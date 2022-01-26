New Beginnings, New Challenges: Founder David Yeo on 21 years of Aqua Restaurant Group

With a new aqua and Hutong in Tsim Sha Tsui’s H Zentre, the group founder discusses his inspirations, his passions and what lies ahead.

When we first meet, David Yeo doesn’t want to mention the outdoor furniture.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to arrive in time,” he laughs.

Twenty one years after opening the doors of Hong Kong’s aqua, his first restaurant, the owner of the now-restaurant group that bears its name is still meticulous when it comes to each and every detail that goes into each and every venue he opens, from New York to London to the place where it all began — where, now, Hong Kong’s third iteration of aqua is open and ready to serve.

aqua 3.0, helmed by Italian executive chef Andrea Mura, occupies a beautifully designed space in Tsim Sha Tsui’s H Zentre, just a few minutes’ drive from the One Peking Road location where it stood (for 18 years!) alongside Northern Chinese sister restaurant Hutong, which has also relocated to the new address. In their former place, Aqua Restaurant Group is prepared with two new concepts, but like outdoor furniture, or dining curfews — like the 6pm kind that reappeared in Hong Kong this January — Yeo is determined to handle first things first.

“Everybody’s in chaos at the moment,” says Yeo. “I wish they would just make it so people can plan.”

The view from H Zentre (Image: ARG)

Thriving in Chaos

Taking challenges head on is nothing new for Yeo; like any F&B pro will tell you, even under normal circumstances, the potential for chaos is always on the menu. And part of celebrating 21 years of aqua means he was there when his team had to navigate a similar crisis for Hong Kong — the SARS epidemic that lasted from 2002-2004. Learning to adjust is just a part of the business.

Gold Room Brunch at the new aqua (Image: ARG)

Like any good group with a little experience under their belt, that’s exactly what ARG has already done: adjusting dining hours and introducing a “Gold Room Brunch” that offers their award-winning Italian-Japanese serves alongside free-flow sips, a mouthwatering selection of white truffle and a heavenly spread of all the dessert one could ever want — and then some.

Using their environment and circumstances alike to find creative ways to serve their diners has always been at the forefront of what has made Yeo and his team so successful for so long. Two decades ago on 49 Hollywood Road, aqua opened among an array of fruit and juice stands, wet markets — far from the destination for foodies and cool kids that it is today.

“It was a very colourful, very busy place until after the morning rush when the market’s over,” said Yeo. “And that was the backdrop that we opened against.”

A fruit market in Hong Kong (Image: Damon Lam)

So what did they do? Teamed up with the nearby markets to make the freshest, tastiest cocktails in the neighbourhood.

“We gave them a lot of business,” says Yeo. “Unfortunately, a lot of that disappeared. The government didn’t renew the licenses, which is just a shame; all of that old Hong Kong is disappearing. I wish things could have expanded without taking a lot of the neighbourhood character — it’s a little bit too sanitised at the moment.”

Driven by Passion

Before opening aqua, Yeo worked as a commercial lawyer, which brought him all over the world. But at a time when it wasn’t as simple as it is today to go out and get a casual bite in a place like Hong Kong — “You had fine dining, Grissini, stuff like that” — he would find himself at home cooking. First for himself, then others.

“When I got home from a long trip, the last thing I wanted to do was like, ‘Oh, let’s go out to the Grant Hyatt and get a meal’ — it just felt like work,” says Yeo. “So I started cooking for people at home because one, I wanted to stay home, and two, it was just a nice change.”

Another benefit to work travel: It expanded Yeo’s own culinary repertoire as cooking for one, then two, then groups of people became a fun and invigorating challenge, both to feed and enthrall his guests.

“There had to be something, a ‘What’s That?’ for people,” beams Yeo, who spent his free moments on the road trawling markets around the world for new flavours, new ingredients, new experiences. “I was always looking for interesting things that you might have never had before.”

Inside a Da Lat market in Vietnam (Image: Markus Winkler)

In Vietnam, it was a woman with a simple pot of herbs and an endless parade of loyal customers that would go on to influence how Aqua Restaurant Group still creates menus today.

“She had nothing but tofu and a huge basket of herbs,” recalls Yeo. “She deep fried the tofu until it was nice and crispy, she had Vietnamese fish sauce, a little chilli and a little bit of sugar, and all of that was served onto these herbs that she would pick and shred — it was beautiful. It appealed to my sense of texture, there were layerings; that really encapsulated the idea of what we do with our food.”

That idea of layers — a base note, a main flavour that sticks to your palate, and a high note to finish things off — is the approach that Yeo takes to every dish, every meal in each of his restaurants, from New York to London to Hong Kong.

“We really just strive for an exact idea of how I felt all those years ago. When you come in, you’re our guest, and we just try to make sure it’s something a little more interesting that we share with you,” says Yeo.

Hutong’s new entrance at H Zentre (Image: ARG)

A New Beginning

While both previous iterations of aqua and Hutong have created plenty of happy memories for Yeo and his staff — Condé Nast “Hottest New Tables” honours, Michelin stars, visits from Hollywood A-listers and Heads of State — Yeo is thrilled to be part of the evolution for his restaurants as they begin their H Zentre run.

Part of his excitement is about the new space, which offers a far more panoramic view of Hong Kong’s skyline over Victoria Harbour than the previous address, one he tells me was never meant to be a restaurant space to begin with.

“Design has always been very important to us, even right from the beginning,” says Yeo. (I would run into him a few days later, hoodie and all, coaching his team on the most intricate details as they set up the new Shiro in Pacific Place.) “But we’ve grown up a bit in the 21 years, so you’ll see it’s a little different now.”

“One Peking is one of the last Hong Kong designs by the great David Collins; unfortunately, David passed away, but left a very talented team of people running their own studios,” says Yeo. “Robert Angell was one of David’s right-hand men before he started his own, and Robert is doing the new one.”

The mirrored catwalk inside the new aqua (Image: ARG)

At aqua, design has given way to the water theme — not to mention the very Instagrammable mirrored catwalk — with worldwide touches that reference its global cuisines and influences. At Hutong, its place as a Hong Kong institution has been emphasised — it’s a bit darker, moodier, but bigger, with plenty of wow-factor touches that kept Yeo up at night.

“It’s hard when you’re the home team, performing for the home crowd — the expectation is so much higher,” says Yeo. “Hutong is really beloved here in Hong Kong; I wanted to keep that nice feel but evolve the design. We play more with lights, everything is handcrafted, hand embroidered, so much detail.”

Yeo notes that Hutong’s famous ceiling design, which was taken from an old house, made the move as well — just head to the bar, and look up.

“We took that apart very carefully,” adds Yeo.

Handcrafted lanterns at the new Hutong (Image: ARG)

Looking Ahead

With a new aqua and Hutong, as well as other concepts now navigating and likely continuing to navigate this “new normal” — or is it just “normal” now? — Yeo dismisses any concerns about dwelling on the circumstances of the present. He’s already thinking about what’s next — where’s that next dish that will wow him? What can he bring back from his travels to excite his customers like never before?

“That doesn’t stop for me,” says Yeo, who endured the perils of a 21-day Hong Kong quarantine just to handle the final details on his restaurants before hopping on another plane — with yet another 21 day stint potentially waiting for his next return. The work continues, and his hunt for inspiration never ends.

“I was in Sicily very recently, and this pasta, with sardines from the sea, wild fennel, pine nuts, sun dried raisins — basically from what they had around — it was very simple, delicious, like the Vietnamese thing,” says Yeo. “The wild dill gives that high note, it fits into my formula, and it’s going into the new spot that’s going to replace One Peking, with a new chef coming, too.”

Double Happiness roasted suckling pig at Hutong (Image: ARG)

A Cycle of Inspiration

Any chance you give Yeo to speak about a dish is another chance to see his eyes light up, his mind racing with possibilities. But for everything new, he credits what was there before for laying the foundation — it’s all a cycle of inspiration, which he takes from the places he visits, which were once inspired by their own journeys as well.

“I think we’re just part of this kaleidoscope; we all make it in our own way. Hong Kong wouldn’t be complete without fish ball noodles, without people like us, without other groups around,” says Yeo. “But I do have to have my fish ball noodles every ten days.”

His eyes light up again.

“There’s this one on Carnarvon Road, it’s called Kai Kee — the pasta is really, really good. I’m dying to take our Italian chefs there. See? My ancestors taught you guys how to make pasta!”

The cycle continues.