shima-aji, Spanish red prawn with pomelo salad and betel leaf. The Gillardeau oyster with Caviar gives a dash of that extra festivity.

 

 

 

 

 

Address
2/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace
Phone
2389 3288 
Dates
December 24 to December 26
Price per person
HKD1,680 

The Chinese Library 
The Chinese Library 

Chef Junno Li’s Festive Dinner includes mouth-watering White pepper Xiaolong bao, Roasted duck soup and signature Braised sea cucumber. They also have a Winter Solstice Dinner showcasing Double-boiled sea whelk, Sea cucumber & orchid and Fish maw with chicken broth. 

Image source: chineselibrary/Instagarm

 

 

 

 

Address
Police Headquarters Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central
Phone
2848 3088
Dates
December 1 to January 8
Price per person
HKD988

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How much is the Christmas dinner in Hong Kong this year?

Answer: Christmas dinner in Hong Kong can range from HKD880 to HKD1,880.

Question: What to do on Christmas Day in Hong Kong in 2022?

Answer: Just stuffing stockings is not enough. Instead, we suggest you stuff yourselves with an endless table of Christmas dinner and lunch—from gingerbread and roasted turkey to seafood and berry-based desserts.

Question: Where can I find the best menu for Christmas dinner in Hong Kong?

Answer: Hong Kong's most sought-after restaurants such as aqua, Plaa and Whey are offering some scrumptious Christmas classics.

Question: What is a good Christmas lunch menu?

Answer: From the must-have turkey to seafood and succulent steaks, the Christmas menus in Hong Kong will surely get you in the festive mood.

Question: What is a traditional Christmas dinner menu?

Answer: Turkey, Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy, potato roast and dollops of cranberry sauce: we do not look forward to any other meal more than this traditional Christmas dinner.

Where to go for a scrumptious Christmas lunch and dinner in Hong Kong

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

