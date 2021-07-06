Your guide to the best restaurants in Sai Kung

Beaching, hiking, eating – Sai Kung is the ideal spot for a sunny day out. Here’s our pick of the best restaurants in Sai Kung.

One of the most picturesque places in Hong Kong, Sai Kung is full of sprawling beaches, beautiful waters and surroundings, and great food. There’s always something to do – hiking, watersports – and something to eat! With so many places to choose from, we’ve rounded up the very best.

Seafood

Probably the busiest spots in Sai Kung, Seafood Street is a true treasure trove, with plenty of Michelin star-boasting places serving fishermen’s fresh catches of the day.

Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant

This Michelin-star establishment has two family-run restaurants – just two minutes away from each other. Situated on the waterfront promenade, choose a table on the balcony (Man Nin Street) or opt for one on the rooftop terrace (Hoi Pong Street). Full of brimming tanks of fresh seafood – cuttlefish, crab, lobsters, shrimp, molluscs, etc. – you can literally take your pick and get it steamed, fried, poached to your heart’s content. We like a classic steamed fish topped with sweet soy sauce, ginger and spring onion and the deep fried mantis shrimp with salt and pepper.

Chuen Kee Seafood Restaurant, 87–93 Man Nin Street, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2792 6938; Chuen Kee (Hoi Pong Street), Hoi Pong Street, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2791 1195

Sing Kee Seafood Restaurant

Known for its wide variety of abalone dishes, this sprawling eatery has three stories with plenty of rooms, alfresco areas on the patio and private dining rooms available to book. Also Michelin-recommended, its lovely gold and red storefront is a feast for your eyes too. Make sure to try an abalone dish – we like it deep-fried with salt and pepper or stewed in oyster sauce.

Sing Kee Seafood Restaurant, G/F, 33-39 Sai Kung Tai Street, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2791 9887

Loaf On

This Michelin-star joint is not to be missed. From its signature chilli pepper crispy skin chicken (which needs to be pre-ordered!) to minced fish in pumpkin soup, and mantis shrimp with chilli and garlic, the traditional home-developed dishes at this restaurant are impressive and lovingly prepared with fresh produce. Ask a chef for a recommended dish based on your preferences!

Loaf On, 49 See Cheung Street, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2792 9966

Cafés, bakeries and dessert places

Little Cove Espresso

This Melbourne-style coffee shop has clean, minimal decor and delicious, healthy and Mediterranean inspired dishes that will fit perfectly on your Instagram feed. If we say so ourselves, Little Cove Espresso is a contender for one of the best brunch spots in Hong Kong – which is something in this food city. Settle in with a breakfast smoothie bowl or a heavenly topped sourdough (with everything from organic scrambled eggs to smashed avocado and smoked salmon). We especially like the look of the shakshuka and the beef ragu pappardelle.

Little Cove Espresso, Shop 1-2, G/F, Siu Yat Building Block A, Hoi Pong Square, Sai Kung, New Territories, 6397 0875

Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery

A classic Hong Kong bakery, this longstanding cafe-bakery is known for its pineapple buns and egg tarts. An extremely popular eatery, you’ll want to make your way early to get ahead the regular line – it’s worth it for one of these freshly baked hot pastries.

Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery, G/F, 6-7 Kam Po Court, 2 Hoi Pong Square, Sai Kung, New Territories; Sai Kung Cafe & Bakery, G/F, Shop 6-7, Jinbao Court, No. 2 Praya Plaza, Sai Kung, New Territories; 27923861

Ali Oli Bakery

This family-run bakery and cafe was established in 1986, serving European and Western baked goods for over 30 years! With high-quality ingredients and no preservatives, it’s no surprise its hearty products are fresh and tasty. The café serves all-day breakfasts, pasta, rice bowls and more. Make sure to try out one of its kombuchas.

