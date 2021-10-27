First Look: Pirata Group introduces The Sixteenth, a restaurant collective in Quarry Bay

The Sixteenth, an 18,000 square feet, 400-seater destination, is the largest multi-concept restaurant development on the eastern corridor, conceived by co-founder Manuel Palacio, and designed in-house by Pirata Group’s Archie Haig and team.

“No one can travel, so everyone in Hong Kong is craving new experiences now,” declares Manuel Palacio, co-founder of Pirata Group. “When we first saw the venue, we realised that we were in a position to push the envelope of dining experiences for consumers in the city. So that’s what we did.”

La Favorita







La Favorita / The Sixteenth / Pirata Group

The first restaurant concept you’ll encounter is La Favorita, a theatrical trattoria that pays homage to Palacio’s first experience in an Italian restaurant, recalling the flamboyance of Italian opera houses in the 1960s.

“We have these lovely drapes, the graphic carpets and two private rooms for a more intimate experience,” says Archie Haig, Senior Interior Designer.

“Expect an elevated dining experience that’s a bit more complete than, say, Pici,” adds Andrea Viglione. True to his word, the menu here features dishes that’s a bit more bougie — handmade Lobster Tagliatelle, Cheese Wheel al Tartufo and, of course, a 1kg Bistecca alla Fiorentina.

Honjokko







Honjokko / The Sixteenth / Pirata Group

“We’re calling this our Sushi Club,” says Dan Segall, Culinary Director of the two Japanese concepts. “This is the Honjo menu expanded: We’ll have a full omakase experience, but aside from that, expect lots of delicate, artful bites, grilled items and more.”

Look up and you’ll notice the delicate Japanese umbrella — wagasa — inspired ceiling features, hand painted screens by the local team at Elsa Jeandedieu Studio, and tables covered in luxurious ostrich hide. You’ll find a cosy bar tucked away in the corner, as well as a private room that seats 24, ideal for more exclusive birthday or family events.

Tempo Tempo

Tempo Tempo / The Sixteenth / Pirata Group

Tempo Tempo, their vast terrazza, sets the ideal scene for il dolce far niente — the joy of doing nothing. What you get is just that: A leafy, lush al fresco slice of paradise set amidst the towering cityscape; a verdant garden lined with lemon trees to boot.

“We wanted to create a vibe here that is great for not only after-meal drinks, but also to bring a little more to your after-work experience,” says Haig.

TMK Funk & Rolls





TMK Funk & Rolls / The Sixteenth / Pirata Group

Finally, at the end of the main corridor, you’ll find the soulful third iteration of the music-inspired temakeria, TMK — this time with a distinct focus on funk. Designed with references and giving tribute to the recording studios of funk and soul legends such as James Brown and Marvin Gaye, the interiors were meticulously curated to honour the greats of this rhythmic genre.

TMK Funk & Rolls is a fun, casual concept that marries Japanese-American cuisine with a decidedly kanpei attitude to while the night away. Menu items include classic handrolls, temakis, nori bowls and, of course, sushi and sashimi.

Why the name, you might ask?

“It’s not because it’s our 16th outlet — which I know is what a lot of people assume. We’re actually way past that number,” laughs Palacio. “It’s actually a geographical reference. The name is meant to pay homage to the districts in Hong Kong: Of the 18 districts in the city, the Eastern district is the 16th.”

The Sixteenth is currently in soft opening, with the grand opening date set in mid-November.

The Sixteenth, 2/F Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, +852 2788 3011