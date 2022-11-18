Easy diabetic-friendly recipes that pack in a lot of flavours

According to WHO, Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas can no longer produce insulin (a hormone) or when the body cannot use the insulin that is being produced; the insulin lets the glucose from the food pass onto the cells of the body that is turned into energy but in this case, the glucose remains in the bloodstream. Diabetes can be categorised into 3 types – type 1, type 2 and gestational. Type 2 is more common, and is found in adolescents and adults wherein the body cannot utilise the insulin that is being produced. The best way to treat this is through physical exercise, a balanced lifestyle and, a healthy diet. It has strict guidelines set in place when it comes to dietary needs because food is a vital part of the treatment, so people with diabetes should be mindful of what they consume. On this World Diabetes Day, let’s be mindful of what we eat. There are recipes described that are good for people suffering from diabetes.

Listed below are a handful of diabetic-friendly recipes that might come in handy when you’re in the kitchen.

Breakfast for diabetic patients: Turn to these easy recipes for a quick but filling breakfast

Breakfast Smoothie

One of the best recipes for diabetes, this breakfast smoothie comes together in a jiffy – just throw in some yoghurt, berries, milk and sweetener of your choice into a blender and blitz. You can add chia seeds for additional protein, fibre and antioxidants. Additionally, if you want to avoid dairy, use coconut water; it’s a great source of amino acids and helps in blood glucose control.

Avocado Egg Toast

An avocado egg toast is the ultimate millennial low-effort breakfast and one of the easiest recipes for diabetes. Avocado is packed with vitamins, nutrients, and healthy fats that are good for people with type 2 diabetes. Mash in a ripe avocado in a bowl, add salt, pepper and garlic powder and mix well. Top a wholewheat or multigrain toast (these yield the best nutritional results) with the avocado mixture and a fried egg. Finish with sriracha and scallions for a hit of flavour.

Overnight Chia Seed Pudding

A lazy throw-it-all-together recipe for diabetes, this can be prepped the night before if you’re in a rush. Chia seeds have a lot of fibre and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and the soluble fibres help reduce blood sugar levels. Add milk, chia seeds, your choice of sweetener, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to a small jar and mix well. Let it sit overnight in the fridge. The next morning, add your favourite toppings like berries, trail mix, and peanut butter and dig in.

Savoury Oatmeal with Tomato and Sausage

Oats help lower blood sugar levels due to their fibre content and oatmeal recipes are great for people with diabetes. A savoury take on old-fashioned oats, this tomato and sausage oatmeal is a keeper. All you need is sausage, low-sodium vegetable broth, oats, and tomatoes. In a pan, fry up some sausage and keep it aside. Bring the vegetable broth to a boil, add in the oats and cook them till they’re creamy. Slice up the sausages and tomatoes, and mix them into the oatmeal, along with some parsley or coriander. Check for seasoning and serve it up with a handful of mixed greens and nuts.

Stuffed Omelette

Who doesn’t like eggs? We know we do – they’re versatile, low carb and full of protein. Be it poached, boiled, or fried; eggs are a great way to zhuzh up your dining table. This stuffed omelette is the perfect breakfast recipe for diabetes if you’re looking for a healthy dose of protein and fibre. Just beat the eggs in a bowl, pour them into a pan, then stuff them with vegetables like spinach, mushroom, and bell peppers and fry to perfection. You can serve it with a side salad.

Buckwheat Crepes

Crepes are the Miranda Priestly of breakfast and we’re here for it. Just combine melted butter, buckwheat flour, wholewheat flour, milk, eggs and salt in a bowl. In a non-stick pan, pour in a ladle of this mixture and let it set. Then carefully flip it over and let it cook till ready. Now stuff it with the filling of your choice; from a savoury mushroom to spinach and onions, you name it. Bon Appetit!

