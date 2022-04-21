Open ’til 10pm! Here’s where to go for dinner in Hong Kong

About time the words “Friday Night Dinner Plans” were back in our vocabulary. Following a series of rules and restrictions that led to short hiatuses, these restaurants — and dinner dine-in service — are finally back.

It’s been a long while since we’ve enjoyed the premise of an evening dinner out. Have we maybe forgotten what it’s like? Possibly. But that’s something you can find out for yourself, because the day is finally here — 21 April — with dinner bookings back in order. No more endless meals spent cooped up in your tiny living room expensing everything your Netflix queue has to offer, no matter how cosy of a time that was. Now is the time to dress up and go out.

You’d be pleased to know that restaurants previously forced to temporarily close have now mostly reopened. Others are marking the occasion with generous offers and specially crafted dinner menus. We hear Pirata Group, for one, is matching every bottle ordered with two bottles of champagne at a handful of their venues. Choose wisely for this grand reunion.

You Don’t Want To Miss These Dinner Deals:

Hansik Goo

Welcoming diners back for dinner service, Mingoo Kang’s newly minted one-star modern Korean destination, Hansik Goo, unveils a wholly transformed menu focused on Korean spring vegetables. It includes a Hanwu Mandu Seolleongtang, handmade dumplings filled with Hanwoo tendon, bean sprouts and water chestnuts; Pork Duo with Yukhweh Bibibbap, where two cuts of Iberico pork are marinated in either ganjang (Korean soy sauce) or gochujang (Korean chilli paste); and the Samgye Risotto 2.0, a revamped, seasonal update of the signature dish now with model mushrooms. The menu is specially paired with Korean wines.

Hansik Goo, 1/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Tower, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2798 8769

Maison Libanaise

With the arrival of head chef Teya Mikhael, Maison Libanaise embraces the return of dinner service with a newly curated tasting menu inspired by Lebanese street food as well as chef Teya’s own Beirut upbringing. Sample a taster of her beloved specialties like the Manoushe, recently showcased a pop-up. The traditional flatbread has transformed beyond its breakfast-only serve and reintroduced in a series of refreshed ingredients — homemade pickles, Lebanese chilli paste and mozzarella — at the Shelley Street Lebanese canteen.

Maison Libanaise, The Salon, 1/F, 10 Shelley Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2111 2284

Chôm Chôm

Sure you’re familiar with Vietnamese kitchen Chôm Chôm and its vibrant take on Hanoi street food, but are you familiar enough to notice the difference in the cosy bar and kitchen? Taking full advantage of slowed service periods, the restaurant has given its interiors a full overhaul, most notable from the vintage Art Deco prints plastered allover. If you’re particularly perceptive, you’ll also spy two prints that has been recreated as wall-to-ceiling mosaics. Refreshed interiors also points towards a refreshed menu that continues the restaurant signature flavour-packed bites: mushroom bun cha, spiced sesame crisps and grilled prawn skewers, just to name a few.

Chôm Chôm, 58 Peel Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0850

XUÂN

Journey through a taster of Vietnam’s array of regional fare with XUÂN’s newly revamped menu as dinner opens up 21 April evening. What’s currently on offer that’s also great for sharing: crispy suckling pig, reimagined with XUÂN’s secret marinade that adds a sweet glaze over the crispy skin; Bo Luc Lac Shaking Beef, marinated in Phu Quoc fish sauce, soy sauce and coconut sugar; and of course, the signature beef pho, topped off with tasty additions of roasted beef bone marrow or a simple fried egg. If you didn’t know, XUÂN has also opened up shop in Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City — no reason not to visit now.

XUÂN, various locations including G/F, 24 Lun Fat Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 3702 3999

They’re Back!

Grand Majestic Sichuan

Opening its doors in the midst of the fifth wave, Black Sheep Restaurant’s dedicated Sichuan eatery Grand Majestic Sichuan will be serving dinner for the very first time. Come for chef Robert Wang’s (previously of Chilli Fagara) very authentic and extremely fiery regional cooking (our recommends: shredded chicken (Kou Shui Ji), beef tenderloin in 10-year aged tangerine peel (Chen Pi Niu Rou) and dan dan noodles) or just for a gander of the glamorous 60’s-inspired supper club interiors — there’s a corner dedicated to a Gucci wallpaper. Grand Majestic Sichuan, Shop 301, 3/F, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2151 1299

Chef ArChan Chan stepped into the Ho Lee Fook kitchen just before everything took a deep dive into lockdowns and dinners bans and restrictions. So if you didn’t get a chance to sample her cooking, the reopening of dinner service is the perfect time. Her new menu involves classics Cantonese serves coupled with chef ArChan’s childhood nostalgic flavours. Don’t miss her version of honey-glazed char siu made with Kurobuta pork, prawn roe stirred noodles and salt and pepper tofu. Ho Lee Fook, 3-5 Elgin Street, SoHo, Hong Kong, +852 2810 0860

Following a short hiatus, modern Chinese eatery Miss Lee reopens with a new afternoon tea set that ties in the traditional British custom with the restaurant’s innovative Chinese flavours. Savour an afternoon with nine delectable finger-foods or browse through the extensive a la carte menu to rediscover Miss Lee’s creative plant-based takes on traditional dishes which has since become city-wide favourite. Miss Lee, G/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2881 1811

