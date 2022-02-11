Cookie DPT’s new flagship simply does not care about your new year’s resolutions

Unless, of course, one of those resolutions was to eat more cookies.

Gyms, closed. Pools, closed. Even barbershops… closed. But cookies? Cookies are always going to be there. Not just any cookies, either — Cookie DPT cookies. The very warm, very delicious kind that founder Wil Fang is now slinging from a beautiful new flagship café in the heart of Central. Just in time to see your New-Year’s-let’s-try-that-again-we-get-another-chance-for-Chinese-New-Year’s resolutions crash right into the side of a mountain, one made of chocolate fudge, red velvet and pretzel salted caramel.

And it’s deeper than dough: the new café — complete with a fully equipped bakery and kitchen — is serving up a wide range of decadent goodies, from giant cinnamon rolls to All-American breakfast favourites, like pancakes, bacon and eggs and homestyle hash browns, to even the greatest sandwich combo of them all: grilled cheese and tomato soup. But again, the cookies. This week’s special features a candy bar combo made with Kinder (!) chocolate. Like, come on.

Well, there’s always 2023.

With the café’s grand opening planned for this Sunday, 13 February, we reached out to Fang to talk about the new space, what they’ve got in the works and, of course, cookies.

Wil Fang on Cookie DPT’s Central Flagship



Courtesy: Cookie DPT

On the space and interiors:

“I’ve always had an idea of how I want my first Cookie Department cafe to look. I’m glad I had the opportunity to work with an amazing design team at Beams Creative to bring my vision to life. We’ve kept the design very modern and minimal — to let our cookies, coffee and baked goods stand out at our store. We’ve also added a lot of plants and greenery to warm up the place for a more welcoming atmosphere, finished off with a premium audio system, because music is really important to our concept.”

On new DPT exclusives:

“With a fully equipped bakery and kitchen on site, expect to see a lot of new creations of baked goods, desserts, and exclusive drops at the shop like our popular giant cinnamon rolls, hand-made donuts, puddings, and a whole lot more.

Speaking of new items, since it’s a cafe, we will also be serving a range of beverages, including coffee, tea, juices, and smoothies. Other than a wide range of baked goods and beverages for the first time ever, we will also be serving breakfast and lunch items, including American style breakfast with pancakes, bacon and eggs, homestyle hash browns; build your own bagel and buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, grilled cheese with tomato soup, tuna melts, and more. For the evening, we will be introducing desserts and seasonal offerings.”



Courtesy: Cookie DPT

On grand opening plans:

“We have planned lots of exciting stuff such as giveaways, fun interactive displays and even treats for pups. We will also be kicking off our first ever “Create-Your-Own Cookie” workshop, where you can build your own Cookie Department cookie from scratch!”

On what comes next:

“In 2022, we are planning to do a lot of fun collaborations, specifically one coming up next month with a handful of Hong Kong Michelin star chefs and fine dining restaurants. We’ll also be hosting events and activations at the store (depending on Covid restriction, of course).”

On supporting Hong Kong F&B through the latest rough patch:

“Visit and spread the word for smaller local F&B outlets!”

Cookie DPT will host a grand opening for its new bakery and café on Sunday, 13 Feb. For more information, follow @cookie.dpt on Instagram.

Cookie DPT, 48 Cochrane Street L/G, Central, Hong Kong