Brownies to buns: Easy recipes that every beginner’s baking repertoire kneads

From three-ingredient creations to no-fuss workarounds for complicated desserts – there are plenty of baking recipes out there for those on a time crunch. Here’s our pick of a few treats that are a piece of cake to whip up (pun intended).

The art of baking is often associated with a kitchen space that’s cluttered with utensils of varying sizes, a list of confounding and precise measurements, a trash can of failed ‘experiments,’ and a ticking timer in the background that’s been going for hours. However, there are plenty of ways to bypass this process when you have a hankering for decadent desserts or want to dish out a little sweet treat for that special someone. The best one? Picking a recipe that’s designed for beginners or respects the hustle culture. We’ve listed out a few that complement every season and occasion.

Break out the eggs and flour to give these easy baking recipes a go

Burger buns

If there’s one thing even the most skilled home bakers struggle with, it’s producing fluffy bread. And when you’ve run out of options to have those delicious frozen patties you bought at the grocery store, this is the recipe you’re going to want to turn to. It calls for flour, water, milk powder, sugar, yeast, oil, and warm water and allows an ancient Japanese technique. All you’ve gotta do is knead, proof, and bake! If you’re just starting out on your journey to working with an oven, this is the perfect starting point.

Brownies

Three ingredients to the most decadent dessert? Sign us up! Featuring Nutella, this brownie recipe is soft and flavourful. All you need is some eggs, flour, and access to an oven. Combine all the ingredients gently and bake for a couple of minutes. Voila! Don’t forget to let these cool before you dig in. Besides, if you’ve some ice cream in the freezer, plop a scoop on top – your tastebuds will thank you.

Butter cookies

While we’re on the subject of three-ingredient baking recipes, we’d be remiss not to spotlight this dreamy butter cookie recipe that produces soft, melt-in-the-mouth bites. All you need is butter, flour, and sugar. To add a bit of pzazz to things, you could throw in a bit of vanilla extract. Whip it all up, shape the cookies, and bake for 15 minutes until golden. If you’ve always ended up with a burned batch of cookies, this recipe is about to be your go-to.

Chocolate-chip muffins

Find yourself ordering a muffin to go with your cappuccino every time you hit up a coffee shop? With this recipe, you’ll get to do that right from home. All you need are classic baking ingredients like cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, milk, eggs, and chocolate chips. Along with a few cupcake liners. These take only about 15 minutes to bake and make your house smell like a dream. That’s a win-win in our books!

Baked Potatoes

Sweet treats aren’t the only comfort foods worth adding to your repertoire. These baked potatoes – crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside – are irresistible. Best part? They’re ridiculously simple to whip up. You’ll need starchy potatoes, oil, and salt to create them. To jazz things up, create a sauce on the side with butter, garlic, green onions, broccoli florets, milk, salt pepper, cheddar cheese, and yoghurt. Be sure to poke it with a knife to check if your potatoes are done before you open them up to hold the sauce.

Pumpkin Pie

For most beginners, taking on the classic autumn treat – pumpkin pie – might seem daunting. However, this no-fuss recipe – perfect for get-togethers – will have you impressing family and friends in no time. You’ll need a pie crust, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, cloves, salt, pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, and eggs. With a baking time of only 15 minutes and the promise of a rich, smooth filling to compliment a flaky crust – this baking recipe is a must-try this holiday season.

Vanilla Sponge Cake

Another classic addition to any baking repertoire, nailing a fluffy sponge cake is key to making the most scrumptious cakes. Besides, it’s essential for more complex desserts as well. To whip this one up, all you need are eggs, sugar, flour, oil, and vanilla extract. Be sure to separate the yolks from the whites well and whisk the latter until you get stiff peaks. Doing this will produce the softest texture. Pair it with tea, have it as dessert, or roll it with cream – the sky’s the limit.

Scones

The star of any English afternoon tea, scones pair deliciously with clotted cream and jam. However, they’re often believed to be a nightmare to bake. This recipe helps cut through all of the clutter. It calls for all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, cream of tartar, sugar, eggs, whole milk, cream, and unsalted butter. Be sure not to overwork the dough and roll it out thick enough to let it rise well in the oven. Add in dried fruits or other toppings as you please at the very end of the mixing process.

Bon appetit!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock