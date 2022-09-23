Dos & Don’ts when visiting a Thai restaurant: A guide for our lovely tourist friends

For visitors and tourists, Thai restaurants are undoubtedly on the bucket list. However, there are some tips you might need as you go. Here’s a friendly guide to the dos and don’ts when visiting a Thai restaurant in Thailand.

“No need to mention race”, we envision someone saying in the comments—but some visiting expats might really need this. Despite the tone, this is a very serious guide with very useful tips so that your first trip to the land of annual floods is not filled with unexpected surprises. Especially with how cosmopolitan it is just by walking from Asoke to Nana alone, there are some things to keep in mind in order to dine like the locals do.

A very friendly Thai restaurant and Thai manners guide for our lovely caucasian friends

Expect to share your dishes

Rice will be served in a large bowl that you can scoop up your preferred portion to your plate, but dishes are always shared when it comes to group meals. The exception would be if you’re ordering from a place that offers food on top of rice (look for the word khao in front of the dishes, such as khao kaprao kai).

That way, you can try different dishes on the table—get the beef to start, then the chicken, then back to the beef because you like it more—you get the idea. If there’s something on the menu that you’d like to try, feel free to suggest it to the group. However, be sure to use the sharing spoon provided, not your own spoon.

Balance out the dishes when you order

It’s very common to hear something like “Okay, we have something fried, something grilled. What kind of soup do you guys want?” When we order food, it’s normal to balance out the palate. You wouldn’t want three soups and one fried dish.

This also applies to spiciness. Thai cuisine is known for not holding back on spices, and even locals have to balance it out. We love some kick in our food, but not in every dish, and that’s why we balance out and order 2-3 spicy ones maximum. You’ll hear something like “Oh, we already have spicy, let’s get something else.” Thai meals are about balance.

Remember to pace yourself

Food is universally a social thing, and that especially applies when you’re sharing your dishes. Put one or two spoonfuls on your plate at a time, and be sure to try different dishes around the table, not just your favourites. It can be seen as rude when you accidentally had too much of one thing and don’t leave enough for the rest of the group.

People will ask if you have already tasted the food you can’t quite reach. It’s fine to say you haven’t, and they’ll bring the plate closer to you. Feel free to do the same for people across the table, too.

You should also note that in many cases, the dishes will not arrive at the same time. Oftentimes, the ones that are easily-prepared will be served first, such as fried dishes and grilled meats. Leave some room for the ones arriving later. You wouldn’t want to miss the tom yum, right? We’ve never seen that served first.

Feel free to use condiments

In some establishments, spicing up the food on your own or simply asking them for extra condiments would be considered insulting the chef. In local Thai restaurants, there’s no need to worry. In fact, there’s oftentimes a basket of condiments on your table for you to spice it up on your own.

In many cases, you can also ask the staff for extra condiments, and they wouldn’t think of you negatively or anything. Let loose, but at least taste it beforehand.

Get used to the spoon and fork combo

Almost always, you’ll get a spoon and a fork. Hold the spoon on the right and fork on the left. When eating rice (among other things on your plate), use the fork to push the food onto your spoon. For many local cuisines, especially isaan food, it’s not uncommon to use hands. Feel free to ask your friends how to eat each dish best if you need help.

Chopsticks are used for noodles and other Asian cuisines. Knives are used for Western dishes, not Thai dishes. of course, you could ask for those utensils if you want. No one will hang you, but you won’t look like an insider either.

Ice in beer?

It’s a hot country, and Thai people have ice in almost every drink. As such, it’s a normal sight to see locals pouring their beer into a glass full of ice. Yes, it’s sacrilegious for many, but in our defense, most of our bottled beers aren’t that good, either.

If you’re having spirits, locals like to mix these with carbonated drinks. Most times, the bottle will be brought to the table along with mixers and ice. Then, you’ll have to mix it on your own. If you prefer to enjoy spirits on the rocks, no one will mind, but Thai local spirits can be rough, so be wary.

Exclaiming “Mod kaew,” means you have to chug until your glass runs out of liquid. No exceptions—it would be rude if everyone does it except you.

Don’t be too eager to pay the bill

When the bill arrives, it’s customary for the host to pay. If you’re sharing, it’s also normal for the host or the most senior person on the table to pay up front, then split the bill later. You’ll hear about it in your Line group tomorrow, so don’t worry. We even have a bot in our chats that reminds us to pay.

At very local spots, you are also not obligated to tip. Sometimes restaurants will charge a 10% service charge anyway. If you really want to tip, leave a bank note or your change on the table, or give it to the younger staff would greatly appreciate it.

When the bill arrives, make an effort to chip in. Don’t keep insisting if the host insists, though. We just don’t like that, and if we’re already offering, it means we’re totally fine with it.

Don’t trust just any guide claiming to know about Thai food

Prior to writing this piece, we read a few articles about Thai etiquette, and there’s a lot of misleading information out there. Let’s clear a few final things up: