Make Christmas sweeter in Hong Kong with these festive cakes

Christmas is coming! With delicious food and good wine all around, add these sweet festive cakes to double your joy this holiday season.

Where to get festive cakes in Hong Kong this Christmas :

Gelato Messina

Hot news, cold cakes! Gelato Messina is launching their beloved gelato cakes to make Hong Kong sweeter than ever this Christmas. The eight delicious handmade options picked by Messina can be eaten from the freezer for up to three hours, keeping their shape and taste from cooler to party! And the original of Messina’s gelato dark chocolate cakes, Dr Evil’s Magic Mushroom (HK$1500) makes for an exciting fixture on the menu.

Messina, 37-43 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong

Lady M

What colour comes to mind when you think of Christmas? Red! It’s time to savour the Christmas-exclusive Red Velvet Cake (HK$72) to sweeten the Christmas season! Filled with fresh cream and cheese, the cake tastes moist and rich in flavour. A copper-coloured jingle bell adorns each cake, with the whole surface embellished with snowflakes. From the taste to the ornaments, Lady M’s Red Velvet Cake will immerse you in the Christmas spirit. By the way, the lavish Marron Mille Crêpes (HK$82), made with sweet, candied chestnuts, is also back for a limited time, only available in December.

Lady M, various locations, including Fashion Walk, Hamilton Mansion, Shop C, G/F, Cleveland Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, +852 2861 1866

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel

Travel ban got you down? The Holiday Tram (small HK$68; large HK$580) and Christmas Starlight Ferry (HK$68) are loaded with Christmas sweets from Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel to brighten up your holidays. Dressed up like the iconic tram and ferry of Hong Kong, the special collection of cakes will send a sweet message to your loved ones. And, for the first time, Christmas Morning Cereal (HK$128/box) is available in Hong Kong! Share it all with friends and family for the holidays.

Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel, various locations, including Shop 2, G/F, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3482 7735

The Peninsula Hong Kong

Nothing can be more delightful for children than a magical fairy tale. Stories from the Tree (HK$165 – HK$1,200), made by The Peninsula Hong Kong, help Christmas tales come to life. You can find the most loyal and steadfast assistants of Santa, the reindeer, throughout the interesting gift line. Ginger cookies stamped with reindeer ornaments and a fine bone china fondue set complete the collection. Spreading joy and festive cheer, these magical reindeers will be the perfect addition to your Christmas.

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2696 6969

Vive Cake Boutique

Merry VIVE-Mas! It is the season to be merry and spoil ourselves. VIVE is adding all kinds of joy into the cake mix to give everyone a lovely Christmas. Pinkalicious Christmas Cupcake Collection (HK$228 for 4pcs; HK$338 for 6pcs; HK$648 for 12pcs), including four quaint designs of festive frosting and two delectable flavours, is the true show-stopper dessert for office Christmas parties. All of VIVE’s “handmade with love” treats are freshly made daily from the finest ingredients in the world. Less sugar — but tastes oh-so-sweet!

Vive Cake Boutique, Shop 3, 1/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong,+852 9602 2869

(Hero image courtesy of Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel; featured image courtesy of The Peninsula Hong Kong)