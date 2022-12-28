facebook
28 Dec 2022 01:58 PM

5 easy sandwich recipes so that you never miss your breakfast again

Sreetama Basu

Skipping breakfast has become a norm, thanks to our lifestyle. With these quick and easy sandwich recipes, you will never have to skip breakfast again.

You might have an early morning shift, or just woke up late and have to rush to work or stay far from your workplace. Either way, your breakfast gets compromised. You wake up and just grab a protein bar because you don’t have the time to make breakfast. Well, that’s a matter of the past now. We have the best, heartiest sandwich recipes that are not only easy but quick to make too. Say hello to breakfast every day now.

Quick and easy sandwich recipes

Pineapple chicken salad sandwich

sandwich recipes
Image: Courtesy Taste of Home

If you don’t want to start your day with regular salad, this sandwich recipe is a great way to amp it up. Add in some pineapples to this sandwich to make it stand out and start your day on a great note.

Get the recipe here

Grilled cheese

sandwich recipes
Image: Courtesy Insanely Good

A classic, this is as hearty as a sandwich can get. Use any bread for this sandwich recipe, it’s going to turn out amazing. Quick, easy and tasty, this sandwich will make sure you never go without your breakfast.

Get the recipe here

Smashed chickpea salad sandwich

sandwich recipes
Image: Courtesy Vanilla and Bean

Tangy, tasty and most importantly, healthy, this sandwich recipe is a win-win! Full of protein and other essential nutrients, you can even pack this sandwich for your lunch.

Get the recipe here

Grilled potato sandwich

The haven for carb lovers, if you aren’t watching your diet, this is a great sandwich to start your day with. If mashed potato is your comfort food, this sandwich will become your favourite in no time. Feel free to customise this sandwich recipe to suit your taste.

Calcutta egg sandwich

There’s egg sandwich and there’s this Calcutta egg sandwich. If you like your sandwich fuss-free and well-seasoned, this is your go-to breakfast sandwich. You can prepare it under 12 minutes, and makes for a delicious protein-packed meal on-the-go.

(Hero and featured image credit: Unsplash)

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
