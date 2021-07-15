What better place to eat than by seashore? Here are the best restaurants in Stanley.

This laidback seaside village is well known for its beautiful waterfront and sprawling street market, with lanes and lanes of stalls selling everything under the sun. Take a trip to an eatery on the promenade, at Stanley Plaza, or even pay a visit to Murray House – the 175-year-old restored Victorian-era building (dismantled and moved to Stanley from Central!) houses a few hidden-from-sight gems.

Henry’s Restaurant (formerly Lucy’s)

This upscale eatery is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of shopping. First opened in 1994, you might remember the restaurant was originally called Lucy’s for its owner – when she returned to England, it was taken over by Henry and Ines Kwan. A firm favourite, it’s stood the test of time. You’ll find great service, flavourful dishes from all over Europe and beyond, and an extensive wine list. Make sure to try out seasonal specials and make a reservation in advance for the weekend.

Henry’s Restaurant, 64 Stanley Main Street, Stanley, 2813 9055

Ocean Rock Seafood & Tapas (formerly Mijas Spanish Restaurant)

Inspired by the West Coast seaside, this relaxing waterfront restaurant serves fresh seafood and western cuisine, made from sustainable ingredients. Its outdoor seating means you can enjoy the view of shimmering waters and lush green while you feast. Try out a selection of sumptuous Spanish-inspired tapas or opt for the grilled seafood platter for two and pair it with a summer cocktail.

Ocean Rock Seafood & Tapas, Shop 102, 1/F, Murray House, Stanley, 2899 0858

Classified

A classic – touting itself as the neighbourhood-café, Classified’s location at Stanley serves the same fresh coffee and comfort food you know and love, including its signature all-day breakfast, salads, pastas, noodles, and more. Take a peek at its “green” section – full of vegan and vegetarian picks – and keep an eye out for happy hour!

Classified, G08A, G/F, Stanley Plaza, 23 Carmel Road, Stanley, 2563 3454

Beef & Liberty

You can never go wrong with a burger from Beef & Liberty. The popular burger joint’s Stanley location offers gourmet burgers, a hot dog, and sumptuous starters (pork belly bites, chilli beef loaded fries, and more). If you’re looking to go plant-based, its Leaves & Liberty has vegan buns and vegetarian and meat-substitute options – try out the new Karana Jack Stack, its plant-pulled pork is made from jackfruit! And, don’t miss out on a Liberty milkshake – it’s made with XTC gelato and a shot of thick cream.

Beef & Liberty, G04, G/F, Stanley Plaza, 23 Carmel Road, Stanley, 2563 2798

Pickled Pelican

This British-style pub offers draughts, craft beers, wines, cocktails and spirits – and a stunning view of Stanley Bay. The food menu is extensive, with everything from mac and cheese to burgers, pasta, rice and seafood specials. Choose this spot if you’re in the mood for a pint and good old fashion English pub grub.

Pickled Pelican, 90 Stanley Main Street, Stanley, 2813 4313

Si Yik

This dai pai dong is tucked away in the Stanley Market, hidden behind stalls (look opposite the 7-11!) but it’s worth searching out for its Hong Kong-style french toast, milk tea and instant noodles. Pick the kaya coconut jam french toast or settle in with a piping bowl of beef brisket noodles.

Si Yik, 2 Stanley Market Street, Stanley, 2813 0507

LQV Stanley Stan Cafe

Located at the top of the Stanley Plaza, Stan Café is a French-style bistro-café and shop. You’ll find delicious French baguettes and pastries as well as gourmet dishes created specially by the chef, as well as an extensive collection of wine and alcohol. Check out what’s on sale too – the store has cheese, meat, vegetables and groceries.

LQV Stanley Stan Cafe, Stanley Plaza, 23 Carmel Road, Stanley, 2324 9008

Pizza Express

Sometimes all you want is a good slice of pizza. Pizza Express’s Stanley location is something of a landmark – with a long-standing building on the waterfront that doubles as a pizza party venue. Serving everything from classic and Romana pizzas to salads, pasta and rice – there’s something for everyone. Make sure to check out the vegetarian and vegan menus, and the seasonal menu for Sicilian specials!

Pizza Express, 90 Stanley Main Street, Stanley, 3164 1346

(Hero image and featured image courtesy of Classified via Facebook)