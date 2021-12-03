Cookie Vission to serve American-style doughnuts with Donut Vission

Loved Cookie Vission‘s super-sized crumbly, chewy cookies? You’ll love their flaky doughnuts too. Introducing: Donut Vission.

Sure, we enjoy a lot of comfort foods here in Hong Kong. But one might be surprised that know that we are actually missing some fundamental few. You know, like doughnuts. After a very unfortunate exit by Krispy Kreme in 2008, the doughnut scene here has not quite seen much of a steady resurgence for a dessert deemed “too sweet” and “too filling”. There’ll be small-scale pop-ups here and there, but nothing more. It’s a real hunt if you have to look — and trust me, I’ve tried.

So when Cookie Vission, home of the chunky, supersized cookies in Tai Hang, announced an expansion into doughnuts with Donut Vission at its Tai Hang location, it was met with quiet celebration — with a simple tag to a new handle on Instagram. This latest addition from the cookie brand isn’t just about delicious sugar-crusted nuggets with a very jammy centre, but actual hole-in-the-centre, deep-fried rings; the kind with a perfect halo rimmed along the exterior. Donut Vission offers a large, very extensive (and still growing!) roster that’ll probably rival ’08 Krispy Kreme, where jammy centres sit along side sugar-crusted casings and shiny, glossy glazes.

Yeast doughnuts are the main kind on display here, made with all kinds of toppings from classic chocolate to more adventurous Lemon Meringue Pie and Creme Brulee. There are also old-fashioned cake doughnuts, with the distinctive ridged exterior, made with an authentic buttermilk or sour cream recipe. Doughnuts are updated every day, so be sure to set a timer and check back each morning. Just in the last week, Donut Vission has released two new flavours: Caramel Trio, glazed in caramel and stuffed with a salted caramel centre, and Hot Cocoa — hot chocolate in donut form with burnt marshmallows.

Hopefully this has rekindled your love for the crispy, chewy doughnut. And if that’s the case, here’s a selection to get you started for the weekend…

Add your products here !

Donut Vission is open daily from 9am until sell out. Online orders can be made here.

Cookie Vission, Shop D, 6 Wun Sha Street, Tai Hang, Hong Kong, +852 5545 5655