Ali Oli Bakery, G/F, 11 Sha Tsui Path, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2792 2655

Honeymoon Dessert

You’ve probably seen this iconic dessert place all over Hong Kong – but did you know Honeymoon Dessert’s first establishment was in Sai Kung? Founded in 1995, pay a visit to the original and pick something from its extensive dessert menu: we’re talking mango, durian, matcha, taro and so much more.

Honeymoon Dessert, Po Tung Road, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2792 4991

Restaurants

Saigon Pho

Specialising in piping bowls of pho, Saigon Pho serves fresh Vietnamese fare with nineteen varieties of pho and plenty of tasty sides. With flavours including beef brisket, roasted chicken, and deep-fried shrimp cake pho, you’re bound to find your best no-frills bowl of pho to date. Also try out the shrimp salad rice paper rolls and crispy fried soft shell crab.

Saigon Pho, Shop 2 & Shop 16, G/F, Sai Kung Building, 42-56 Fuk Man Road (King Man Street), Sai Kung, New Territories, 2788 2028

2084

This plant-based restaurant and bar promises to satisfy even the toughest non-vegetarian in your life. With fusion tapas that borrow inspiration from all over South, East and West Asia – you’re definitely spoilt for choice. Try the mushroom choila (with oyster mushroom, Kashmiri chilli, fenugreek, mustard oil and garlic with puff rice) or the Peking tacos (crispy Peking oyster mushrooms with cucumber, spring onion, and hoisin).

2084, 5 Sha Tsui Path, Sai Kung, New Territories, 6420 8456

WA Theater Restaurant

WA Theater Restaurant at the Pier Hotel is a treat for all your senses. This Japanese fine-dining establishment offers exquisite dishes including premium-grade seasonal sashimi, A5 wagyu steak, gourmet sushi, and more for you to revel in overlooking blue waters.

WA Theater Restaurant, G/F, Pier Hotel, 9 Pak Shan Wan Street, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2779 7797

Thai Dao

Located right on the coast of Sha Ha Beach, and a brisk walk away from town, Thai Dao is the perfect restaurant for that right-by-the-shore holiday-feel meal you’ve been craving. With a stunning view of sand and waves, enjoy northern Thai speciality fare complete with the sound of water and sea salt air.

Thai Dao, 9 Sha Ha Village (Beach), Tai Mong Tsoi Road, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2792 6189, 2792 4990

Bakso Flagship Store

This little Indonesian store is easy to spot – with a funky moustache sign opening into a laidback eatery. Named after the Indonesian meatball, Bakso serves Balinese fare including a famed beef ball and rice noodles in beef broth, a grilled pork jowl with noodles, chicken sate and smoothie bowls.

Bakso Flagship Store, G/F, 9 Wan King Path, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2720 3168

Padstow Restaurant & Bar

This restaurant and bar has something for everyone: big screens and craft beers (and artisan gins and fine wine) on the relaxed waterfront ground floor, a more formal space with chef-prepared gourmet meals on the first floor, and an alfresco space on the roof terrace. Serving British fare, Padstow Restaurant & Bar is the ideal place for a quintessential English by-the-beach meal.

Padstow Restaurant & Bar, 112 Pak Sha Wan, Sai Kung, New Territories

One Thirty One

One Thirty One is a true luxe experience, serving sumptuous contemporary French cuisine in a beautiful three-storey Mediterranean style building. Guaranteed to transport you to the European countryside, this is an ideal place for a picturesque date night nestled in green with blue water views.

One Thirty One, 131 Tseng Tau Village, Shap Sze Heung, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2791 2684

Zeugma Mediterranean Food Bar

This small eatery serves healthy and hearty Mediterranean fare – with all your favourites: hummus, chicken donor, falafel, halloumi and more. With only a few informal tables for seating, its simple and straightforward nature adds to its charm – don’t miss picking something up.

Zeugma Mediterranean Food Bar, 74 Fuk Man Road, Sai Kung, New Territories, 2706 0622

(Hero image courtesy of Bakso Flagship Store)