The relaxing dining room of Kinship is back serving its signature homey, family-style plates. With the reopening, they introduce a brand new a la carte menu prepared by head chef Matthew Ziemski which continues the restaurant’s casual, comfort-first ethos. Spot the likes torched Hokkaido scallops with honey roasted carrots, preserved lemon dressing with a dill salad Atlantic cod gazpacho; Okinawa pork loin drizzled in fennel and harissa ketchup, fennel remoulade and a pork and sage sauce; and spring pea and butter bean ragu —a textural mouthful of crispy artichokes, grilled onions and smoked scarmoza cheese. Kinship, 3/F, LL Tower Shelley Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2520 0899

Percy’s Braised Short Rib Hash

Dry-ageing seafood experts Percy’s welcome diners back into their trendy SoHo spot, serving chef Braden Reardon excellent preparation of sea-fresh seafood. They will be introducing a brand new free-flow brunch menu, available every Friday to Sunday with seafood classics to novel serves including smoked eel hash-browns and crab cake Benedict. Percy’s, 18-18A Shelley Street, SoHo, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2898 2699

Two Michelin star Cantonese fine-dining eatery, Ying Jee Club, welcomes returning diners with a spot of executive chef Siu Hin Chi’s authentic Cantonese-style cooking and exquisite dim sum preparation. Ying Jee Club, Shop G05 -108, G/F – 1/F, Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Rain, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2801 6882

Casual American-Japanese spot Brooklyn Yakuza brings back its izakaya-style fare with a bottomless sake brunch to celebrate. Along the endless sake stream, enjoy restaurant’s signatures which include the likes of black cod with bean sprout risotto and edamame; wagyu beef cheek with roasted garlic and Home Run Corn Dog, a renewed twist on the typical street-snack with sushi rice, pork sausage, bonito flakes and a generous squeeze of ketchup and mustard. Brooklyn Yakuza, G/F, 29 Wyndham Street, 29 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 1034

Mora’s Ma Po Tofu

Vicky Lau‘s second venture Mora returns with a signature, soy-centric menu prepared with Lau’s distinctly refined French-Chinese cooking. Explore the endless world of flavours the humble soy bean offers with each beautifully elegant plate on the curated set menu, all while seated in the restaurant’s similarly elegant dining room tucked away in Sheung Wan’s quiet Upper Lascar Row. Mora, 40 Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 9583 8590

While the Tsim Sha Tsui branch of luxurious Chinese cuisine China Tang has unfortunately shuttered, the Landmark outpost is back open and serving its menu of refined Chinese fare. Chef Menex Cheung continues his endlessly innovative takes on classic recipes while adding his own distinct twist on the age-old cuisine. China Tang, Shops 411- 413, 4/F, Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 2148

With Vicky Lau’s two Michelin star Tate Dining Room now reopened, sample a taster of the all-new “Ode to Seaweed” menu that launched right before the short hiatus. A delicious recap of what’s on the seafood and veggie-focused menu: potato kelp mille-feuille, Hokkaido scallops basted in seaweed butter; and a decadent dessert of chocolate seaweed tuille. Otherwise, go for any one of the other set menus; it’ll be an refined experience all the same. Tate Dining Room, 210 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Central, +852 2555 2172

Yat Tung Heen’s dim sum selection

Housed within Eaton HK, Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen‘s exquisite Cantonese fare marks a grand return with a Big Dim Sum Deal that features over 30 types of the fine hand-crafted dim sum, including baked barbecue pork bun, steamed shrimp dumplings and deep-fried taro puffs. While you’re here, get yourself an order of the honey-glazed barbecue pork, too, a long-time signature of the venue. Yat Tung Heen, B2/F, Eaton Hotel, 380 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2710 1093

Authentic American BBQ smokehouse Smoke & Barrel is back serving their sweet and smokey morsels from beef brisket and baby back ribs to five types of burgers that spotlight barbecue inspired by different American states. While you’re busy licking your lips and tucking a slab of meat just fresh off The Beast smoker, don’t forget to order a round of the classic sides — Mac & Cheese, we’re pointing at ya! Smoke & Barrel, 1/F – 2/F, Wyndham Mansion, 32 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2866 2120

The buzzy temakeria with booming good tunes from Pirata, TMK, has made use of a recent hiatus to revamp one of its popular venture, Punk & Rolls. Sporting renewed interiors that tie back to this particular location’s specific music genre, walls are plastered with the overlapping posters notable group acts from The Sex Pistols, The Ramones and The Clash, while the menu is a similarly charged selection of delicious hand-rolls: Soft Shell crab, Negi-toro, Tuna Hotdog and more. TMK Punk & Rolls, Shop G & H, G/F – M/F, 77- 91 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, +852 2662 2269

This beloved breakfast destination is back! Australia Dairy Company reopens to serve it quick-and-easy, hot-and-fast classic Hong Kong serves: soupy macaroni, scrambled egg toast and steaming mug of hot milk tea. Head on over for a sorely missed meal — just cross your fingers your beat eager queues. Australia Dairy Company, 47-49 Parkes Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2730 1356