Easy diabetic Dinner recipes: Easy recipes for diabetes that doesn’t require toiling in the kitchen

Lemon Salmon with Basil

This salmon recipe is full of protein and healthy fats; add a side of vegetables for extra nutrition and you’re all set. Drizzle the salmon with oil, salt, pepper, lemon zest, and basil. Make sure the oven is preheated. Top the fish with lemon slices and transfer to a greased pan and bake for 15-20 minutes until the fish is fork-tender and flaky. Finish with some more basil and voila!

Orange Chicken Spinach Salad

Perfect for any time of the year, this recipe is beneficial for people with diabetes as it has the necessary proteins and fibres. Make a vinaigrette with orange juice, apple cider vinegar, oil Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper. Then, cook the chicken breast in a pan and let it rest before chopping. In a separate bowl, toss in spinach, chicken breast, diced oranges, bell pepper and onions and pour in the salad dressing. Toss well and serve; you can also crumble in some feta.

Chicken Thighs with Shallots & Spinach

This simple dinner recipe is perfect for people with diabetes who want a fancy dinner but are apprehensive about their carb intake. Season and cook the chicken thighs in a pan and set aside. Then toss in the shallots and spinach, season it and cook till wilted. Add in sour cream to the pan, and loosen with veggie stock to make gravy. Serve with chicken.

Pesto Pasta with Grilled Veggies

We’re suckers for good pasta and this recipe is a steal for people with diabetes. It’s got the protein from the vegetables, and wholewheat pasta works wonders. Preheat your grill pan and prepare your pesto mix, or you can use a store-bought pesto sauce. In another bowl, add your favourite veggies and coat them with olive oil, salt and pepper. Grill them on the pan till tender; use a fork to check the doneness. Cook your wholewheat pasta, and add that and the grilled vegetables to a bowl. Mix in pesto sauce and coat well; use some pasta water to loosen the sauce if needed.

Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad

Salads are a great way to pack in some extra nutrition and this quinoa salad hits the spot; a fabulous recipe for diabetic patients, it is light and easy. Make a quick dressing with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper and keep aside. Cook the quinoa and fluff it up once done; take a bowl and add cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley, mint, quinoa and scallions. Pour the dressing and toss well to coat; season with salt and pepper before serving.

Cauliflower Tacos

With this Cauliflower taco recipe, take your dinner time up a notch. Toss the cauliflower, onion, oil, chilli powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix well. Then toss the mixture onto a baking tray and roast for 30 minutes. Once done, add some lime juice to coat and then divide the mixture into wholewheat or multigrain tortillas. Top it with some avocado, cilantro and fresh tomato salsa (optional).

High Calcium Matcha Sesame Shot

Nutritionist, Diabetes educator and Founder of The Health Pantry, Khushboo Jain Tibrewala has whipped up a recipe that’s one of a kind. For this Matcha sesame shot, wash and soak the sesame seeds in filtered water overnight. Strain the water in the morning. and blend it into a smooth paste by adding 50 ml water. You can add some more water for better consistency and voila your calcium shot is ready.

Asian Veggie Bowl

Another super amazing recipe by Khushboo Jain Tibrewala on the house is the Asian Veggie Bowl which is highly nutritious and diabetic-friendly. Roast pumpkin, beetroot and broccoli with ghee and salt. Then chop and prep the remaining ingredients while the rest of it is being cooked. Mix all the ingredients. Then prepare your dressing including coldpressed sesame oil, jamun vinegar, lime juice, salt, coconut sugar, white toasted sesame seeds, and finely chopped celery stalk. of the dressing and stir vigorously. Post that take a wide bowl and start arranging the meals. Start with the lettuce followed by pumpkin, beetroot, broccoli, bell peppers, star fruit and raw mango. Also add the sprouts and cold rice and then pour the dressing on top of the vegetables. Garnish with freshly squeezed orange juice, sesame seeds and celery.

Hero Image: Courtesy Pexels; Featured Images: Courtesy Edgar Castrejon/Unsplash