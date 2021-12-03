Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Deliveroo partners with Cantonese roast Tei Mou Koon Restaurant for exclusive holiday decorations
To hang a tiny plate of char siu rice on your tree. How quaint!

We’ve previously made a case for why your tree deserves a little more than colour-coordinated baubles you’ve hastily unearthed from a crumpled cardboard box used last year. With a dull year of being land-bound, your holiday decorations warrants a little more colour; a little more fun! It’s Christmas!

If our list drew no inspiration, perhaps this will: A special holiday collaboration with Kowloon City’s Tei Mou Koon (地茂館粥麵燒臘茶餐廳), a long-established Cantonese roast cha chaan teng that has been around for decades. Replicating two menu favourites in miniature size decor, the set of two are made for discerning foodies with a plate of double roast rice with char siu and crispy roasted pork and a warm, sizzling claypot rice with the winter-favourite toppings of dried shrimp and preserved Chinese sausage.

To get your hands on one of these very limited trinkets, simply place a Deliveroo order to Tei Mou Koon between 20 and 23 December worth HK$200 or over. See? Easy. Seems like you’ll be swapping out the traditional roast turkey and green bean casserole. Honey-glazed char siu centrepiece? Yes please!

Orders has to be placed with the specified location and can be made here.

With two years in luxury retail, Lorria continues to cover fashion, food and lifestyle here at Lifestyle Asia. When not roaming garden centres for new plants in her indoor jungle, catch her hunting down the best fries in the city. She's happiest by the ocean with a fishbowl-glass of Aperol Spritz.
