Deliveroo partners with Cantonese roast Tei Mou Koon Restaurant for exclusive holiday decorations

To hang a tiny plate of char siu rice on your tree. How quaint!

We’ve previously made a case for why your tree deserves a little more than colour-coordinated baubles you’ve hastily unearthed from a crumpled cardboard box used last year. With a dull year of being land-bound, your holiday decorations warrants a little more colour; a little more fun! It’s Christmas!

If our list drew no inspiration, perhaps this will: A special holiday collaboration with Kowloon City’s Tei Mou Koon (地茂館粥麵燒臘茶餐廳), a long-established Cantonese roast cha chaan teng that has been around for decades. Replicating two menu favourites in miniature size decor, the set of two are made for discerning foodies with a plate of double roast rice with char siu and crispy roasted pork and a warm, sizzling claypot rice with the winter-favourite toppings of dried shrimp and preserved Chinese sausage.

To get your hands on one of these very limited trinkets, simply place a Deliveroo order to Tei Mou Koon between 20 and 23 December worth HK$200 or over. See? Easy. Seems like you’ll be swapping out the traditional roast turkey and green bean casserole. Honey-glazed char siu centrepiece? Yes please!

Orders has to be placed with the specified location and can be made here.