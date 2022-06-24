Don’t miss Fireside x Penicillin’s Flamed Forged Cocktail Pairing on 29-30 June

Two unique, first-of-their-kind experiences for Hong Kong — open-fire cooking at Fireside and closed-loop cocktails from Penicillin — come together for a two night only pairing experience this June.

If there’s anything to look forward to this summer in Hong Kong — it’s not travel, sadly, with sky-rocketing airfares and a mandatory seven day quarantine still firmly in place — it’s probably the exciting list of collaborations from Hong Kong’s most beloved venues. Another one for your calendar this June: Hong Kong’s first open-fire kitchen, Fireside, is partnering up with Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Penicillin, for a two-night-only cocktail pairing dining experience.

Hosted across both venues in a single evening— located just an alleyway apart — the Flame Forged Cocktail Experience includes five cocktails concocted by Penicillin’s Saan Dhakah that have been consciously designed to complement seven dishes served by Fireside executive chef Miguel Gallo and head chef Jaime Ortola. The evening begins at 7pm at Penicillin with aperitivos and smoked starters, before continuing at Fireside for the main cocktail pairing dinner.

On the curated menu are a few of Fireside’s smokey signatures, including Ma Yau “Threadfin” Fish served with wild garlic meunière and a 45-day house-aged Rubia Gallega beef, made according to the restaurant’s unconventional preparation methods of open-fire cooking that include curing, smoking and grilling over binchotan. These are served against Penicillin’s award-winning sustainable cocktails that subscribe to the bar’s signature closed-loop concept, from the Salted Cucumber Bellini shaken with leftover cucumber distillate gin, salted peach and re-carbonated cava, to Passion Husk made with fermented red cabbage, and The Wilding, a clarified milk punch flavoured with distilled guava, miso bourbon and discarded chocolate milk tea.

Fireside x Penicillin’s Flame-Forged Cocktail Pairing is available between June 29 and June 30 in two seatings of 6pm and 8pm. Tickets are available here.

Penicillin, LG/F, Amber Lodge, 23 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

Fireside, 5/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central, Hong Kong, +852 6610 8689